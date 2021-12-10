To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: All the signs have been good with Celestial Horizon

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has just the one runner on Saturday

Just the one runner for Joseph O'Brien at Fairyhouse on Saturday, a hurdling debutant who finished the Flat season off in fine form...

"All the signs have been good with him so far, so hopefully he’ll prove to be one that takes to it."

Fairyhouse 13:02 - Celestial Horizon

Celestial Horizon is a horse that took time to find his feet on the Flat, but he ended up progressing very nicely in the second half of last season, winning twice in quick succession prior to running well in the Irish Cesarewitch off a 26lb higher mark than he had gained his first win off.

His current rating of 84 will be higher than most of his opposition in these races will have and he has done plenty of schooling over hurdles in recent months.

We always say it, but no matter how much schooling you do with them, you don't know how they'll take to it until you put them into a racing environment. We've had horses that schooled brilliantly at home, they didn't lift a leg on their hurdling debut, and vice-versa.

All the signs have been good with him so far, so hopefully he'll prove to be one that takes to it.

Fairyhouse 11th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)

Saturday 11 December, 1.02pm

