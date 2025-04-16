Horse Racing Tips: Craven claims for Opera strong in Wednesday 25/1 HQ double
Persica was a BSP 4.19 single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday who takes a look at the Craven Stakes on Wednesday with a selection as part of his Newmarket double...
Unbeaten Godolphin colt can take the next step to Classic honours in the Craven
Pontefract winner goes up in distance, and it could be a plus
Alan Dudman previews Wednesday's card at Newmarket with a 25/126.00 Sportsbook double
Newmarket - 15:35: Back Opera Ballo @ 11/43.75
Opera Ballo (Ire)
- J: James Doyle
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 11
Charlie Appleby laid down a couple of markers yesterday and Victory Queen, a relation of Coroebus, certainly looked up to a high level and Opera Ballo takes another step today to follow in the foosteps of Appleby's 2,000 Guineas' winners.
He's going about it the right way as his Kempton win last time was the same race in which Notable Speech won en route to Newmarket and Appleby has dominated the Craven Stakes of late with three wins in the last six years.
It really was a beautiful performance from Opera Ballo last time - taking a lead off his stablemate before unleashing his regal stride down the centre of the Kempton straight and it was goodnight Vienna.
His eye-popping 7th furlong sectional was recorded at 10.99, which was quicker than Notable Speech's 7th furlong in the very same race last year who clocked an 11.07. Indeed Opera Ballo's final three furlongs were 11.52, 10.99 and 11.66 against Notable Speech's 11.55, 11.07 and 11.63 - so almost a carbon speedy copy.
I wouldn't worry too much about the fact James Doyle is riding instead of William Buick - who partners the more experienced Aomori City and 3/14.00 is fair price for a horse who looks the part already.
Interestingly he holds a Dante entry later in the season, but for now, he sits easy with the burden of history so far and his push-button pace will be tested with different ground conditions - which is the only thing that worries me slightly.
Newmarket - 17:20: Back Fahrenheit Seven @ 6/17.00
Fahrenheit Seven
- J: Adam Farragher
- T: Mark Usher
- F: 331131-31
Mark Usher's Fahrenheit Seven is a really likeable horse and from 5f recently at Pontefract he moves up to 7f today and I think he might be able to get away with it.
His Ponty win last time over the minimum was a excellent effort on good ground, as he couldn't lead and Connor Beasley delivered him pretty coolly in the end to assert strongly.
That Pontefract Class 2 Handicap is usually a good one and horses from that can go onto the Dash at Epsom, but Fahrenheit Seven isn't a horse blessed with "paint-stripping" pace, and his two quickest furlongs at Pontefract from a hold-up ride were both in the final two furlongs.
He finished third at Doncaster at the back-end of last season over 7f in soft ground, and Donny can take a bit of getting in those conditions, and with form in easy ground warrants an interest here.
The 7/18.00 overlooked him somewhat and there was support this morning into 6/17.00, but he does have to improve again with the penalty against higher-rated opponents, but is well worth a chance up in distance.
Now read Alan Dudman's antepost preview for Musselburgh this weekend on ITV with four tips!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
