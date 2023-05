ITV Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury on 1,000 Guineas day

Tony has two tips in the 1m6f handicap at 13:50

Our man fancies an 8/1 shot at Salisbury

Nothing to add to 100/1 ante-post wager in 1,000 Guineas

Newmarket, 15:40 - Tony's Ante-post Tip: Embrace e/w @ 100/1

I put up Embrace at 100/1 each-way for the 1,000 Guineas on Tuesday, and nothing has changed on that front.

It sounds like her trainer would like as much rain as possible for her - maybe as much to slow the others down, than her own ground preference - but we can't influence that (the going is good with more rain due through Saturday and Sunday) and the bet is already on anyway.

I am not inclined to press up - though I imagine she will go off three figures win-only on the exchange, given her profile (she currently trades at 70.069/1) - but obviously the case made for the Fred Darling fourth earlier in the week stands, and I am happy with her midfield draw in 11 in this 20-runner charge.

Embrace went into the Newbury trial on the back of a Wolverhampton novice win at two, and I thought she shaped very promisingly in being beaten just 4 ¼ lengths there, especially as she went off at 16/1 (and at a Betfair SP of 24.61), so presumably nothing major was expected.

She travelled well in rear behind a wall of horses before Jim Crowley decided to come stands' side and that may have been a mistake in hindsight, but she still finished off her race well under tender handling, more than hinting that a step up to 1m would suit.

There is perhaps a shade more speed than stamina in her pedigree, but she is by Lope De Vega out of a Group 3-winning miler of William Haggas', so I have no doubts she will relish the extra furlong.

Of course, she has a mountain to find on form, and she could be readily outclassed - the bare form of the Fred Darling needs markedly improving on, as she is light years behind Tahiyra and Meditate in the current talent stakes -- but I have taken my chance and I'm happy with it.

The pace seems to be predominantly high with Mawj (drawn 17), Fairy Cross (14), Olivia Maralda (18) and Sweet Harmony (19) forward-goers, along with Matilda Picotte in seven, so the Moyglare winner and favourite Tahiyra looks well drawn in 15 to sit and pounce. Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Girl could be nicely positioned in 20, too.

I am not going in again as I do think the Dermot Weld filly could tear this race apart - though I am certainly not tipping her at 9/4, especially given the trainer hasn't had a Flat winner since November, though his horses have been running well enough - but Mawj, around 16s on the exchange, and 33/1 chance Powerdress were considered each-way, though the latter may not be ideally berthed in five.

Two against the field in the 1m6f handicap

Newmarket, 13:50 - Tony's Tips: HMS President @ 11.010/1+ & Berkshire Rocco @ 15.014/1+

The rescheduled Gordon Richards Stakes is not on the box - there wouldn't be many better races than this that are not televised this season - and the 1m6f handicap at 13:50 opens the ITV coverage.

I am going in two-handed, starting with the obvious HMS President, who is 1lb well-in after what was probably a career-best second over 1m3f at Kempton last time to an impressive stable-switcher.

The speed he showed there was somewhat surprising - his final effort last season was in the Cesarewitch over 2m2f - so it was doubly encouraging, and the step back up in trip will suit this ground-versatile 6yo. He does handle soft, if required.

Back him at 11.010/1 or bigger. He is also 10/1 with the Sportsbook, who are paying six places.

Back HMS President to Win 13:50 Newmarket @ 11.0+

I am not letting Berkshire Rocco go unbacked at 15.014/1 or bigger off a mark of 100. He is 14/1 with the Sportsbook, and currently 17.016/1 on the exchange.

It is a long time since he was second in the 2020 St Leger (after which he was rated 116) and he ran way below market expectations when a 5/4 poke at Newcastle last time but, back on turf off this mark, he is weighted to go well. He has a significant class angle over most of these.

Good ground is fine for him but he has an excellent record on soft ground if it does get a lot deeper, with a win and two placed efforts on it from just three starts, all in Listed company or better.

Back Berkshire Rocco to Win 13:50 Newmarket @ 15.0+

Voyage looks solid in Dahlia Stakes but I'll pass with lots of rain a concern

Newmarket, 14:25

Trust The Stars would be my nominal pick in a total guessing game Pretty Polly at 14:25 - she is a course winner and she has a middle-distance pedigree, being by Sea The Stars out of a 1m4f Group 1 runner-up, so she should appreciate this 1m2f trip - but I am not having a bet, so that sentence was pretty worthless!

Newmarket, 15:00

Andre Fabre has won the Dahlia Stakes at 15:00 twice in recent years and his recent Longchamp 1-3 Life In Motion and Hidden Dimples - I am surprised there is such a difference in their prices, with 3/1 versus 16/1 respectively - but I thought Prosperous Voyage was the solid one in here.

A neck second in the 1,000 Guineas here first time out last season, she went on to win the Group 1 Falmouth and is bred to appreciate this longer 1m1f trip. They were going to run her in the 1m2f Prix Saint-Alary last season before travel problems scuppered that plan.

However, I don't feel a pressing need to get involved here, especially as a lot of rain wouldn't be ideal for her.

Zimmerman looks the one for Hamilton handicap

Hamilton, 14:05

The same is true of the 1m5f handicap at Hamilton - Zimmerman appealed most but the early 8/1 about him disappeared on Friday, and he is now 6/1 - and I should say that the forecast suggests we could be looking at a combination of soft and heavy by Sunday.

I will say I have backed him, though, and there is still some 8s in the wider marketplace, which is obviously very fair. He ran well over 1m4f on his return, the longer trip is probably a plus and he handles testing conditions well.

Course winner could get solo in front

Salisbury, 14:40 - Tony's Tip: Whimsy to Win @ 9.08/1+

I am also working on the basis of soft ground at Salisbury and that is a slight concern my for selection Whimsy in the 1m6f handicap at 14:40, as she has never raced on it.

But she ran well when third on good to soft at Newmarket last season (off a 2lb higher mark than this) - however, Timeform did call it good that day - and she has plenty of positives.

Granted, she hasn't pulled up any trees in two starts this season but she has come down a bit in the weights and she is two from two at this track and I think she is all set to get a solo on the front end here.

The stable won this race for the past two years (and also in 2014) and this filly is related to two 2m winners from the stable, so the step up to 1m6f for the first time promises to suit as well. I hope her jockey gets out in front and doesn't see another rival.

I am worried about the ground - they may even pull her out if they think she won't like it soft or worse - but she is a bet at 8/1 with the Sportsbook, or 9.08/1 or bigger on the exchange.