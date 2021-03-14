Joseph O'Brien Day 1 Cheltenham Runners Preivew: Busselton one of our best chances of the week

Stronger test of stamina to suit

16:15 - Busselton

Busselton is a horse we've always liked. He has run very well in his two starts for us considering neither race really panned out ideally for him. The Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting was very slowly run and while he ran well to finish second, he would prefer a much stronger test of stamina than that race represented.

No. 6 Busselton (Fr) EXC 9.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 135

In the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, he lost his position mid-race before finishing off quite well. We think the stronger test of stamina that this race will present will very much suit and we've put cheekpieces on him for the first time to sharpen him up. It's always hard to be confident in this sort of company, but we are hopeful that he is one of our better chances of the week.

Still improving and we're hopeful he can run well

16:15 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar has plenty of experience over hurdles, but in fairness to him he seems to still be improving based on his most recent win at Naas. He'll enjoy the test of stamina that this race will present and while he might be vulnerable to those that are less exposed than himself, I'd be hopeful that he can run well.