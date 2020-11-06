Joseph O'Brien: Good chances in Australia and Ireland on Saturday

Flemington

Very good chance Down Under

03:55 - Pondus

Pondus was an unlucky loser in the Bendigo Cup last week. He was dropped in from a very wide draw, got hampered by an injured horse after three furlongs and had to swing six wide into the straight, but he still managed to produce an excellent finishing effort to be beaten a fast-finishing short head. It was a tough race to watch back, but he ran an absolute stormer. The draw hasn't been brilliant to him here either, but it is a smaller field and his form from last week looks to give him a very good chance.

Naas

Smart horse for a strong contest

14:00 - Cerberus

Cerberus is a smart horse over hurdles, but has yet to win on the Flat. He ran very well on his latest outing at Galway and while he was raised 6lb for that, the hope is that he'll still be competitive in this stronger contest. The ground won't be a problem for him and hopefully first-time cheekpieces will be a help to him.

14:35 - Numerian, Snapraeceps and Sagrada Familia

Numerian won a Listed race at this track on the opening day of the turf season back in March and hopefully he can finish it on the same note on the final day of the turf season. He has been a model of consistency all season and indeed produced a career-best effort when just getting touched off in a Listed race at Leopardstown last time. We've been thinking about stepping him up to this longer trip for a while and we think he'll be fine over it. That form from his most recent start entitles him to a big chance.

No. 1 (14) Numerian (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Snapraeceps is another that has been a model of consistency throughout her career and she would be a very deserving winner of a stakes race. Her latest run over this course and distance was right up there with her best efforts and a reproduction of that would put her in the mix.

Sagrada Familia is a lovely filly that has progressed steadily and ran her best race yet in a Listed race over this course and distance last time. She'll need to improve again to make a significant impact, but she could well find more progression. Getting her into the frame would be a big result.