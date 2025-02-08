Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio of selections at Newbury and Warwick

Djelo to bounce back

Gala day at Warwick

Henderson mare can win the big hurdle

This year's Denman Chase has quite a competitive look to it, and I think Dejelo is worth another chance to build on his excellent Huntingdon win in December.

Venetia Williams' charge was very impressive in taking care of Protektorat and Ginny's Destiny that day, so it was a touch disappointing he couldn't build on that at Windsor last time, where Protektorat convincingly turned the tables.

However, there were several mitigating factors that day, not least the fact that his stable was going through a bit of a sticky patch having been flying the previous month, while the tight Windsor track probably didn't suit as well as Huntingdon.

It's also worth noting that the Williams stable is right back on song now, firing at a 26% strike-rate in the last fortnight, while the galloping nature of Newbury should suit the seven-year-old much better.

He also meets a couple of older Paul Nicholls runners who could be worth taking on.

Bravemansgame hasn't been quite at his best so far this season, though the fitting of a tongue tie may help him here, while Hitman isn't the heartiest and can be got at if this turns into a war of attrition.

Recommended Bet Back Djelo in the 14:25 Newbury SBK 10/3

Willie Mullins' Gala Marceau isn't a big price but she's one of the most likely winners on the Warwick card and is a confident selection to land this listed mares' hurdle.

The six-year-old daughter of Galiway hasn't been seen since finishing second to stable companion Lossiemouth at Punchestown in May, but fitness is rarely an issue with runners from her all-conquering yard and she meets nothing of that calibre here.

She hasn't won since triumphing at Auteuil in May 2023, but she's run plenty of good races in defeat since then and the conditions of this race suit her down to a tee, particularly when you bear in mind she gets 4lb off You Wear It Well, who's officially rated 5lb inferior.

A bigger danger may well be Dan Skelton's West Balboa, who has the benefit of first-time cheekpieces in an effort to sharpen her up a bit.

She showed really solid form last season but it's probably fair to say she's been a bit off it so far this term, though there was a bit more promise in her last run, where she finished fourth in handicap company at Doncaster.

However, that form is a fair bit off that which Gala Marceau is capable of at her best and I'm a little surprised the Willie Mullins filly is still available at odds against.

Recommended Bet Back Gala Marceau in the 14:40 Warwick SBK 5/4

Nicky Henderson has won the William Hurdle seven times previously and he can make it eight with the attractively-weighted mare Joyeuse, who's still unexposed after just four starts.

The selection joined the Seven Barrows yard after winning on her debut in a bumper in France and made a successful start over timber at Taunton in January last year, coming home ahead of a pair of subsequent winners.

That form looks even better when you consider that the runner-up Tutti Quanti now has a BHA rating of 125, while Joyeuse gets in at the bottom of the weights here from a perch of just 123.

She's a mare who still retains plenty of potential despite not having got her head in front in two starts this season and meets plenty of exposed types here.

It also looks significant that her connections have left last year's Iberico Lord in off top weight, thus ensuring Joyeuse gets to carry no more weight than is strictly necessary.

It would be some feat if Iberico Lord were to repeat last year's heroics off that sort of weight and I'm more than happy to side with his much less exposed stable companion.