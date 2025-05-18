Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan fancies a pair at HQ at up to 10/3
The Sky Bet Sunday Series rolls on to Newmarket on ITV and Mark Milligan has a couple of fancies on the card...
-
Mark has two fancies on Sunday
-
Assail the one to be on returning from Dubai
-
Gosden runner has a big pot with his name on it
17:15 Newmarket - Back Assail @ 10/34.33
The Sky Bet Sunday Series is back at Newmarket this weekend and I fancy a couple on the card, starting with one in this 1m 6f handicap.
Favourite Sportingsilvermine has made a fine start to life since joining the James Owen stable from Ireland and there's clearly still mileage in his current mark of 81 having finished second at Chester last week.
That came on the back of a pair of successes at Southwell and Musselburgh, but this race represents a step up in grade and I think he's worth opposing at his current price of 9/43.25.
David Simcock's Assail is the one who makes most appeal and I expect him to run much better than on his sole start out in Meydan at the start of the year.
He'd won his two starts prior, and that Dubai race was a much stronger affair than this one.
It's also worth noting that the third came out and won next time, so there's little wrong with the form and Assail is still low mileage for a five-year-old.
For me, he should be favourite and 10/34.33 looks a fair price.
In terms of other dangers, Artisan Dancer is probably the main one to note. He's been in good form for the Charlie Johnston yard this term and William Buick is an interesting jockey booking.
18:15 Newmarket - Back Mutaawid @ 2/13.00
Mutaawid is a good-looking type who I've got down to win a decent pot or two this season and I'm hoping he can step up on his comeback run with a win in this 1m 2f handicap.
John & Thady Gosden's four-year-old was off the mark at the fourth time of asking last season, with first-time blinkers seeming to be the catalyst in that Kempton novice contest.
He then didn't run badly at all in two competitive handicaps and this race isn't as strong as those.
It's also worth noting he went without the headgear on his recent comeback fifth at Goodwood and I expect much more with the blinkers back on this time around.
Of the opposition, Bopedro and Terwada are both worth noting, with the former having run a fine second at this track last time, while the latter has joined the Jamie Osborne yard for 50,000 guineas since last season and is still unexposed over this trip.
Whether either of them has as much upside as Mutaawid is open to debate, though.
Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams says 28/1 Eibhlin is a live runner on day two
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back Diamond to provide the Ethical edge for Ebor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back Diamond to provide the Ethical edge for Ebor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury