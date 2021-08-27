- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 59
Joseph O'Brien: Celestial Horizon the pick of my four at Navan on Saturday
Joseph O'Brien has four runners at Navan on Saturday with perhaps his best chance coming late on the card with a horse that should appreciate the emphasis on stamina...
"This will be the longest trip and stiffest track he has tackled, so the hope is that the increased emphasis on stamina will help him to get competitive."
- Joseph O'Brien on Celestial Horizon
Hoping for a positive debut
Brostaigh is a daughter of Footstepsinthesand that will debut in this race. She has shown ability at home, but we'll be happy for her to have a positive experience and show some promise for the future. Anything more than that will be a bonus.
Better than he showed on debut
Skatingonice had shaped quite well in a barrier trial prior to his debut at Down Royal, so it was a bit disappointing to see him run as greenly as he did there. He's definitely better than he showed there and hopefully he'll show that in this race.
Hoping patience will be rewarded
Equus Deus is a colt that has always shown ability at home, but was too green to show it on his only start last season. We've taken our time with him this season and hopefully that patience will be rewarded in the coming months. He will hopefully make a promising return to action here.
Emphasis on stamina should suit
Celestial Horizon is a horse that stays very well. The stronger the test of stamina, the better he'll be. This will be the longest trip and stiffest track he has tackled, so the hope is that the increased emphasis on stamina will help him to get competitive.
