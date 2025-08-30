Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Redorange to blast off in Bullet for 148/1 double

Alan in good form with his Yankee last weekend

Beverley selection is improving and can feature in the Bullet at 11/2 6.50

Saturday's ITV multiple includes Chester 22/1 23.00 chance

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

One of my antepost tips from Tuesday won't be involved in the Beverley Bullet for Saturday and with the sprinting division much maligned, this is not a race for me to get involved with a favourite at 6/42.50 in Regional. No thanks.

Clive Cox is double-handed with previous Bullet winner Kerdos and Redorange, but the latter as a three-year-old has tempted me with the 11/26.50 price and he's a young sprinter in a rank bad division that is improving and it will be pretty sweet and satisfying if he can beat his stablemate too.

Indeed, his previous two runs have been his best according to Timeform ratings - clocking 111 and 107. Considering he started this year with a BHA figure of 85, his trajectory has soared upwards to 104.

He pinged the lids when scoring at Chester in the spring, a race in which he took aim with a perfect sighter on front-running Ruby's Profit. That sort of tactic seems to suit him best (an easy thing to say with a win) but he finished off the race strongly as the finishing speed was a tick over 97%.

He has plemty of form tied in with Adresita from Ascot and Goodwood, although Redorange backers were a tad unfortunate with the Ascot third as he raced over the far side. The first and second that day were stands' side.

Kerdos was a three-year-old when scoring in this in 2023, and can hopefully Redorange can repeat the feat and get the double up and running.

Now the second bet is a complete flyer here but we have the four places to play with on the Sportsbook which gives us an angle into the each-way part of the bet.

On Friday, Thunder Roar had opened up at 9s on the Sportsbook, and for those eagle-like eyes that track the prices 24 hours a day, the graph went skywards all day and by stumps was at a massive 22/123.00, and that's just too big. Of course he might need this with the absence and could run a stinker, but that's just too big now. And drifters can win.

He ran a deplorable race when last seen at Newcastle in May - and something may have been amiss for that rare sortie on the All-Weather as he's been off for four months since. He might need the race as I mentioned previously, so my confidence eroded a little more with the drift but on the flipside he's a fresh horse.

The other angle which could work in our favour is the forecast. Rain is set for Saturday and Thunder Roar's best form is with cut in the ground. He scored and subsequently got demoted to second at Doncaster in March on good to soft and also won from off the pace at Redcar last October when soft.

And the Chester C of C also seems afraid of any sort of quick ground and they usually over-water there anyway so the ground could turn in his favour even if he does hold a slightly problematic draw.