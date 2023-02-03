</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-fulham-tips-back-a-slow-burner-at-the-bridge-020223-1063.html">Chelsea v Fulham: Back a slow burner at the Bridge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-arsenal-tips---dyche-can-spoil-saturday-showdown-020223-140.html">Everton v Arsenal: Dyche can spoil Saturday showdown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-opta-stats-10-best-bets-to-back-from-15-8-to-a-14-1-bet-builder-010223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-a-suite-of-selections-on-a-sizzling-saturday-from-tony-calvin-020223-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: A suite of selections on a sizzling Saturday from Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-dublin-festival-saturday-runners-deep-cave-could-be-an-under-rated-horse-030223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Deep Cave could be an under-rated horse</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/dublin-racing-festival-tips-sam-the-choice-for-kevin-blake-on-saturday-020223-288.html">Dublin Racing Festival Tips: Sam the Choice for Kevin Blake on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-brisbane-heat-big-bash-final-tips-heat-may-run-out-of-steam-030223-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Final Tips: Heat may run out of steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-fridays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-1-030223-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Friday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-thursdays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-010223-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best Bets for Thursday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Nikki Haley poised to declare 2024 presidential bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/brexit-odds-three-years-on-uk-7-1-to-rejoin-eu-in-next-two-years-310123-204.html">Brexit Three Years On: UK 7/1 to rejoin EU in next two years </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-labour-odds-on-as-zahawi-tax-row-hits-sunak-250123-204.html">Next General Election: Labour odds-on as Zahawi tax row hits Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-rybakina-underdog-value-to-take-second-slam-270123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Rybakina underdog value to take second Slam</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-hisatsune-leads-after-red-hot-start-020223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Meronk the worthy favourite at halfway </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-and-ras-al-khaimah-championship-310123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for AT&T Pebble Beach and Ras al Khaimah Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rasmus-to-rise-early-310123-719.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rasmus to rise early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-odds-on-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-300123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles odds-on to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-championship-games-betting-preview-spreads-super-bowl-picks-270123-1063.html">NFL Championship Games tips: Back Magic Mahomes & Niners defence to do the job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-03">03 February 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies", "name": "Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies", "description": "We have ITV Racing from Musselburgh and Leopardstown on Sunday with the Dublin Racing Festival providing the best of the action, and Tony Calvin has a trio o...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-03T15:40:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-03T16:46:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.320x180.png", "articleBody": "We have ITV Racing from Musselburgh and Leopardstown on Sunday with the Dublin Racing Festival providing the best of the action, and Tony Calvin has a trio of tips ranging from 5/1 to 40/1... Tony is hoping to strike Gold at Musselburgh A 40/1 each-way punt at Leopardstwon Banntown can go well in opener at 12/1 It obviously pales in comparison to the Dublin Racing Festival, but the three ITV races at Musselburgh on Sunday are decent enough - very light on numbers, admittedly - so I will deal with them first, however briefly. The ground is currently good to soft (good in places), with a dry forecast, though I see they put down 3mm down on Thursday night and I imagine there will be more to come. Whether or not you agree with courses watering to maintain good to soft ground is debatable - and Sandown have been doing the same this week - but it is what it is. Memories the pick but no bet First up is the Scottish Triumph Hurdle at 13:22 and unfortunately 11 became six at the overnight stage (mind you, two of those were declared late on Thursday morning). You can make a case for them all but Bringbackmemories has the most compelling form and time claims to my eye, as he returned from a three-month break to post an improved performance when winning here easily, beating a last-time out winner by 15 lengths, with a 90-rated newcomer from the Flat a further 26 lengths away in third. That came on soft, but he had plenty of good ground form in Ireland, so he will be fine with whatever they have done with the watering can. But, given his price and the unknowns surrounding the lightly-raced opposition, I can leave well alone. Back Des Bois to strike Gold The grandly-titled Scottish Champion Handicap Chase at 13:55 - it is a 0-140, after all - sees another runner for first-season trainer Harry Derham, as he has got his hands on his old boss and uncle's Fidelio Vallis. We haven't seen him since December 2021, so it'll be serious family bragging rights if he can get this one to win on his first start since leaving Paul Nicholls, but the handicapper has given him every chance of doing so, dropping the 8yo 7lb for his modest last run/absence. However, he likes to go forward, as do at least four of his rivals, so Gold Des Bois interests me more. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-february-2023/musselburgh/15/2/#gold-des-bois-fr" title=""] Now, he has made the running in the past too, but he can take a lead, as he showed with an excellent third at Doncaster just nine days ago. The quick turnaround could be an issue but he has backed up well after just an 11-day break before, and that Doncaster form looks very strong, so a 2lb rise is bridgeable if he is in the same form. He has run well off higher marks than his revised level anyway. The race in which he came third in last time was dripping with last-time-out winners, as the first, second, fifth and seventh went into the race on the back of victories (three of those were looking for a hat-trick) and Gold Des Bois has a decent course run to his name, too. He isn't as sexy as some of these, as an exposed 9yo, but he has plenty going for him. Back him to small stakes at [7.0] or bigger. I reckon you'll get bigger on the exchange but I'll be looking for 5/1+. Back Gold Des Bois 13:55 Musselburgh @ 7.0 Officer is tempting if price holds The Scottish Supreme novices' hurdle at 14:25 obviously won't have any bearing on Cheltenham - the Grade 1s at least - but there are some decent horses in here all the same, for all it is not a betting race. Dual course winner General Officer may have an 8lb penalty to overcome but he interested me most here, as he did very well to fail by only a length to defy a 10lb burden at Catterick last time, with the hat-trick seeking third well stuffed. However, as with the first race, it is a tricky contest to call given the profiles of the opposition, particularly Dancila, a 90-rated purchase out of Jim Bolger's who is getting 5lb and more from the winners in here. And Toothless is clearly a very hard horse to gauge after his runaway Fakenham win. I appreciate Paul Nicholls' horse has to be feared, but the first firm up made him a 5/6 chance (General Officer was 6/1), and that looks on the defensive side. I'll pass, though General Officer at 6s would be mighty tempting. Fascinating Novices' Chase and Blue Lord should win the Dublin Chase Right, over to Leopardstown and five ITV races, four of which are Grade 1s, which I will take in chronological order. The 2m5f novices' chase at 13:40 is one of those many watch-not-bet races at this two-day Festival, and it promises to be a fair old tussle, not least tactically, for the likes of Mighty Potter, James Du Berlais and Gaiilard Du Mesnil. The fact that they are stepping the latter back to 2m5f - and remember he traded at [1.5] in running when beaten by Mighty Potter in the Drinmore over 2m4f - will worry his National Hunt chase supporters, and should delight his Browns backers. He'd be a strong favourite for the three-miler in my book, so they should go there with him. However, I don't have a betting opinion in this but James Du Berlais obviously impressed in a Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse after a long absence, even if the second has been soundly beaten since and the third was chinned off a mark of 122 at Down Royal. We can swiftly move on, and off, from the Dublin Chase at 14:10 as it will be a rather big surprise if Blue Lord is beaten here. Dunvegan may make the running from Gentleman de Mee, and hold on for second spot, but that's as far as my input goes here. Can big-price Falco Blitz his rivals? Falco Blitz is getting some of my cash at 40/1 each-way in the 2m5f handicap chase at 14:40. The Sportsbook are currently offering four places, but they may get more generous in the next 24 hours or so. Back Falco Blitz e/w (6 places) in 14:40 Leopardstown @ 40/1 It takes a leap of faith to get with him on the evidence of his four runs this season, but he has come down to a mark of 132, he has shown some promise in one or two of those efforts, and hopefully the better ground (fingers crossed they lay off the watering on Saturday night) will suit him. This is his trip, too. He had winning form on soft when with Nicky Henderson, so the ground isn't a major issue for him, but they always thought he was best on a better surface and he was rated 143 there at his peak. As for his form this term, he was in midfield and still going well enough on the outside when unseating 3 out in the Munster National and this race could suit him, as he is a strong traveller when on song and, as I have said, this 2m5f is in the ballpark of his optimum trip. I hope 7lb claimer Cian Quirke, who rides him, has a weekend to remember as I have already tipped his Saturday ride, Espion Du Chenet. Cracking renewal of Irish Champion Hurdle State Man v Honeysuckle v Vauban is clearly a great clash in the Irish Champion Hurdle at 15:10 but it hardly lends itself to a bet. If I do have one, I may actually throw a few quid at Zanahiyr as his 2022 body of work - second in this race, third in the Champion Hurdle and scrapping with Epatante when coming down at the last at Aintree - does not entitle him to be totally dismissed here, back to 2m, at a massive 66/1 with the Sportsbook. Another line before I move on. If anyone tells you Vauban ran way above expectations when second to State Man on his return in the Matheson please point out he was very well found in the market that day, so plenty thought differently. At his price, he was probably stronger in the betting than the 4/6 winner. Irish Point presence means Vega might not have a Facile victory Facile Vega will get silly short for the Supreme if he wins the Grade 1 at 15:40 as expected, but it is not out of the realms of possibility that Irish Point can bustle him up. In fact, this could well be a lot deeper than the Cheltenham race itself, as if he sees off this lot with ease, then I imagine they will all decline the re-match in March. If High Definition's jumping improves then he clearly has the Flat class and 1m2f speed to figure, but I like the angle of Irish Point stepping down in trip after his second to Champ Kiely in the Lawlers Of Naas over 2m4f last time. He travelled like a horse who will prove best at 2m for the time being and certainly his close second to Supreme second favourite Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond, with Ashroe Diamond and Champ Kiely behind, would give that some weight. However, do I really want to betting in this race? No, not really. Banntown can go two better than 12 months ago One other race before I sign off then, and that is the opening mares' handicap hurdle 1t 13:10 and everyone has been shouting the name of Liberty Dance for this. She could be as well-in as the stable's Party Central was when winning this race last year but I think the horse who finished third in that renewal, Banntown Girl, could go two places better here. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-february-2023/leopardstown/214/1/#banntown-girl-ire" title=""] She has run well to a point in her two chase starts this season but they could just have been biding their time, and her mark, before having another crack at this big hurdles pot, as she travelled really well into the race, off this mark, when third last season, just being left for dead for by two very well handicapped horses after the last. If the first-time cheekpieces help her, it could be game on, so I'll take my chances. Just as I was about to publish on Friday afternoon, the Sportsbook enhanced the mares race to five places and the handicap chase to six, so happy days. Good luck. Back Banntown Girl e/w (5 places) in 13:10 Leopardstown @ 12/1 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin has a trio of tips for Sunday's ITV Racing action</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827","entry_title":"Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40\/1 and 12\/1 bets among his trio of fancies"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%2040%2F1%20and%2012%2F1%20bets%20among%20his%20trio%20of%20fancies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html&text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%2040%2F1%20and%2012%2F1%20bets%20among%20his%20trio%20of%20fancies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We have ITV Racing from Musselburgh and Leopardstown on Sunday with the Dublin Racing Festival providing the best of the action, and Tony Calvin has a trio of tips ranging from 5/1 to 40/1...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Tony is hoping to strike Gold at Musselburgh</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A 40/1 each-way punt at Leopardstwon</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Banntown can go well in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675602600000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167811">opener at 12/1</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It obviously pales in comparison to the Dublin Racing Festival, but the three ITV races at <strong>Musselburgh</strong> on Sunday are decent enough - very light on numbers, admittedly - so I will deal with them first, however briefly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ground is currently <strong>good to soft </strong>(good in places), with a dry forecast, though I see they put down 3mm down on Thursday night and I imagine there will be more to come. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whether or not you agree with courses watering to maintain good to soft ground is debatable - and Sandown have been doing the same this week - but it is what it is.</span></p><h2><strong>Memories the pick but no bet</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">First up is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531913">Scottish Triumph Hurdle at 13:22 </a>and unfortunately 11 became six at the overnight stage (mind you, two of those were declared late on Thursday morning).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can make a case for them all but <strong>Bringbackmemories</strong> has the most compelling form and time claims to my eye, as he returned from a three-month break to post <strong>an improved performance</strong> when winning here easily, beating a last-time out winner by 15 lengths, with a 90-rated newcomer from the Flat a further 26 lengths away in third.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That came on soft, but he had plenty of good ground form in Ireland, so he will be fine with whatever they have done with the watering can.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But, given his price and<strong> the unknowns surrounding the lightly-raced opposition</strong>, I can leave well alone.</span></p><h2><strong>Back Des Bois to strike Gold </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The grandly-titled <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531920">Scottish Champion Handicap Chase at 13:55</a> - it is a 0-140, after all - sees another runner for first-season trainer Harry Derham, as he has got his hands on his old boss and uncle's <strong>Fidelio Vallis</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We haven't seen him since December 2021, so it'll be serious family bragging rights if he can get this one to win on his first start since leaving Paul Nicholls, but <strong>the handicapper has given him every chance of doing so</strong>, dropping the 8yo 7lb for his modest last run/absence.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, he likes to go forward, as do at least four of his rivals, so <strong>Gold Des Bois</strong> interests me more.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="gold-des-bois-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-february-2023/musselburgh/15/2/#gold-des-bois-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/gold-des-bois-fr/000000504073/">Gold Des Bois (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00001091.png" alt="Mr Raymond Anderson Green silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/iain-jardine/000000042546/">Iain Jardine</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/craig-nichol/000000014792/">Craig Nichol</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 129</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Now, he has made the running in the past too, but he can take a lead, as he showed with an excellent third at Doncaster just nine days ago.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The quick turnaround could be an issue but he has backed up well after just an 11-day break before, and <strong>that Doncaster form looks very strong</strong>, so a 2lb rise is bridgeable if he is in the same form. He has run well off higher marks than his revised level anyway.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The race in which he came third in last time was dripping with last-time-out winners, as the first, second, fifth and seventh went into the race on the back of victories (three of those were looking for a hat-trick) and Gold Des Bois has <strong>a decent course run to his name</strong>, too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He isn't as sexy as some of these, as an exposed 9yo, but <strong>he has plenty going for him</strong>. Back him to small stakes at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. I reckon you'll get bigger on the exchange but I'll be looking for 5/1+.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gold Des Bois 13:55 Musselburgh @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531920" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7.0</a></div><h2><strong>Officer is tempting if price holds</strong></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531926">Scottish Supreme novices' hurdle at 14:25</a> obviously won't have any bearing on Cheltenham - the Grade 1s at least - but there are some decent horses in here all the same, for all it is not a betting race.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dual course winner <strong>General Officer</strong> may have an 8lb penalty to overcome but he interested me most here, as he did very well to fail by only a length to defy a 10lb burden at Catterick last time, with the hat-trick seeking third well stuffed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Musselburgh 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Musselburgh%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, as with the first race, it is a tricky contest to call given the profiles of the opposition, particularly <strong>Dancila</strong>, a 90-rated purchase out of Jim Bolger's who is getting 5lb and more from the winners in here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And <strong>Toothless</strong> is clearly a very hard horse to gauge after his runaway Fakenham win. I appreciate Paul Nicholls' horse has to be feared, but the first firm up made him a 5/6 chance (General Officer was 6/1), and that looks on the defensive side. I'll pass, <strong>though General Officer at 6s would be mighty tempting</strong>.</span></p><h2><strong>Fascinating Novices' Chase and Blue Lord should win the Dublin Chase</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Right, over to <strong>Leopardstown</strong> and five ITV races, four of which are Grade 1s, which I will take in chronological order.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531965"> 2m5f novices' chase at 13:40</a> is one of those many watch-not-bet races at this two-day Festival, and it promises to be a fair old tussle, not least tactically, for the likes of Mighty Potter, James Du Berlais and <strong>Gaiilard Du Mesnil</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fact that they are stepping the latter back to 2m5f - and remember he traded at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in running when beaten by <strong>Mighty Potter</strong> in the Drinmore over 2m4f - will worry his National Hunt chase supporters, and should delight his Browns backers. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He'd be a strong favourite for the three-miler in my book, so they should go there with him.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, I don't have a betting opinion in this but <strong>James Du Berlais</strong> obviously impressed in a Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse after a long absence, even if the second has been soundly beaten since and the third was chinned off a mark of 122 at Down Royal.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We can swiftly move on, and off, from the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531972">Dublin Chase at 14:10</a> as it will be a rather big surprise if <strong>Blue Lord</strong> is beaten here. Dunvegan may make the running from Gentleman de Mee, and hold on for second spot, but that's as far as my input goes here.</span></p><h2><strong>Can big-price Falco Blitz his rivals?</strong></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Falco Blitz</strong> is getting some of my cash at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827">40/1 each-way in the 2m5f handicap chase at 14:40</a>. The Sportsbook are currently offering four places, but they may get more generous in the next 24 hours or so.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Falco Blitz e/w (6 places) in 14:40 Leopardstown @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">40/1</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It takes a leap of faith to get with him on the evidence of his four runs this season, but<strong> he has come down to a mark of 132</strong>, he has shown some promise in one or two of those efforts, and hopefully the better ground (fingers crossed they lay off the watering on Saturday night) will suit him. This is his trip, too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He had winning form on soft when with Nicky Henderson, so <strong>the ground isn't a major issue for him</strong>, but they always thought he was best on a better surface and he was rated 143 there at his peak.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As for his form this term, he was in midfield and still going well enough on the outside when unseating 3 out in the Munster National and <strong>this race could suit him</strong>, as he is a strong traveller when on song and, as I have said, this 2m5f is in the ballpark of his optimum trip.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I hope 7lb claimer <strong>Cian Quirke</strong>, who rides him, has a weekend to remember as I have already tipped his Saturday ride, Espion Du Chenet.</span></p><h2><strong>Cracking renewal of Irish Champion Hurdle</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675609800000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167843">State Man v Honeysuckle v Vauban</a> is clearly a great clash in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675609800000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167843">Irish Champion Hurdle at 15:10</a> but it hardly lends itself to a bet. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If I do have one, I may actually throw a few quid at <strong>Zanahiyr</strong> as his 2022 body of work - second in this race, third in the Champion Hurdle and scrapping with Epatante when coming down at the last at Aintree - does not entitle him to be totally dismissed here, back to 2m, <strong>at a massive 66/1 with the Sportsbook</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another line before I move on. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If anyone tells you Vauban ran way above expectations when second to State Man on his return in the Matheson please point out <strong>he was very well found in the market that day</strong>, so plenty thought differently. At his price, he was probably stronger in the betting than the 4/6 winner.</span></p><h2><strong>Irish Point presence means Vega might not have a Facile victory</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Facile Vega</strong> will get silly short for the Supreme if he wins the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675611600000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167848">Grade 1 at 15:40</a> as expected, but it is not out of the realms of possibility that <strong>Irish Point</strong> can bustle him up.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, this could well be a lot deeper than the Cheltenham race itself, as if he sees off this lot with ease, then I imagine they will all decline the re-match in March.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If <strong>High Definition</strong>'s jumping improves then he clearly has the Flat class and 1m2f speed to figure, but I like the angle of Irish Point stepping down in trip after his second to Champ Kiely in the Lawlers Of Naas over 2m4f last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He travelled like a horse who <strong>will prove best at 2m for the time being </strong>and certainly his close second to Supreme second favourite Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond, with Ashroe Diamond and Champ Kiely behind, would give that some weight.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, do I really want to betting in this race? No, not really.</span></p><h2><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span><strong>Banntown can go two better than 12 months ago</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One other race before I sign off then, and that is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675602600000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167811">the opening mares' handicap hurdle 1t 13:10</a> and everyone has been shouting the name of <strong>Liberty Dance</strong> for this.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She could be as well-in as the stable's Party Central was when winning this race last year but I think the horse who finished third in that renewal, <strong>Banntown Girl</strong>, could go two places better here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="banntown-girl-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-february-2023/leopardstown/214/1/#banntown-girl-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>15 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/banntown-girl-ire/000000519819/">Banntown Girl (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00037935.png" alt="Mrs Brian Hutchinson silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/stephen-gerard-carey-ireland/000000056448/">Stephen Gerard Carey, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-e-mullins/000000014459/">D. E. Mullins</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 115</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She has run well to a point in her two chase starts this season but they could just have been biding their time, and her mark, before having another crack at this big hurdles pot, as <strong>she travelled really well into the race</strong>, off this mark, when third last season, just being left for dead for by two very well handicapped horses after the last.</span></p><blockquote> <p>If the first-time cheekpieces help her, it could be game on, so I'll take my chances.</p> </blockquote><p>Just as I was about to publish on Friday afternoon, the Sportsbook enhanced the mares race to five places and the handicap chase to six, so happy days.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Banntown Girl e/w (5 places) in 13:10 Leopardstown @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675602600000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167811" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12/1</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 326<br>Returns: 474.8<br>P/L: +148.8<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675602600000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167811">Banntown Girl at 12/1 each way, five places, in 13:10 at Leopardstown</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827">Falco Blitz at 40/1 each way, six places, in 14:40 at Leopardstown</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209531920">Gold Des Bois at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger in 13:55 at Musselburgh</a></p><p><strong>SATURDAY BETS</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230204&eventId=32075540&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.345021119&raceTime=1675516200000">Back Hot Rod Lincoln win-only with the Sportsbook 13:10 at Sandown @ 11/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230204&eventId=32075539&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.345021079&raceTime=1675523760000">Back Nayatieach way with the Sportsbook 15:16 Musselburgh @ 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230204&eventId=32075540&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.345021142&raceTime=1675524600000">Back Laskalin each way, four places, with the Sportsbook 15:30 Sandown @ 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20230204&eventId=32075603&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.345026891&raceTime=1675527000000">Back Espion Du Chenet each way with the Sportsbook 16:10 Leopardstown @ 33/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.209531920" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Musselburgh 5th Feb (2m Hcap Chs)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 5 February, 1.55pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Return Ticket</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Return Ticket" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="790517">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Return Ticket" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="790517">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pay The Piper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pay The Piper" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="720845">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pay The Piper" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="720845">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Friend Or Foe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Friend Or Foe" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="866299">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Friend Or Foe" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="866299">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gold Des Bois</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gold Des Bois" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24044536">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gold Des Bois" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="8.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24044536">8.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dreams Of Home</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dreams Of Home" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38173711">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dreams Of Home" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38173711">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fidelio Vallis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fidelio Vallis" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20250299">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fidelio Vallis" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="7.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20250299">7.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hasankey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hasankey" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20712448">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hasankey" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20712448">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Voix Du Reve</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Voix Du Reve" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10790031">1.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Voix Du Reve" data-market_id="1.209531920" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10790031">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html%23gobet-1.209531920">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html%23gobet-1.209531920">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827","entry_title":"Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40\/1 and 12\/1 bets among his trio of fancies"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32078638&raceTime=1675608000000&dayToSearch=20230205&marketId=924.345167827">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%2040%2F1%20and%2012%2F1%20bets%20among%20his%20trio%20of%20fancies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html&text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%2040%2F1%20and%2012%2F1%20bets%20among%20his%20trio%20of%20fancies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-a-suite-of-selections-on-a-sizzling-saturday-from-tony-calvin-020223-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: A suite of selections on a sizzling Saturday from Tony Calvin</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-be-wary-of-double-entries-this-weekend-310123-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Be wary of double entries this weekend</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-drasher-is-tony-calvins-most-confident-bet-of-the-day-270123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Drasher is Tony Calvin's most confident bet of the day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvins-antepost-tips-darling-your-14-1-cheltenham-saturday-selection-240123-166.html">Tony Calvin's Antepost Tips: Darling, Your 14/1 Cheltenham Saturday selection awaits</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham Hurdles.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Cheltenham%20Hurdles.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-left-no-stone-unturned-at-lingfield-today-210123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has left no Stone unturned at Lingfield today</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNewcastleFinish.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNewcastleFinish.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-four-to-back-at-kempton-and-warwick-120123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Dubrovnik Harry at 8/1 in Lanzarote</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Kempton.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Kempton.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <style>.top_stories_widget > :nth-child(n+6) {display: none;}.top_stories_widget > :nth-child(5) {margin-bottom: 0;padding-bottom: 0;border-bottom: 0;}</style> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-a-suite-of-selections-on-a-sizzling-saturday-from-tony-calvin-020223-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: A suite of selections on a sizzling Saturday from Tony Calvin</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-fulham-tips-back-a-slow-burner-at-the-bridge-020223-1063.html">Chelsea v Fulham: Back a slow burner at the Bridge</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-arsenal-tips---dyche-can-spoil-saturday-showdown-020223-140.html">Everton v Arsenal: Dyche can spoil Saturday showdown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-opta-stats-10-best-bets-to-back-from-15-8-to-a-14-1-bet-builder-010223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/dublin-racing-festival-tips-sam-the-choice-for-kevin-blake-on-saturday-020223-288.html">Dublin Racing Festival Tips: Sam the Choice for Kevin Blake on Saturday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-barcelona-to-beat-improving-sevilla-030223-629.html">La Liga Tips: Barcelona to beat improving Sevilla</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-15-030223-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-stable-news-ditcheat-decs-monmiral-has-good-chance-in-scilly-isles-030223-9.html">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Monmiral has good chance in Scilly Isles</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-brisbane-heat-big-bash-final-tips-heat-may-run-out-of-steam-030223-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash Final Tips: Heat may run out of steam</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html">Patrice Evra MD 21 Predictions: Top two could drop points this weekend</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-ten-hag-deserves-silverware-this-season-030223-205.html">Patrice Evra: Ten Hag deserves silverware this season</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-hard-to-split-the-top-two-for-crunch-hillsborough-game-030223-134.html">League One Tips: Hard to split the top two for crunch Hillsborough game</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/norwich-v-burnley-tips-and-best-bets-entertainment-expected-between-high-flying-pair-310123-766.html">Norwich v Burnley: Entertainment expected between high-flying pair</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-2001-nap-in-the-bumper-at-wincanton-020223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' instinct is to go for a 200/1 NAP at Wincanton</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Nikki Haley poised to declare 2024 presidential bid</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/dublin-racing-festival-ante-post-odds-willie-mullins-set-to-dominate-once-more-310123-200.html">Dublin Racing Festival 2023: Willie Mullins set to dominate once more</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rasmus-to-rise-early-310123-719.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rasmus to rise early</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2023-players-form-guide-280123-779.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-dont-write-frodon-off-just-yet-and-my-lingfield-trio-300123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Don't write Frodon off just yet and my Lingfield trio</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-10-1-bet-builder-in-man-city-v-arsenal-250123-1015.html">FA Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 10/1 bet builder in Man City v Arsenal</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-looking-for-cheltenham-glory-dixon-cove-heads-to-doncaster-230123-1057.html">Paul Nicholls: Frodon looking for Cheltenham glory, Dixon Cove heads to Doncaster</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html", "name": "Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"793d901b39e081f7","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>