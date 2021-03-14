To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien Day 1 Cheltenham Runners Preivew: Busselton one of our best chances of the week

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has two runners in the Boodles at Cheltenham on Tuesday

Joseph O'Brien has just two runners on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival but he's hopeful that one of them is one of his best chances of the whole week...

"We think the stronger test of stamina that this race will present will very much suit and we’ve put cheekpieces on him for the first time to sharpen him up."

- Joseph O'Brien on Busselton

Stronger test of stamina to suit

16:15 - Busselton

Busselton is a horse we've always liked. He has run very well in his two starts for us considering neither race really panned out ideally for him. The Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting was very slowly run and while he ran well to finish second, he would prefer a much stronger test of stamina than that race represented.

In the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, he lost his position mid-race before finishing off quite well. We think the stronger test of stamina that this race will present will very much suit and we've put cheekpieces on him for the first time to sharpen him up. It's always hard to be confident in this sort of company, but we are hopeful that he is one of our better chances of the week.

Still improving and we're hopeful he can run well

16:15 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar has plenty of experience over hurdles, but in fairness to him he seems to still be improving based on his most recent win at Naas. He'll enjoy the test of stamina that this race will present and while he might be vulnerable to those that are less exposed than himself, I'd be hopeful that he can run well.

