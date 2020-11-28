Joseph O'Brien: Envoi Allen the one to beat but we'll take our chances

Tough test but hoping to be competitive

12:30 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar made a winning start over hurdles at Punchestown earlier this month. The ground was testing and I'm not sure how much depth there was in the race, but he toughed it out well after some cautious early jumps. The hope will be that his jumping will sharpen up with that experience under his belt. This represents a tough test for him, but hopefully he'll be competitive.

Happy with our two and we can't hide from just one horse

13:35 - Assemble and Home By The Lee

We were really happy with Assemble's winning seasonal and chasing debut at this track earlier this month. We always hoped he'd be a better chaser than hurdler and that represented a really good start to his chasing career. His jumping was very good and we were pleasantly surprised that he was able to produce the sort of finishing effort that he did considering our winter horses have been tending to need their first run. Envoi Allen is obviously the one to beat, but this is a Grade 1 and you can't hide away from one horse. We'll be hoping our fella acquits himself well.

Home By The Lee is two from two over fences and has shown a great attitude on both occasions. He stays well and looked beaten both those days before finding loads off the bridle to get his head in front. This trip may well prove to be a minimum for him, but he's a Grade 3 winner and this is the logical next step for him, so we'll let him take his chance and see how he gets on.

Hoping for a solid run

14:05 - High Sparrow

High Sparrow is well suited by these marathon chases. He'll always be vulnerable to one a bit less exposed than himself, but he ran well in the Cork Grand National last time and we'll be hoping for a similarly solid run.

Strong bumper but we've always liked him

15:40 - San Salvador

San Salvador is a horse we've always liked and he made a promising debut in a bumper at Naas back in February. This is always a strong bumper, but we are happy to run him here and see how he measures up.