</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-13-2-bet-builder-at-st-james-park-on-sunday-050523-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-manchester-united-tips---ten-hags-men-to-falter-again-060523-140.html">West Ham v Manchester United: Ten Hag's men to falter again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-to-7-1-040523-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-very-solid-claims-in-1000-guineas-among-my-seven-sunday-rides-050523-368.html">Ryan Moore: Very solid claims in 1,000 Guineas among my seven Sunday rides</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/sunday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-backing-man-and-sam-on-1000-guineas-day-060523-288.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is backing Man and Sam on 1,000 Guineas day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-fleetwood-shows-the-way-in-charlotte-050523-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Defending champ the halfway fancy </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wells-fargo-championship-and-italian-open-020523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Wells Fargo Championship and Italian Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/italian-open-first-round-leader-tips-side-with-sullivan-to-find-80-1-winner-020523-719.html">Italian Open First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Sullivan to find another winner</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-fifth-odi-tips-agha-hot-for-161-winner-060523-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Fifth ODI Tips: Agha hot for 16/1 winner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-titans-back-in-the-groove-060523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Titans back in the groove</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-early-squeeze-from-rcb-050523-194.html">Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Early squeeze from RCB</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-semi-final-tips-struff-market-movement-justified-for-karatsev-rematch-050523-778.html">Madrid Masters Semi Final Tips: Struff market movement justified for Karatsev rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-9-tips-karatsev-well-placed-to-end-zhangs-journey-040523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 9 Tips: Karatsev well-placed to end Zhang's journey</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-8-tips-khachanov-facing-huge-task-against-alcaraz-030523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 8 Tips: Khachanov facing huge task against Alcaraz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Carnage for the Conservatives</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-odds-and-betting-anti-tory-pincer-movement-can-make-this-a-torrid-night-for-sunak-030523-171.html">UK Local Elections: Anti-Tory sentiment will make this a torrid night for Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-06">06 May 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day", "name": "Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day", "description": "It's the turn of the fillies on Sunday as Newmarket stages the 1,000 Guineas, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has a pair of tips in one of the races on ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-06T17:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-06T15:24:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It's the turn of the fillies on Sunday as Newmarket stages the 1,000 Guineas, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has a pair of tips in one of the races on the card as well as a recommended bet at Salisbury... ITV Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury on 1,000 Guineas day Tony has two tips in the 1m6f handicap at 13:50 Our man fancies an 8/1 shot at Salisbury Nothing to add to 100/1 ante-post wager in 1,000 Guineas Newmarket, 15:40 - Tony's Ante-post Tip: Embrace e/w @ 100/1 I put up Embrace at 100/1 each-way for the 1,000 Guineas on Tuesday, and nothing has changed on that front. It sounds like her trainer would like as much rain as possible for her - maybe as much to slow the others down, than her own ground preference - but we can't influence that (the going is good with more rain due through Saturday and Sunday) and the bet is already on anyway. I am not inclined to press up - though I imagine she will go off three figures win-only on the exchange, given her profile (she currently trades at [70.0]) - but obviously the case made for the Fred Darling fourth earlier in the week stands, and I am happy with her midfield draw in 11 in this 20-runner charge. Embrace went into the Newbury trial on the back of a Wolverhampton novice win at two, and I thought she shaped very promisingly in being beaten just 4 ¼ lengths there, especially as she went off at 16/1 (and at a Betfair SP of 24.61), so presumably nothing major was expected. She travelled well in rear behind a wall of horses before Jim Crowley decided to come stands' side and that may have been a mistake in hindsight, but she still finished off her race well under tender handling, more than hinting that a step up to 1m would suit. There is perhaps a shade more speed than stamina in her pedigree, but she is by Lope De Vega out of a Group 3-winning miler of William Haggas', so I have no doubts she will relish the extra furlong. Of course, she has a mountain to find on form, and she could be readily outclassed - the bare form of the Fred Darling needs markedly improving on, as she is light years behind Tahiyra and Meditate in the current talent stakes -- but I have taken my chance and I'm happy with it. The pace seems to be predominantly high with Mawj (drawn 17), Fairy Cross (14), Olivia Maralda (18) and Sweet Harmony (19) forward-goers, along with Matilda Picotte in seven, so the Moyglare winner and favourite Tahiyra looks well drawn in 15 to sit and pounce. Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Girl could be nicely positioned in 20, too. I am not going in again as I do think the Dermot Weld filly could tear this race apart - though I am certainly not tipping her at 9/4, especially given the trainer hasn't had a Flat winner since November, though his horses have been running well enough - but Mawj, around 16s on the exchange, and 33/1 chance Powerdress were considered each-way, though the latter may not be ideally berthed in five. Two against the field in the 1m6f handicap Newmarket, 13:50 - Tony's Tips: HMS President @ [11.0]+ &amp; Berkshire Rocco @ [15.0]+ The rescheduled Gordon Richards Stakes is not on the box - there wouldn't be many better races than this that are not televised this season - and the 1m6f handicap at 13:50 opens the ITV coverage. I am going in two-handed, starting with the obvious HMS President, who is 1lb well-in after what was probably a career-best second over 1m3f at Kempton last time to an impressive stable-switcher. The speed he showed there was somewhat surprising - his final effort last season was in the Cesarewitch over 2m2f - so it was doubly encouraging, and the step back up in trip will suit this ground-versatile 6yo. He does handle soft, if required. Back him at [11.0] or bigger. He is also 10/1 with the Sportsbook, who are paying six places. Back HMS President to Win 13:50 Newmarket @ 11.0+ I am not letting Berkshire Rocco go unbacked at [15.0] or bigger off a mark of 100. He is 14/1 with the Sportsbook, and currently [17.0] on the exchange. It is a long time since he was second in the 2020 St Leger (after which he was rated 116) and he ran way below market expectations when a 5/4 poke at Newcastle last time but, back on turf off this mark, he is weighted to go well. He has a significant class angle over most of these. Good ground is fine for him but he has an excellent record on soft ground if it does get a lot deeper, with a win and two placed efforts on it from just three starts, all in Listed company or better. Back Berkshire Rocco to Win 13:50 Newmarket @ 15.0+ Voyage looks solid in Dahlia Stakes but I'll pass with lots of rain a concern Newmarket, 14:25 Trust The Stars would be my nominal pick in a total guessing game Pretty Polly at 14:25 - she is a course winner and she has a middle-distance pedigree, being by Sea The Stars out of a 1m4f Group 1 runner-up, so she should appreciate this 1m2f trip - but I am not having a bet, so that sentence was pretty worthless! Newmarket, 15:00 Andre Fabre has won the Dahlia Stakes at 15:00 twice in recent years and his recent Longchamp 1-3 Life In Motion and Hidden Dimples - I am surprised there is such a difference in their prices, with 3/1 versus 16/1 respectively - but I thought Prosperous Voyage was the solid one in here. A neck second in the 1,000 Guineas here first time out last season, she went on to win the Group 1 Falmouth and is bred to appreciate this longer 1m1f trip. They were going to run her in the 1m2f Prix Saint-Alary last season before travel problems scuppered that plan. However, I don't feel a pressing need to get involved here, especially as a lot of rain wouldn't be ideal for her. Zimmerman looks the one for Hamilton handicap Hamilton, 14:05 The same is true of the 1m5f handicap at Hamilton - Zimmerman appealed most but the early 8/1 about him disappeared on Friday, and he is now 6/1 - and I should say that the forecast suggests we could be looking at a combination of soft and heavy by Sunday. I will say I have backed him, though, and there is still some 8s in the wider marketplace, which is obviously very fair. He ran well over 1m4f on his return, the longer trip is probably a plus and he handles testing conditions well. Course winner could get solo in front Salisbury, 14:40 - Tony's Tip: Whimsy to Win @ [9.0]+ I am also working on the basis of soft ground at Salisbury and that is a slight concern my for selection Whimsy in the 1m6f handicap at 14:40, as she has never raced on it. But she ran well when third on good to soft at Newmarket last season (off a 2lb higher mark than this) - however, Timeform did call it good that day - and she has plenty of positives. Granted, she hasn't pulled up any trees in two starts this season but she has come down a bit in the weights and she is two from two at this track and I think she is all set to get a solo on the front end here. The stable won this race for the past two years (and also in 2014) and this filly is related to two 2m winners from the stable, so the step up to 1m6f for the first time promises to suit as well. I hope her jockey gets out in front and doesn't see another rival. I am worried about the ground - they may even pull her out if they think she won't like it soft or worse - but she is a bet at 8/1 with the Sportsbook, or [9.0] or bigger on the exchange. Back Whimsy to Win 14:40 Salisbury @ 9.0+ ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Tony Calvin", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony_calvin" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin has three fresh tips for Sunday's racing at Newmarket and Salisbury</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Three%20fresh%20tips%20from%20Tony%20Calvin%20for%201%2C000%20Guineas%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html&text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Three%20fresh%20tips%20from%20Tony%20Calvin%20for%201%2C000%20Guineas%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's the turn of the fillies on Sunday as Newmarket stages the 1,000 Guineas, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has a pair of tips in one of the races on the card as well as a recommended bet at Salisbury...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>ITV Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury on 1,000 Guineas day</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Tony has two tips in the 1m6f handicap at 13:50</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Our man fancies an 8/1 shot at Salisbury</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Nothing to add to 100/1 ante-post wager in 1,000 Guineas</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683470400000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059854">Newmarket, 15:40</a> - Tony's Ante-post Tip: Embrace e/w @ <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">100/1</span></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I put up <strong>Embrace</strong> at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>100/1</strong></span> each-way for the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/1000-guineas-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-is-embracing-a-100-1-shot-in-sundays-classic-010523-166.html">1,000 Guineas on Tuesday</a>, and nothing has changed on that front.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It sounds like her trainer would like as much rain as possible for her - maybe as much to slow the others down, than her own ground preference - <strong>but we can't influence that</strong> (the going is good with more rain due through Saturday and Sunday) and the bet is already on anyway.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am not inclined to press up - though I imagine she will go off three figures win-only on the exchange, given her profile (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827221">she currently trades at <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b></a>) - but obviously the case made for the Fred Darling fourth earlier in the week stands, and <strong>I am happy with her midfield draw in 11</strong> in this 20-runner charge.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Embrace went into the Newbury trial on the back of a Wolverhampton novice win at two, and <strong>I thought she shaped very promisingly</strong> in being beaten just 4 ¼ lengths there, especially as she went off at 16/1 (and at a Betfair SP of 24.61), so presumably nothing major was expected.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She travelled well in rear behind a wall of horses before Jim Crowley decided to come stands' side and that may have been a mistake in hindsight, but <strong>she still finished off her race well under tender handling</strong>, more than hinting that a step up to 1m would suit.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is perhaps a shade more speed than stamina in her pedigree, but she is by Lope De Vega out of a Group 3-winning miler of William Haggas', so <strong>I have no doubts she will relish the extra furlong.</strong></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, she has a mountain to find on form, and she could be readily outclassed - the bare form of the Fred Darling needs markedly improving on, as she is light years behind <strong>Tahiyra</strong> and <strong>Meditate</strong> in the current talent stakes -- but I have taken my chance and I'm happy with it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Newmarket finish 1280x720.728x410.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/645d8710bb6952ba7667fb96e4a78e2cf5452fb9.600x338.jpg" width="728" height="410" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>The pace seems to be predominantly high</strong> with Mawj (drawn 17), Fairy Cross (14), Olivia Maralda (18) and Sweet Harmony (19) forward-goers, along with Matilda Picotte in seven, so the Moyglare winner and favourite Tahiyra looks well drawn in 15 to sit and pounce. Nell Gwyn winner <strong>Mammas Girl</strong> could be nicely positioned in 20, too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am not going in again as I do think the <strong>Dermot Weld</strong> filly could tear this race apart - though I am certainly not tipping her at 9/4, especially given the trainer hasn't had a Flat winner since November, though his horses have been running well enough - but <strong>Mawj</strong>, around 16s on the exchange, and <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>33/1</strong></span> chance <strong>Powerdress</strong> were considered each-way, though the latter may not be ideally berthed in five.</span></p><h2><strong>Two against the field in the 1m6f handicap</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683463800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059810">Newmarket, 13:50</a> - Tony's Tips: HMS President @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>+ & Berkshire Rocco @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>+</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The rescheduled Gordon Richards Stakes is not on the box - there wouldn't be many better races than this that are not televised this season - and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683463800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059810">1m6f handicap at 13:50</a> opens the ITV coverage.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am going in two-handed, starting with the obvious <strong>HMS President</strong>, who is 1lb well-in after what was probably a career-best second over 1m3f at Kempton last time to an impressive stable-switcher.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The speed he showed there was somewhat surprising - his final effort last season was in the Cesarewitch over 2m2f - so it was <strong>doubly encouraging</strong>, and the step back up in trip will suit this ground-versatile 6yo. He does handle soft, if required.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078?nodeId=32326994">Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> or bigger</a>. He is also <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>10/1</strong></span> with the Sportsbook, who are paying <strong>six places</strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back HMS President to Win 13:50 Newmarket @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078?nodeId=32326994" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11.0+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am not letting <strong>Berkshire Rocco</strong> go unbacked at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger off a mark of 100. He is <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>14/1</strong></span> with the Sportsbook, and currently <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> on the exchange.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is a long time since he was second in the 2020 St Leger (after which he was rated 116) and he ran way below market expectations when a 5/4 poke at Newcastle last time but, back on turf off this mark, <strong>he is weighted to go well</strong>. He has a significant class angle over most of these.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good ground is fine for him but <strong>he has an excellent record on soft ground</strong> if it does get a lot deeper, with a win and two placed efforts on it from just three starts, all in Listed company or better.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Berkshire Rocco to Win 13:50 Newmarket @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078?nodeId=32326994" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15.0+</a></div><h2><strong>Voyage looks solid in Dahlia Stakes but I'll pass with lots of rain a concern</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683465900000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059814"><strong>Newmarket, 14:25</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Trust The Stars </strong>would be my nominal pick in a total guessing game <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683465900000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059814">Pretty Polly at 14:25</a> - she is a course winner and she has a middle-distance pedigree, being by Sea The Stars out of a 1m4f Group 1 runner-up, so she should appreciate this 1m2f trip - but I am not having a bet, so that sentence was pretty worthless!</span></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683468000000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059824"><strong>Newmarket, 15:00</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Andre Fabre has won the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683468000000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059824">Dahlia Stakes at 15:00</a> twice in recent years and his recent Longchamp 1-3 <strong>Life In Motion</strong> and <strong>Hidden Dimples</strong> - I am surprised there is such a difference in their prices, with <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>3/1</strong></span> versus <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>16/1</strong></span> respectively - but I thought <strong>Prosperous Voyage</strong> was the solid one in here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A neck second in the 1,000 Guineas here first time out last season, she went on to win the Group 1 Falmouth and is <strong>bred to appreciate this longer 1m1f trip</strong>. They were going to run her in the 1m2f Prix Saint-Alary last season before travel problems scuppered that plan.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, I don't feel a pressing need to get involved here, especially as a lot of rain wouldn't be ideal for her.</span></p><h2><strong>Zimmerman looks the one for Hamilton handicap</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326986&raceTime=1683464700000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360058661"><strong>Hamilton, 14:05</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The same is true of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326986&raceTime=1683464700000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360058661">1m5f handicap at Hamilton</a> - <strong>Zimmerman</strong> appealed most but the early <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8/1</strong></span> about him disappeared on Friday, and he is now <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>6/1</strong></span> - and I should say that the forecast suggests we could be looking at a combination of soft and heavy by Sunday. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I will say I have backed him, though, and there is still some 8s in the wider marketplace, <strong>which is obviously very fair</strong>. He ran well over 1m4f on his return, the longer trip is probably a plus and he handles testing conditions well.</span></p><h2><strong>Course winner could get solo in front</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32327079&raceTime=1683466800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360064160">Salisbury, 14:40</a> - Tony's Tip: Whimsy to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>+</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am also working on the basis of soft ground at Salisbury and that is a slight concern my for selection <strong>Whimsy</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32327079&raceTime=1683466800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360064160">1m6f handicap at 14:40</a>, as she has never raced on it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But she ran well when third on good to soft at Newmarket last season (off a 2lb higher mark than this) - however, Timeform did call it good that day - and <strong>she has plenty of positives</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Granted, she hasn't pulled up any trees in two starts this season but she has come down a bit in the weights and <strong>she is two from two at this track</strong> and I think she is all set to get a solo on the front end here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The stable won this race for the past two years (and also in 2014) and this filly is related to two 2m winners from the stable, so the <strong>step up to 1m6f</strong> for the first time promises to suit as well. I hope her jockey gets out in front and doesn't see another rival.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am worried about the ground - they may even pull her out if they think she won't like it soft or worse - but she is a bet at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32327079&raceTime=1683466800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360064160"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8/1</strong></span> with the Sportsbook</a>, or <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Whimsy to Win 14:40 Salisbury @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213828870" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9.0+</a></div><hr></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>STAKED: 17<br>RETURNS: 6.2<br>P AND L - 10.8<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)</p><p>Staked: 436<br>Returns: 643.6<br>P/L: +207.6</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078?nodeId=32326994">HMS President at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> or bigger in 13:50 at Newmarket</a> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683463800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059810">also 10/1 with the Sportsbook</a>)</span><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078?nodeId=32326994">Berkshire Rocco at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger in 13:50 at Newmarket</a> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683463800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059810">also 14/1 with the Sportsbook</a>)</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213828870">Whimsy at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:40 at Salisbury</a> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32327079&raceTime=1683466800000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360064160">also 8/1 with the Sportsbook</a>)</span></p><p></p><p><strong>ALREADY RECOMMENDED</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32326994&raceTime=1683470400000&dayToSearch=20230507&marketId=924.360059854">Embrace at 100/1 each way in 1,000 Guineas</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.213827078" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Newmarket 7th May (1m6f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 7 May, 1.50pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Legendary Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Legendary Day" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35900622">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Legendary Day" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35900622">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Duty Of Care</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Duty Of Care" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37389224">19.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Duty Of Care" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37389224">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sarsons Risk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sarsons Risk" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40525224">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sarsons Risk" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40525224">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Duke Of Verona</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Duke Of Verona" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38270186">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Duke Of Verona" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38270186">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>First Emperor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="First Emperor" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40513942">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="First Emperor" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40513942">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nolton Cross</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nolton Cross" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41667697">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nolton Cross" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41667697">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cemhaan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cemhaan" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="8.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26658449">8.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cemhaan" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26658449">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Single</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Single" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5601429">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Single" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5601429">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Themaxwecan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Themaxwecan" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20906531">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Themaxwecan" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20906531">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adjuvant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adjuvant" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28302209">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adjuvant" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28302209">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Solent Gateway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Solent Gateway" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="29740723">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Solent Gateway" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="29740723">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Berkshire Rocco</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Berkshire Rocco" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25013834">1.35</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Berkshire Rocco" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25013834">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roberto Escobarr</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roberto Escobarr" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28618412">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roberto Escobarr" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28618412">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Torcello</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Torcello" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="32092">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Torcello" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="32092">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Halic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Halic" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27541791">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Halic" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27541791">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hms President</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hms President" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25724346">8.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hms President" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25724346">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Geremia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Geremia" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27281">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Geremia" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27281">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sea King</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sea King" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12186700">9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sea King" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12186700">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Firstman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Firstman" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25146715">7.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Firstman" data-market_id="1.213827078" data-price="9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25146715">9</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html%23gobet-1.213827078">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html%23gobet-1.213827078">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.213828870" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Salisbury 7th May (1m6f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 7 May, 2.40pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sir Rumi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sir Rumi" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="3.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39144619">3.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sir Rumi" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39144619">5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mothill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mothill" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="8.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38329988">8.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mothill" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38329988">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wandering Rocks</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wandering Rocks" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="5.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44462926">5.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wandering Rocks" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44462926">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Prince Alex</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Prince Alex" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="2.26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5058">2.26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Prince Alex" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5058">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Whimsy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Whimsy" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="1.13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21825385">1.13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Whimsy" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="6.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21825385">6.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Secret Shadow</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Secret Shadow" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="6.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37187386">6.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Secret Shadow" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37187386">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cardano</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cardano" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22618287">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cardano" data-market_id="1.213828870" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22618287">980</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html%23gobet-1.213828870">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html%23gobet-1.213828870">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213827078">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Three%20fresh%20tips%20from%20Tony%20Calvin%20for%201%2C000%20Guineas%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html&text=Sunday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Three%20fresh%20tips%20from%20Tony%20Calvin%20for%201%2C000%20Guineas%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-quartet-of-bets-on-2000-guineas-day-050523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's quartet of bets on 2,000 Guineas day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin big field on flat.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-a-10-1-bet-for-the-first-day-of-the-guineas-meeting-040523-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has a 10/1 bet for the first day of the Guineas meeting</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20York.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/1000-guineas-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-is-embracing-a-100-1-shot-in-sundays-classic-010523-166.html">1,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin is embracing a 100/1 shot in Sunday's classic</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Newmarket.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Newmarket.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-exclusive-2023-flat-season-preview-betfair-jockey-sits-down-with-kevin-blake-ahead-of-new-season-200423-368.html">Ryan Moore Exclusive: Betfair ambassador previews his most exciting rides of the 2023 flat season</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ryan Moore Royal Ascot.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Ryan%20Moore%20Royal%20Ascot.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-city-v-leeds-betting-tips-back-inevitable-haaland-goal-in-4-1-bet-builder-040523-1063.html">Man City v Leeds: Back inevitable Haaland goal in 4/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-a-12-1-bet-builder-040523-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-brentford-salah-and-toney-can-combine-in-near-50-1-bet-builder-040523-719.html">Liverpool v Brentford: Salah and Toney can combine in near 50/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-to-7-1-040523-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-titans-back-in-the-groove-060523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Titans back in the groove</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html", "name": "Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7c3227d6b9b10935","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>