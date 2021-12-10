Joseph O'Brien: All the signs have been good with Celestial Horizon

Fairyhouse 13:02 - Celestial Horizon

No. 4 Celestial Horizon (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Celestial Horizon is a horse that took time to find his feet on the Flat, but he ended up progressing very nicely in the second half of last season, winning twice in quick succession prior to running well in the Irish Cesarewitch off a 26lb higher mark than he had gained his first win off.

His current rating of 84 will be higher than most of his opposition in these races will have and he has done plenty of schooling over hurdles in recent months.

We always say it, but no matter how much schooling you do with them, you don't know how they'll take to it until you put them into a racing environment. We've had horses that schooled brilliantly at home, they didn't lift a leg on their hurdling debut, and vice-versa.

All the signs have been good with him so far, so hopefully he'll prove to be one that takes to it.