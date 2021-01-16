To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Big ask taking on Envoi Allen but we'll see how we go

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has six runners at Puchestown on Sunday

Joseph O'Brien has six runners at Punchestown on Sunday, including two in the opening where he's taking on Gordon Elliott's Envoi Allen...

"...he shows ability at home and we'll be hoping for a better showing on his hurdling debut here."

- Joseph O'Brien on Cast Iron

Big asking taking on Envoi Allen

12:50 - Fils D'Oudairies and Sempo

Taking on Envoi Allen is obviously a big ask, but it is a tough ask for him to give 11 lbs away to all his rivals, so we'll have a crack at him and see how we go.

Fils D'Oudairies made it second-time lucky for us in a novice chase at Navan last time. He was quite impressive there and while this is obviously a big step up in class, we'll let him take his chance and see how he stacks up.

Sempo put in a satisfactory round of jumping when third in a maiden chase at Leopardstown last time and we'll be looking for a step in the right direction from him here.

Fair chance if building on debut run

13:20 - Fire Attack

Fire Attack made a very promising hurdling debut when second in a Grade 3 novice at Navan. He proved a bit disappointing in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, but we are happy to forgive him that. If he can belatedly build on the promise of his hurdling debut, he'll have a fair chance.

Both need to step up a bit in this company

13:50 - Inviction and Cast Iron

Inviction has shown promise in a bumper and maiden hurdle, but will need to step up a good bit to get competitive in this sort of company.

Cast Iron was pulled up in his only start in a point-to-point, but he shows ability at home and we'll be hoping for a better showing on his hurdling debut here.

Suited by the trip

15:50 - High Sparrow

High Sparrow is suited by these long-distance handicap chases and while the handicapper might well have a hold of him, we are hopeful he can run well.

