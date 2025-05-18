Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan fancies a pair at HQ at up to 10/3

Mark has two fancies on Sunday

Assail the one to be on returning from Dubai

Gosden runner has a big pot with his name on it

The Sky Bet Sunday Series is back at Newmarket this weekend and I fancy a couple on the card, starting with one in this 1m 6f handicap.

Favourite Sportingsilvermine has made a fine start to life since joining the James Owen stable from Ireland and there's clearly still mileage in his current mark of 81 having finished second at Chester last week.

That came on the back of a pair of successes at Southwell and Musselburgh, but this race represents a step up in grade and I think he's worth opposing at his current price of 9/43.25.

David Simcock's Assail is the one who makes most appeal and I expect him to run much better than on his sole start out in Meydan at the start of the year.

He'd won his two starts prior, and that Dubai race was a much stronger affair than this one.

It's also worth noting that the third came out and won next time, so there's little wrong with the form and Assail is still low mileage for a five-year-old.

For me, he should be favourite and 10/34.33 looks a fair price.

In terms of other dangers, Artisan Dancer is probably the main one to note. He's been in good form for the Charlie Johnston yard this term and William Buick is an interesting jockey booking.

Recommended Bet Back Assail SBK 10/3

Mutaawid is a good-looking type who I've got down to win a decent pot or two this season and I'm hoping he can step up on his comeback run with a win in this 1m 2f handicap.

John & Thady Gosden's four-year-old was off the mark at the fourth time of asking last season, with first-time blinkers seeming to be the catalyst in that Kempton novice contest.

He then didn't run badly at all in two competitive handicaps and this race isn't as strong as those.

It's also worth noting he went without the headgear on his recent comeback fifth at Goodwood and I expect much more with the blinkers back on this time around.

Of the opposition, Bopedro and Terwada are both worth noting, with the former having run a fine second at this track last time, while the latter has joined the Jamie Osborne yard for 50,000 guineas since last season and is still unexposed over this trip.

Whether either of them has as much upside as Mutaawid is open to debate, though.