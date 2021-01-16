Joseph O'Brien: Big ask taking on Envoi Allen but we'll see how we go

Big asking taking on Envoi Allen

12:50 - Fils D'Oudairies and Sempo

Taking on Envoi Allen is obviously a big ask, but it is a tough ask for him to give 11 lbs away to all his rivals, so we'll have a crack at him and see how we go.

Fils D'Oudairies made it second-time lucky for us in a novice chase at Navan last time. He was quite impressive there and while this is obviously a big step up in class, we'll let him take his chance and see how he stacks up.

Sempo put in a satisfactory round of jumping when third in a maiden chase at Leopardstown last time and we'll be looking for a step in the right direction from him here.

Fair chance if building on debut run

13:20 - Fire Attack

Fire Attack made a very promising hurdling debut when second in a Grade 3 novice at Navan. He proved a bit disappointing in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, but we are happy to forgive him that. If he can belatedly build on the promise of his hurdling debut, he'll have a fair chance.

Both need to step up a bit in this company

13:50 - Inviction and Cast Iron

Inviction has shown promise in a bumper and maiden hurdle, but will need to step up a good bit to get competitive in this sort of company.

Cast Iron was pulled up in his only start in a point-to-point, but he shows ability at home and we'll be hoping for a better showing on his hurdling debut here.

Suited by the trip

15:50 - High Sparrow

High Sparrow is suited by these long-distance handicap chases and while the handicapper might well have a hold of him, we are hopeful he can run well.

