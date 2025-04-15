Saturday Antepost Racing Tips: Back three double-figure each-way Musselburgh selections

All four Saturday ITV4 Musselburgh races priced up on the Sportsbook

Goldie to have a say in the Queen's Cup feature

Alan Dudman delivers his verdict on this weekend's action



Musselburgh's big Saturday meeting will be the focus for the weekend and we are looking at ground potentially with ease in it with rain forecast on the Wednesday, and this is a card that usually provides a decent handicap or two.

The 13:50 Royal Mile Handicap is a fair three-year-old contest with Charlie Johnston holding a few aces at decs time with three in the field, but Karl Burke has the horse with the most upsides in Castle Stuart.

He wasn't missed on the Sportsbook in as the 3/14.00 favourite on Tuesday but the impression he created last August at Hamilton was a serious one.

It may not have been the strongest novice but everything was looking laboured in the field at the 2f marker as he sauntered on the stands' side, and if you are winning at Hamilton over 1m in heavy as a youngster, you'll stay well.

The 1m for Saturday will be the minimum distance I imagine for the season plotters, but you do need some faith as he disappointed badly on his final outing of the season at Pontefract when clearly something was amiss.

Starting out the season from 86 on Saturday, he has the pedigree and the profile to go above 90 for sure and his trainer Karl Burke has clicked into gear fairly quickly - although his three-year-old turf runners are just 1-16 so far.

Recommended Bet Back Castle Stuart in the 13:50 at Musselburgh SBK 3/1



Whilst the Royal Mile selection is one for the top of the betting tree, Dain Ma Nut looks a fairly credible each-way option for the 14:25 Silver Arrow Handicap.

Excuse the pun of sorts, but his quiver is loaded with some previous Musselburgh form - winning his maiden by a big margin and then going on to score from 75 on his handicap debut by over five lengths.

Most of his form is on good or quicker so we're pinning our hopes on the rain having a bit of an impact on Wednesday but to dry out before the weekend as it was fairly sound ground winning that handicap debut by an impressive margin.

There was a lot to like about the display as from wide, his intentions were set out early to make the running which was wise, as on appearance he looks an out-and-out galloper.

With the 10/111.00 price on the Sportsbook, that does look a little big for the each-way angle, and it could be the layers want to take him on with the drop down to 7f.

He acquitted himself well in Musselburgh's first Flat meeting of the season behind Richard Fahey's Our Havana - and that's a horse I rate.

Dain Ma Nut In couldn't lead in that Class 2 and he suffered a poor start too having fluffed his lines. On the whole it looked a bit of a ragged display as he ran in snatches before staying on. With that run, it could well be 7f will be too sharp for him, but he's worth another go at the distance as that was his first outing after a break. With front-running tactics it could be different.

Recommended Bet Back Dain Ma Nut In in the 14:25 at Musselburgh SBK 10/1

One of the biggest punting races will no doubt be the 15:00 Scottish Sprint Cup with 16 entries - although one short of the maximum field for Saturday.

It looks as open as Tottenham's backline however with a 5/16.00 favourite, and we can explore the each-way angle with 10s on Grant Tuer's Sophia Starlight.

Now a couple of factors could be against us as the majority of her form and indeed racing has been over further, and her recent successes have been in soft and testing conditions.

But if you go back far enough, she has a win over the minimum at Carlisle and has also got some winning scalps in the book on good ground.

She's a potential front-runner too as she made the running to win at Pontefract in a good season in 2024 and that was alongside a very brave effort at Newmarket when taking a fillies' handicap. She made the running again and was headed late on, but rallied and got back up on the line.

In fact, the more I watched those two runs, the more I am of the opinion the speedy five shouldn't stop her as she has enough early pace.

An outing in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster three weeks ago will put her spot on too and hopefully she'll take this race rather than the Bath one that she is entered for on Sunday (Listed).

Recommended Bet Back Sophia's Starlight in the 15:00 at Musselburgh SBK 10/1

Potentially another cracker of a race with the classy Aimeric topping the weights for the 15:35 Queen's Cup, and he's an impressive figure with a jut to his jaw from a mark of 107 - so he'll have to be good if he does indeed run, but his form is over 1m4f and something new awaits with the 1m6f test for this.

There are some staying toilers here, much like the now obscure spinner in the summer cricket months.

Jim Goldie uses the talented Amie Waugh and her 3lb claim well, and I've often praised Waugh for her riding of Goldie's Alpine Sierra as she seems to get a tune out of stayers.

I delved a bit deeper into Waugh's stats for stayers - and she ranks well with a 14% win rate and 27% placed on horses racing over 1m6f and further. Her record at Musselburgh is one from 8 (1m6f minimum) with three placed too and it points me towards 12/113.00 outsider Faylaq.

Faylaq is a certain stayer and scored over near-enough 1m7f at Doncaster at the St Leger meeting last term with Waugh on board and it looks as though 1m6f could be his ideal trip.

He's versatile with the ground as he has faced all sorts of going in his career. He may be a nine-year-old and approaching the twilight years of his career, but Goldie is a bit of a dab hand with this sort of horse and he looks a fair place bet at 12s from a mark of 89.