Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Carmers looks made for St Leger in 200/1 treble

Chester form points to Spirit Mixer's chances

Carmers produced a great effort in the Voltigeur and steps up in trip

Alan Dudman picks out three Saturday selections for his 200/1 201.00 treble

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor St Leger and ITV racing preview

Chester has been included on the ITV roster for Saturday with two races, and the one of interest is the Watergate Cup over 2m at 14:40, and at least the draw is kind of sorts to Spirit Mixer.

He's in six, which is better than 10, 11 and 12 and and he won the race 12 months ago from stall three and a mark of 88.

Yes he's a little higher in the weights and off 93 doesn't necessarily appeal as a horse well in, but he's a few pounds better at Chester and his back-to-back successes (which included this race) last term were on soft and good.

I feel he is a little bit better with some cut in the ground and on Timeform ratings he produced one of his best efforts when taking the Northumberland Plate in June, so he's doing well despite his advancing years.

And I cannot forget how well he travelled in the race last year to win.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit Mixer in 14:40 Chester SBK 5/1

Without the Irish massive, the St Leger would be in big trouble.

No Godolphin. No Gosden and no Amo. And while Andrew Balding is doing his bit for the UK entry, my ideas of the winner lie across the sea, although with Paddy Twomey rather than Aidan O'Brien.

Carmers took the Queen's Vase in the summer to denote significant improvement again - as on the Timeform figures in three starts including Ascot he had posted ratings of 92, 100 and 106.

While he was defeated at York in the Great Voltigeur last time into second, it was his best run to date despite racing over a trip shorter than what looks his optimum.

He was one of the first to crack under a ride at York as they turned for home, and while the track could have been against him too, the trip certainly was as he ran the quickest 12th furlong in the field and faster than Pride Of Arras the winner.

A move back to 1m6f and change looks of great benefit and he's a really likeable stayer for a fantastic yard that never appear out of form. Twomey is currently 3-10 at 30% in the last fortnight.

Recommended Bet Back Carmers in 15:40 Doncaster SBK 7/2

The Irish Champion Stakes is Saturday's headline billing at Leopardstown, although ITV viewers won't have the same luxury as the RTE viewers for the race.

Nonetheless, I want to go with a tip here and Zahrann at a very healthy 13/27.50 is too much of a tempter.

He was unlucky in my view at Royal Ascot over 1m4f in the King Edward VII, and while he stayed well enough, he wasn't given the best opportunity to strike a blow as he came from a poor position.

A return to 1m2f worked a treat last time winning the Group 2 Royal Whip, and his pacemaker did a fair enough job too in the small field as Zahrann needed every inch of the 1m2f and showed great courage in running through a miniscule gap on the inside.

The taking aspect of that Group 2 win was the finishing two furlong burst, and his 11.09 seconds at the penultimate furlong was very eyecatching.

He will have to improve, but he's in receipt of weight as a three-year-old and the ground won't be nearly as fast as it was at Royal Ascot and is a big player here.

Recommended Bet Back Zahraan in 17:30 Leopardstown SBK 13/2