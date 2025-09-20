ITV Races

Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Candy and Two Tribes a sweet pair in Yankee

Ayr Gold Cup
Ayr Gold Cup day takes centre stage on ITV

Alan Dudman's Saturday ITV column picks out four horses to follow in a huge price each-way Yankee...

  • Fahey and Spencer the Ayr trainers to follow for Saturday

  • Serenity Blue deserves another chance after Goodwood flop

  • Alan Dudman picks out four horses for an ITV Yankee at Newbury and Ayr 

Racing...Only Bettor. Listen to our Ayr Gold Cup day preview

Ayr - 13:15: Back Naepoint E/W four places @ 10/111.00

An unusually quiet Ayr Gold Cup meeting for trainer Richard Fahey, who has drawn a blank with his 12 runners so far at the meeting over two days, but I am hoping Naepoint can put his best foot forward and put right that run of losses.

He's an interesting candidate at double figures with just two runs this term. One was back in March for previous trainer Ed Bethell, the other was at Southwell on debut for Fahey in the much-missed Racing League and he shaped well there.

That was his first run off a break and he won on soft ground last term. So as an unexposed type with just seven runs, we've got the four places to roll the Ayr dice.

Ayr - 14:25: Back Candy E/W six places @ 8/19.00

Today's Ayr Silver Cup offers six places on the Sportsbook and trainer Richard Spencer has some serious chances today.

His Candy is a positive this morning, as of Saturday early days had been backed from 10/111.00 into 8/19.00 and with his mark sliding for a while has become a well handicapped horse.

The 3yo was competing at a much higher level earlier this campaign - running in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot before a run at the Royal meeting itself.

He shaped much better last time, again at Ascot and did win a nursery at Ayr last year. A big player for me from 92.

Newbury - 14:40: Back Serenity Blue E/W three places @ 15/28.50

James Horton's Serenity Blue is worth another chance after flopping on his handicap debut at Goodwood last time and again, the price is juicy enough at 15/28.50 to include in the each-way multiple.

He flopped, simple as that in Sussex. The track, the class, who knows? But it was just too bad to be true for his handicap debut.

However, as a three-year-old here taking on elders he is potentially progressive as won his previous two starts in novice company and he travelled ever so well at Nottingham when beating Golden Handshake - who received a shocker of a ride.

Quite a few of these in the field are out of form, and considering he took a bump and met trouble at Goodwood, he deserves a pass on that.

Ayr - 15:35: Back Two Tribes E/W six places @ 8/19.00

The final leg in the Yankee is Two Tribes, another for Spencer (trainer not jockey) and another for the column as he has appeared in my missives before.

Notably at Ascot winning over 7f, and I do like 7f form back to 6f for the Ayr Gold Cup. He also has form with soft conditions and cut as his Stewards' Cup win was a delivery on good to soft.

At York he wasn't speedy enough early on behind Northern Ticker but Ayr looks more his track and off top weight can run a massive race from 103.

Recommended Bet

Back all four ITV tips in a Yankee E/W here in one click

SBK11531/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday Racing Tips here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ayr and Newbury

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday horse racing cheat sheet
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 50/1 Ayr Gold Cup fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
ITV Races

Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

  • Alan Dudman
Ayr Gold Cup

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor