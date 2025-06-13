Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at York at up to 13/2

Course specialist looks well handicapped

Prescott runner can win lady amateurs contest

Balding to get the better of Mullins in feature race

We've got a competitive Saturday of action at York, which kicks off with an open-looking 7f handicap that can go the way of local trainer David O'Meara.

Blue For You is a three-time course winner and that can't be underestimated at a track that, for whatever reason, some horses just don't show their best form. This seven-year-old clearly relishes the Knavesmire and, while he hasn't shaped as if in top form on his last couple of outings, he's become well handicapped as a result.

The selection actually started this season off solidly enough with a good third at Haydock before shaping as if amiss in a similar race back here at the Dante meeting. That effort is easy enough to forgive and I wouldn't judge him too harshly on his duff run at Haydock last time either, when his usual visor was swapped out for cheekpieces.

The visor is back on here and the handicapper has cut Blue For You some slack, meaning he now gets to run off the same mark as for his most recent win at this track last July.

Recommended Bet Back Blue For You SBK 13/2

This lady riders' handicap has been a staple of York's June meeting stretching back for as long as I can remember and it often pays to focus on the more proficient riders, with varying levels of ability on display.

The ones that immediately jump off the page this year are Jody Townend and Gina Andrews amongst others, and they just happen to be on the pair with the best form too, Maghlaak and Born Ruler.

Townend teams up with trainer Adrian Keatley on board Maghlaak and this pair took the 2023 renewal of this contest Kihavah.

Maghlaak has followed a similar route to that one having run well at this track last time and is respected, but I just prefer the claims of Gina Andrews' mount Born Ruler.

He didn't really get chance to show what he could do when fourth in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar last time, essentially getting too far back and having little chance from his position. This step back up in trip by a couple furlongs should hit him right between the eyes.

He's unexposed at this sort of distance and trainer Sir Mark Prescott is a past master at getting the best out of these types, while Born Ruler is now back in the cheekpieces that he wore for his previous win at Ayr last summer.

Recommended Bet Back Born Ruler SBK 7/2

Only five go to post for the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup, but cases can be made for four of the quintet and the obvious starting point is Willie Mullins' 2023 Ebor winner Absurde.

A solid dual purpose performer who has run well in the last two Melbourne Cups, his chance is an obvious one, but he'll likely go off favourite and has little to nothing in hand of Andrew Balding's Alsakib on ratings.

The selection also boasts good form around the Knavesmire having taken a Group 3 here last summer, and he was far from disgraced at the Dante meeting when beaten just over a length into fourth behind the high-class Rebel's Romance in the Yorkshire Cup on his seasonal return.

He should strip fitter for that too, and the booking of James Doyle looks a big positive for one who's still relatively low mileage.

Of the others, Al Qareem is a solid operator at this sort of level, but a 5lb penalty doesn't make life easy for him, while Godolphin's El Cordobes probably needs to improve a little if he's to make his mark, though that's entirely possible given his connections.