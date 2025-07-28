Tuesday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Glorious Goodwood Day 1

Varian can kick off the meeting with a winner

Andab to strike for in-form stable

Ballydoyle taken to dominate Goodwood Cup

Glorious Goodwood gets underway with a typically competitive handicap and it may pay to concentrate on the more lightly raced four-year-olds in the field, headed by Castle Cove, Jolly Jack Tar and my selection Defiance.

William Haggas has been mopping some of the better handicaps this term and he has another likely candidate in Castle Cove, who probably hasn't shown all he's got to offer having made just four career starts. He was a winner on handicap debut last time and is very much respected, as is the Godolphin-owned Jolly Jack Tar, who possesses a similar profile and was also a winner on handicap bow last time.

However, I'm siding with Defiance, who has just a touch more experience than that pair and shaped well on his own handicap debut when reappearing at Epsom in June.

Roger Varian's son of Camelot mixed it in some top company last season, running in the likes of the Lingfield Derby Trial and King Edward VII at Royal Ascot and looks the type to make up into a smart top-end handicapper this term.

There was plenty to like about his comeback run when staying on from an unpromising position to finish fourth and he gets to run off the same mark here. Some may view a high draw as a negative, but it's been no bar to success in this race previously and I'm hopeful Defiance can give us a good run for our money.

Recommended Bet Back Defiance to win 13:20 Goodwood SBK 9/2

Joseph O'Brien has his team in flying form and his Andab seems to have been a bit overlooked in the betting in the following 7f Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

This one was a winner on debut at the Curragh in May and has been far from discredited while bumping into a pair of the best juveniles around on his two subsequent starts.

He finished third to the highly promising Albert Einstein back at the Curragh in the Marble Hill Stakes second time up and then ran equally well when fourth of 20 to Gstaad in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. Those are some of the strongest two-year-old form lines on offer and it's also worth noting that this son of Saxon Warrior looks sure to benefit from stepping up in trip here, having done all his racing over 6f to date.

There are several highly promising types in opposition, though, so it may be prudent to play Andab each-way, with 15/28.50 on the Sportsbook looking a fair price.

Recommended Bet Back Andab, Each-way, in 13:55 Goodwood SBK 15/2

The first day highlight is undoubtedly the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, which looks an absolute belter, with just about all of the eight-strong field holding some sort of chance. Even the outsiders in the betting, Dubai Future and Trueshan, have claims at their best, but it may well pay to stick with Ballydoyle, who seem to hold the key with both Illinois and Scandinavia lining up.

It's probably fair to say the Coolmore brains trust rather mucked up their tactics in the King George last Saturday, but things should be more straightforward this time around and I'm hopeful the three-year-old Scandinavia can turn over his elder stablemate.

Illinois ran a good race when second in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, although he proved no match for Trawlerman who rather

left him in his wake in the final furlong. He just about sets the standard on that form, but isn't far clear of the rest and, at a short price, I'm happy to take him on with Scandinavia, who has an official rating only 2lb lower and gets a stone of weight-for-age from his stable companion.

Obviously, the weight-for-age allowance is there for a reason, but I'm of the opinion that it's a tad too generous to the younger horses over this sort of distance and Scandinavia looks the type to thrive as his stamina gets drawn out even further.

He really ground things out over 1m 5f in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time and this step up to 2m could unlock even more improvement from one who looks sure to be a big player in the St Leger next month.