Joseph O'Brien: Celestial Horizon the pick of my four at Navan on Saturday

Hoping for a positive debut

13:00 - Brostaigh

Brostaigh is a daughter of Footstepsinthesand that will debut in this race. She has shown ability at home, but we'll be happy for her to have a positive experience and show some promise for the future. Anything more than that will be a bonus.

Better than he showed on debut

13:30 - Skatingonice

Skatingonice had shaped quite well in a barrier trial prior to his debut at Down Royal, so it was a bit disappointing to see him run as greenly as he did there. He's definitely better than he showed there and hopefully he'll show that in this race.

Hoping patience will be rewarded

15:07 - Equus Deus

Equus Deus is a colt that has always shown ability at home, but was too green to show it on his only start last season. We've taken our time with him this season and hopefully that patience will be rewarded in the coming months. He will hopefully make a promising return to action here.

Emphasis on stamina should suit

16:15 - Celestial Horizon

No. 4 (12) Celestial Horizon (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 59

Celestial Horizon is a horse that stays very well. The stronger the test of stamina, the better he'll be. This will be the longest trip and stiffest track he has tackled, so the hope is that the increased emphasis on stamina will help him to get competitive.