ITV Races

Tuesday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Glorious Goodwood Day 1

Glorious Goodwood
mark has three bets on day 1 of glorious goodwood

Mark Milligan tipped the big-race winner at Ascot on Saturday and is back to preview the first day's ITV action from Glorious Goodwood...

  • Varian can kick off the meeting with a winner

  • Andab to strike for in-form stable

  • Ballydoyle taken to dominate Goodwood Cup

13:20 Goodwood - Back Defiance @ 9/2

Glorious Goodwood gets underway with a typically competitive handicap and it may pay to concentrate on the more lightly raced four-year-olds in the field, headed by Castle Cove, Jolly Jack Tar and my selection Defiance.

William Haggas has been mopping some of the better handicaps this term and he has another likely candidate in Castle Cove, who probably hasn't shown all he's got to offer having made just four career starts. He was a winner on handicap debut last time and is very much respected, as is the Godolphin-owned Jolly Jack Tar, who possesses a similar profile and was also a winner on handicap bow last time.

However, I'm siding with Defiance, who has just a touch more experience than that pair and shaped well on his own handicap debut when reappearing at Epsom in June.

Roger Varian's son of Camelot mixed it in some top company last season, running in the likes of the Lingfield Derby Trial and King Edward VII at Royal Ascot and looks the type to make up into a smart top-end handicapper this term.

There was plenty to like about his comeback run when staying on from an unpromising position to finish fourth and he gets to run off the same mark here. Some may view a high draw as a negative, but it's been no bar to success in this race previously and I'm hopeful Defiance can give us a good run for our money.

Recommended Bet

Back Defiance to win 13:20 Goodwood

SBK9/2

13:55 Goodwood - Back Andab E/W @ 15/2

Joseph O'Brien has his team in flying form and his Andab seems to have been a bit overlooked in the betting in the following 7f Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

This one was a winner on debut at the Curragh in May and has been far from discredited while bumping into a pair of the best juveniles around on his two subsequent starts.

He finished third to the highly promising Albert Einstein back at the Curragh in the Marble Hill Stakes second time up and then ran equally well when fourth of 20 to Gstaad in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. Those are some of the strongest two-year-old form lines on offer and it's also worth noting that this son of Saxon Warrior looks sure to benefit from stepping up in trip here, having done all his racing over 6f to date.

There are several highly promising types in opposition, though, so it may be prudent to play Andab each-way, with 15/28.50 on the Sportsbook looking a fair price.

Recommended Bet

Back Andab, Each-way, in 13:55 Goodwood

SBK15/2

15:05 Goodwood - Back Scandinavia @ 11/4

The first day highlight is undoubtedly the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, which looks an absolute belter, with just about all of the eight-strong field holding some sort of chance. Even the outsiders in the betting, Dubai Future and Trueshan, have claims at their best, but it may well pay to stick with Ballydoyle, who seem to hold the key with both Illinois and Scandinavia lining up.

It's probably fair to say the Coolmore brains trust rather mucked up their tactics in the King George last Saturday, but things should be more straightforward this time around and I'm hopeful the three-year-old Scandinavia can turn over his elder stablemate.

Illinois ran a good race when second in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, although he proved no match for Trawlerman who rather
left him in his wake in the final furlong. He just about sets the standard on that form, but isn't far clear of the rest and, at a short price, I'm happy to take him on with Scandinavia, who has an official rating only 2lb lower and gets a stone of weight-for-age from his stable companion.

Obviously, the weight-for-age allowance is there for a reason, but I'm of the opinion that it's a tad too generous to the younger horses over this sort of distance and Scandinavia looks the type to thrive as his stamina gets drawn out even further.

He really ground things out over 1m 5f in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time and this step up to 2m could unlock even more improvement from one who looks sure to be a big player in the St Leger next month.

Recommended Bet

Back Scandinavia to win 15:05 Goodwood

SBK11/4

Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Mark Milligan avatar

Mark Milligan

Mark Milligan is a Senior Horse Racing Analyst with Timeform Sporting Life and has been contributing to Betting.Betfair since 2021.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 25/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner has four tips for Day 1 at Goodwood including 12/1 pick

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 25/1 Galway Festival fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 chance in the last at Ayr

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: French raider fancied in King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

The King George to be a romantic renewal

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Anthelia all the way in the Super Sprint

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor
Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor