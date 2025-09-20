Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Candy and Two Tribes a sweet pair in Yankee

Fahey and Spencer the Ayr trainers to follow for Saturday

Serenity Blue deserves another chance after Goodwood flop

Alan Dudman picks out four horses for an ITV Yankee at Newbury and Ayr

Racing...Only Bettor. Listen to our Ayr Gold Cup day preview

An unusually quiet Ayr Gold Cup meeting for trainer Richard Fahey, who has drawn a blank with his 12 runners so far at the meeting over two days, but I am hoping Naepoint can put his best foot forward and put right that run of losses.

He's an interesting candidate at double figures with just two runs this term. One was back in March for previous trainer Ed Bethell, the other was at Southwell on debut for Fahey in the much-missed Racing League and he shaped well there.

That was his first run off a break and he won on soft ground last term. So as an unexposed type with just seven runs, we've got the four places to roll the Ayr dice.

Today's Ayr Silver Cup offers six places on the Sportsbook and trainer Richard Spencer has some serious chances today.

His Candy is a positive this morning, as of Saturday early days had been backed from 10/111.00 into 8/19.00 and with his mark sliding for a while has become a well handicapped horse.

The 3yo was competing at a much higher level earlier this campaign - running in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot before a run at the Royal meeting itself.

He shaped much better last time, again at Ascot and did win a nursery at Ayr last year. A big player for me from 92.

James Horton's Serenity Blue is worth another chance after flopping on his handicap debut at Goodwood last time and again, the price is juicy enough at 15/28.50 to include in the each-way multiple.

He flopped, simple as that in Sussex. The track, the class, who knows? But it was just too bad to be true for his handicap debut.

However, as a three-year-old here taking on elders he is potentially progressive as won his previous two starts in novice company and he travelled ever so well at Nottingham when beating Golden Handshake - who received a shocker of a ride.

Quite a few of these in the field are out of form, and considering he took a bump and met trouble at Goodwood, he deserves a pass on that.

The final leg in the Yankee is Two Tribes, another for Spencer (trainer not jockey) and another for the column as he has appeared in my missives before.

Notably at Ascot winning over 7f, and I do like 7f form back to 6f for the Ayr Gold Cup. He also has form with soft conditions and cut as his Stewards' Cup win was a delivery on good to soft.

At York he wasn't speedy enough early on behind Northern Ticker but Ayr looks more his track and off top weight can run a massive race from 103.