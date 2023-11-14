Back Torn And Frayed at 20/121.00 win-only with the Sportsbook in 14:20 at Cheltenham on Saturday
STAKED: 5
RETURN: 0
P/L: -5
ANTE-POST (FROM Nov 1; 2023-24 NH Season)
STAKED: 4
RETURN: 0
P/L: -4
PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)
STAKED: 202
RETURNS: 168.9
P AND L: -33.1
ANTE-POST: -24
Bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness
Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). Click to read stories from Daryl Carter and Bad Man Betting about the tools available to keep your gambling safe and fun.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.