</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-2022-23-season-preview-betting-tips-1-24-finishing-positions-predictions-220722-1117.html">Championship 2022-23: The Not The Top 20 podcast 1-24 predictions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-season-tips-predictions-back-these-four-to-go-in-a-near-11-1-acca-220722-200.html">Premier League Manager Tips: Back these four to leave in a near 11/1 Acca</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer Blog Live: Cristiano Ronaldo back in town... for how long?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/galway-tips-mark-milligan-is-firing-two-darts-at-wednesdays-plate-260722-1111.html">Galway Tips: Mark Milligan is firing two darts at Wednesday's Plate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html">Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-goodwood-rides-preview-exclusive-verdicts-on-my-five-wednesday-rides-250722-368.html">Ryan Moore at Glorious Goodwood: Exclusive verdicts on my five Wednesday rides</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-india-third-odi-tips-tried-and-trusted-trades-260722-194.html">West Indies v India Third ODI Tips: Stick with tried and trusted trades for wobbly Windies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-t20-series-tips-strong-saffers-could-shock-hosts-240722-194.html">England v South Africa T20 Series Tips: Saffers could shock hosts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-third-odi-player-tips-rassie-ready-to-go-big-again-230722-194.html">England v South Africa Third ODI Player Tips: Rassie ready to go big again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-betting-jarrys-run-of-tie-breaks-set-to-continue-against-martinez-250722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Betting: Jarry's run of tie breaks set to continue against Martinez</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-kitzbuhel-umag-atlanta-betting-tips-isner-capable-of-continuing-atlanta-domination-250722-778.html">ATP Kitzbuhel, Umag, Atlanta Betting Tips: Isner capable of continuing Atlanta domination</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-tips-taberner-a-value-price-to-beat-varillas-240722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Tips: Taberner a value price to beat Varillas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-open-golf-2022-tips-and-preview-walters-worth-a-wager-260722-167.html">Hero Open: Walters worth a wager </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-open-each-way-tips-david-lay-down-law-of-the-linksland-250722-721.html">Hero Open Each-Way Tips: David to lay down the Law on the linksland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Debate draw leaves Sunak very weak in the market </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss remains odds-on but support for Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/spoty-2022-betting-golden-boy-jake-wightman-firmly-in-frame-200722-1171.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Golden Boy Jake Wightman firmly in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-21-tips-van-aert-and-groenewegen-likely-champs-elysees-230722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 21 Tips: Van Aert and Groenewegen likely Champs (Elysees)</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Goodwood big field 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Glorious Goodwood Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-26">26 July 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony", "name": "Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony", "description": "The world renowned Glorious Goodwood Festival continues on Wednesday, and racing expert Tony Calvin has three tips for you on day two...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-26T13:38:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-26T17:26:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.320x180.png", "articleBody": "The world renowned Glorious Goodwood Festival continues on Wednesday, and racing expert Tony Calvin has three tips for you on day two... Setback for Coroebus paves the way for Baaeed There were nine in the Sussex Stakes at the five-day stage, but it was always odds-against that we would cling on to the magic eight for each-way purposes, so it looks like Baaeed will stroll home without many punters having a bet. The only surprise was that it was the ante-post 7/2 second-favourite Coroebus who would be responsible for bringing down the field size to seven after being found to be lame on Monday morning. To be fair, a defeat is not totally out of the realms of possibility for Baaeed, or else he wouldn't be available to back at around 1/5 on the exchange. He will never be Frankel in the talent stakes, or in his ability to kill a betting market stone-dead. It is quite something to behold that the sport's superstar went off at 1/20 when winning this race in 2012, from a horse in Farhh who went on to win the Lockinge and Champion Stakes the following season. What a beast! Back to Baaeed though, and he probably can't afford to be too far off his A-game and expect to win this without coming off the bridle. He is opposed by three in-form, high-class winners in Alcohol Free. Modern Games and Order Of Australia after all, as well as dual Group 1 juvenile scorer Angel Bleu. Order Of Australia's chances could be compromised by the fact that he could be pestered on the front end by Bathrat Leon and Chindit, so maybe last year's winner and recent July Cup scorer Alcohol Free is the way to look to go in the Without Favourite market. However, the Sportsbook originally put her in at a very short 5/4, and she has only drifted out to 11/8, so I cannot play at those prices. Modern Games was big at 11/2 but he is now into 4s and, if there is a bet, it may be Angel Bleu at 16s. But no recommendation here. Platonic Inverness could finish strongly [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/1/#inverness-ire"] The best betting race on the card is the opening 1m3f218yd handicap at 13:50. Secret State and Migdam vied for favouritism in the ante-post market around the 7/2 mark, but the latter is a no-show and is presumably being kept back for a 1m2f handicap on Thursday, so the Godolphin horse has obviously hardened in the betting. The form of his King George V win could not have been given a better boost by the runner-up winning the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy on his next start, though to add balance, the third and fourth both finished last-of-three in their subsequent outings, and the fifth, sixth and seventh have all been chinned since, too. So maybe we should take off the rose-tinted spectacles and look elsewhere for a bet, for all he has very strong claims. I was hoping Double Cherry would be declared after a curious run at Haydock last time, but presumably they think the ground will be too lively for him, and in his absence I am willing to throw a few quid at Inverness. Quite how he won his 1m maiden here last year, I am not quite sure - he traded at the maximum price of 1000 in running - but, despite that unlikely success, he has occasionally looked a less-than-willing partner. But you can mark up his 4 ¾-length 10th to Secret State in that King George V handicap as he came widest in the straight, and he hit [2.5] in running when possibly failing to see out the 1m6f trip at the same course last time, a race in which he again could have travelled more kindly for his jockey, who made perhaps an unwise, sweeping outside move coming round the final behind. He seems to lack tactical speed, which is an obvious concern around here on quick ground - as could be his draw in one - but at [17.0] and bigger I am willing to take a small-stakes chance against horses with sexier profiles. There is plenty of pace in here, so hopefully a waiting ride and another strong finish is on the cards. I think you'll comfortably beat 16s on the Exchange, too (two firms opened up at 22/1 about him on Monday morning). He is actually available at [21.0] as I publish. Same hymn sheet as Symphony Perfect [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/2/#symphony-perfect-ire"] The 7f Group 3 Fillies and Mares at 14:25 didn't appear my type of race on first viewing, in that you can throw a blanket over most of these on official figures and the scope for traffic problems and bumper cars here is all too obvious. Twelve of the 17 are separated by just 6lb, with a mere 3lb between eight of them at the top end, so this race is seriously up for grabs. Ideally, I think you want a horse that is drawn low and likely to go forward - therefore, minimizing the bad luck element - and, despite the fact she was held up when nutted on the line at Ascot on Saturday, then Oscula from stall two could ft that bill. The very quick turnaround is an obvious concern though, for all she takes her racing very well, and I was actually more drawn (no pun intended) to the filly inside of her in one, Symphony Perfect, at the prices. Especially when the opening 16s about Oscula was cut into 10s early on Monday afternoon. Symphony Perfect was having her first start for Hugo Palmer, and her first run for over two months, when an encouraging fifth, at 40/1 (Betfair SP of 65.57), from off the pace over 6f in a Group 3 at York, and I reckon we may just see a reversion to forcing tactics here. She went from the front when a 2-length fifth to Wild Beauty in the Fred Darling at Newbury back in April - losing ground in the middle of the track close home, so it was probably even better than it looks on paper - and I hope to see her blast off here from the inside berth. I reckon she will stay this 7f well enough on quick ground around here, so back her at [29.0] or bigger on the Exchange. Again, I feel you will beat 28s, but that's the guide price. I appreciate the Betfair Sportsbook are paying an enhanced five places - their opening show about her was 40/1 on Monday, but she is now 20s - but I am happy to just take the win part of the bet. There's Value in my Theory [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/5/#value-theory-ire"] I couldn't object to any of the prices in the eight-runner Molecomb at 15:00, so you are on your own there, and give me a handicap any day of the week, anyway. The fillies' 1m2f handicap at 16:10 has cut up from 17 to nine at the overnight stage and the one that interested me most was Value Theory. Her best run probably came in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes here last season and she has been coming steadily down the handicap this term (8lb in total) while running respectably. Indeed, her best run of the campaign was her third at Nottingham last time. However, the issue with her is her stamina for this 1m1f1974yd trip. The only other time she has raced over 1m2f she ran well below par on the all-weather at Lingfield, though I appreciate she was coming back for more over an extended 1m at Nottingham last time after looking set to drop away. And another potential problem is that she likes to lead and Mystirica and Natasha - and a couple of others in here have gone forward in the past, too - could get on her case. But a look at her pedigree suggests she should be staying this 1m2f trip. She is related to some middle-distance winners, as well as a horse who shone over 2m (admittedly he was by Monsun) in Australia, and that Nottingham run over 1m75yd last time gives me further encouragement. I'll take my chances at [15.0] or bigger off what is a fair mark of 88. I wasn't sure of the wisdom of a maiden being on the ITV coverage on Tuesday, but at least we have a bit more form to work on in the 2yo 5f conditions' race at 16:45. Once again, though with a 2yo race, it is over to you. Best of luck.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Ambassador Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin previews Wednesday's action at Glorious Goodwood </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.201407890","entry_title":"Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin\u0027s Perfect Symphony"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Goodwood%20Festival%20Wednesday%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20Perfect%20Symphony&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html&text=Goodwood%20Festival%20Wednesday%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20Perfect%20Symphony" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The world renowned Glorious Goodwood Festival continues on Wednesday, and racing expert Tony Calvin has three tips for you on day two...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"But a look at her pedigree suggests she should be staying this 1m2f trip. She is related to some middle-distance winners, as well as a horse who shone over 2m (admittedly he was by Monsun) in Australia." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407919?nodeId=31615204">Back Value Theory at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger in the 16:10</a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Setback for Coroebus paves the way for Baaeed</h2><p></p><p>There were nine in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31615204&raceTime=1658932500000&dayToSearch=20220727&marketId=924.317683103"><strong>Sussex Stakes</strong></a> at the five-day stage, but it was always odds-against that we would cling on to the magic eight for each-way purposes, so it looks like <strong>Baaeed </strong>will stroll home without many punters having a bet.</p><p>The only surprise was that it was the ante-post <strong>7/2 second-favourite Coroebus</strong> who would be responsible for bringing down the field size to seven after being found to be lame on Monday morning.</p><p>To be fair, a defeat is not totally out of the realms of possibility for Baaeed, or else he wouldn't be available to back at around 1/5 on the exchange.</p><blockquote> <p>He will never be Frankel in the talent stakes, or in his ability to kill a betting market stone-dead.</p> </blockquote><p>It is quite something to behold that the sport's superstar went off at <strong>1/20 when winning this race in 2012</strong>, from a horse in Farhh who went on to win the Lockinge and Champion Stakes the following season.</p><p><strong>What a beast!</strong></p><p>Back to <strong>Baaeed</strong> though, and he probably can't afford to be too far off his A-game and expect to win this without coming off the bridle.</p><p>He is opposed by three in-form, high-class winners in <strong>Alcohol Free. Modern Games</strong> and<strong> Order Of Australia</strong> after all, as well as dual Group 1 juvenile scorer <strong>Angel Bleu.</strong></p><p>Order Of Australia's chances could be compromised by the fact that he could be pestered on the front end by <strong>Bathrat Leon</strong> and<strong> Chindit,</strong> so maybe last year's winner and recent July Cup scorer <strong>Alcohol Free</strong> is the way to look to go in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31615204&raceTime=1658932500000&dayToSearch=20220727&action=loadRacecardTab&racecardTabType=BETTING_W_O&modules=racecard@1004&marketType=BETTING_W_O&marketId=924.317683103">Without Favourite market.</a></p><p>However, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31615204&raceTime=1658932500000&dayToSearch=20220727&marketId=924.317683103">Sportsbook</a> originally put her in at a very short 5/4, and she has only drifted out to 11/8, so I cannot play at those prices. Modern Games was big at 11/2 but he is now into 4s and, if there is a bet, it may be Angel Bleu at 16s. <strong>But no recommendation here.</strong></p><h2><strong>Platonic Inverness could finish strongly </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="inverness-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/1/#inverness-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>10 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/inverness-ire/000000553492/">Inverness (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00869291.png" alt="Steven Rocco & Partners silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31615204&bssId=231729&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.317683058&modules=betslip&raceTime=1658926200000">18/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890">18.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charles-hills/000000048190/">Charles Hills</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/silvestre-de-sousa/000000010788/">Silvestre De Sousa</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 87</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The best betting race on the card is the opening <strong>1m3f218yd</strong> handicap at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20220727&eventId=31615204&racecardTabType=WIN&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.317683058&raceTime=1658926200000">13:50</a>.</p><p><strong>Secret State</strong> and <strong>Migdam</strong> vied for favouritism in the ante-post market around the 7/2 mark, but the latter is a no-show and is presumably being kept back for a 1m2f handicap on Thursday, so the Godolphin horse has obviously <strong>hardened in the betting.</strong></p><p>The form of his King George V win could not have been given a better boost by the runner-up <strong>winning the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy </strong>on his next start, though to add balance, the third and fourth both finished last-of-three in their subsequent outings, and the fifth, sixth and seventh have all been chinned since, too.</p><p>So maybe we should take off the rose-tinted spectacles and look elsewhere for a bet, for all he has very strong claims.</p><p>I was hoping <strong>Double Cherry</strong> would be declared after a curious run at Haydock last time, but presumably they think the ground will be too lively for him, and in his absence I am willing to throw a few quid at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201369085"><strong>Inverness.</strong></a></p><blockquote> <p>Quite how he won his 1m maiden here last year, I am not quite sure - he traded at the<strong> maximum price of 1000 in running</strong> - but, despite that unlikely success, he has occasionally looked a less-than-willing partner.</p> </blockquote><p>But you can mark up his 4 ¾-length 10<sup>th</sup> to Secret State in that King George V handicap as he came widest in the straight, and he hit <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> in running when possibly failing to see out the 1m6f trip at the same course last time, a race in which he again could have travelled more kindly for his jockey, who made perhaps an<strong> unwise, sweeping outside move</strong> coming round the final behind.</p><p>He seems to lack <strong>tactical speed</strong>, which is an obvious concern around here on quick ground - as could be his draw in one - but at <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> and bigger I am willing to take a <strong>small-stakes</strong> chance against horses with sexier profiles.</p><p>There is plenty of pace in here, so hopefully a waiting ride and another strong finish is on the cards. I think you'll comfortably <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201369085">beat 16s on the Exchange</a></strong>, too (two firms opened up at 22/1 about him on Monday morning). He is actually available at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> as I publish.</p><h2>Same hymn sheet as Symphony Perfect</h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="symphony-perfect-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/2/#symphony-perfect-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>17 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/symphony-perfect-ire/000000540898/">Symphony Perfect (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00874140.png" alt="Next Wave Racing & Partners silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31615204&bssId=39135779&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.317683074&modules=betslip&raceTime=1658928300000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407896">26</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/hugo-palmer/000000047659/">Hugo Palmer</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-egan/000000016901/">David Egan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 99</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31615204&raceTime=1658928300000&dayToSearch=20220727&marketId=924.317683074">7f Group 3 Fillies and Mares at 14:25</a> didn't appear my type of race on first viewing, in that you can throw a blanket over most of these on official figures and the scope for traffic problems and bumper cars here is all too obvious.</p><p>Twelve of the 17 are <strong>separated by just 6lb</strong>, with a mere 3lb between eight of them at the top end, so this race is seriously up for grabs.</p><p>Ideally, I think you want a horse that is drawn low and likely to go forward - therefore, minimizing the bad luck element - and, despite the fact she was held up when nutted on the line at Ascot on Saturday, then <strong>Oscula</strong> from stall two could ft that bill.</p><p>The very quick turnaround is an obvious concern though, for all she takes her racing very well, and I was actually more drawn (no pun intended) to the filly inside of her in one, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407896"><strong>Symphony Perfect</strong></a>, at the prices. Especially when the opening 16s about Oscula was cut into 10s early on Monday afternoon.</p><blockquote> <p>Symphony Perfect was having her first start for Hugo Palmer, and her first run for over two months, when an encouraging fifth, at 40/1 (Betfair SP of 65.57), from off the pace over 6f in a Group 3 at York, and I reckon we may just see a reversion to forcing tactics here.</p> </blockquote><p>She went from the front when a 2-length fifth to<strong> Wild Beauty</strong> in the Fred Darling at Newbury back in April - losing ground in the middle of the track close home, so it was probably even better than it looks on paper - and I hope to see her <strong>blast off here from the inside berth.</strong></p><p>I reckon she will stay this 7f well enough on quick ground around here, so <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407896">back her at <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> or bigger on the Exchange.</a></p><p>Again, I feel you will beat 28s, but that's the guide price.</p><p>I appreciate the Betfair Sportsbook are paying an enhanced five places - their opening show about her was 40/1 on Monday, but she is now 20s - but I am happy to just take the win part of the bet.</p><h2>There's Value in my Theory</h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="value-theory-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-july-2022/goodwood/20/5/#value-theory-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/value-theory-ire/000000549531/">Value Theory (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00027723.png" alt="Dr J. Walker silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31615204&bssId=40027964&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.317683108&modules=betslip&raceTime=1658934600000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407919">10</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-mark-johnston/000000057051/">Charlie & Mark Johnston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/franny-norton/000000000023/">Franny Norton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 88</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I couldn't object to any of the prices in the eight-runner<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407905?nodeId=31615204"> Molecomb at 15:00</a>, so you are on your own there, and give me a handicap any day of the week, anyway.</p><p>The fillies' <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31615204&raceTime=1658934600000&dayToSearch=20220727&marketId=924.317683108">1m2f handicap at 16:10</a> has cut up from 17 to nine at the overnight stage and the one that interested me most was <strong>Value Theory.</strong></p><p>Her best run probably came in the <strong>Group 3 Prestige Stakes</strong> here last season and she has been coming steadily down the handicap this term (8lb in total) while running respectably. Indeed, her best run of the campaign was her third at Nottingham last time.</p><p>However, the issue with her is her <strong>stamina </strong>for this 1m1f1974yd trip. The only other time she has raced over 1m2f she ran well<strong> below par on the all-weather at Lingfield</strong>, though I appreciate she was coming back for more over an extended 1m at Nottingham last time after looking set to drop away.</p><p>And another potential problem is that she likes to lead and <strong>Mystirica</strong> and <strong>Natasha</strong> - and a couple of others in here have gone forward in the past, too - could get on her case.</p><blockquote> <p>But a look at her pedigree suggests she should be staying this 1m2f trip. She is related to some middle-distance winners, as well as a horse who shone over 2m (admittedly he was by Monsun) in Australia, and that Nottingham run over 1m75yd last time gives me further encouragement.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407919">I'll take my chances at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger off what is a fair mark of 88.</a></p><p>I wasn't sure of the wisdom of a maiden being on the ITV coverage on Tuesday, but at least we have a bit more form to work on in the <strong>2yo 5f conditions' race at 16:45</strong>. Once again, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?dayToSearch=20220727&eventId=31615204&racecardTabType=WIN&marketType=WIN&marketId=924.317683112&raceTime=1658936700000">though with a 2yo race, it is over to you.</a></p><p>Best of luck.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2><span>BOOST YOUR ODDS ON HORSES EVERY DAY</span></h2> <p><span>Available on the sportsbook only. Max stake £25. Tokens must be used on horse or greyhound racing markets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=HRMYODDSBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890?nodeId=31615204">Back Inverness @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> or bigger in the 13:50</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407896?nodeId=31615204">Back Symphony Perfect @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> or bigger in the 14:25</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407919?nodeId=31615204">Back Value Theory at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> or bigger in the 16:10</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.201407890" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Goodwood 27th Jul (1m4f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 27 July, 1.50pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Secret State</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Secret State" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="3.85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44149052">3.85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Secret State" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44149052">3.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Soulcombe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Soulcombe" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41492698">4.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Soulcombe" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="4.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41492698">4.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maksud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maksud" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44107679">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maksud" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44107679">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mandobi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mandobi" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="458000">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mandobi" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="458000">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luminous Light</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luminous Light" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40693481">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luminous Light" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="16" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40693481">16</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mugader</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mugader" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43045568">15.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mugader" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43045568">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Surrey Mist</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Surrey Mist" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40034774">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Surrey Mist" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="19" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40034774">19</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Inverness</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Inverness" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="231729">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Inverness" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="231729">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Box To Box</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Box To Box" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39726197">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Box To Box" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39726197">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Approachability</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Approachability" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41021795">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Approachability" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="310" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41021795">310</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Teumessias Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Teumessias Fox" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41983611">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Teumessias Fox" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41983611">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zain Nights</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zain Nights" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41200637">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zain Nights" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41200637">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adjuvant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adjuvant" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28302209">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adjuvant" data-market_id="1.201407890" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28302209">90</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407890">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407890">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.201407896" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Goodwood 27th Jul (7f Grp 3)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 27 July, 2.25pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Heredia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Heredia" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40653108">6.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Heredia" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40653108">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Soft Whisper</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Soft Whisper" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="31597916">7.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Soft Whisper" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="8.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="31597916">8.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oscula</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oscula" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39502127">8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Oscula" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39502127">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Primo Bacio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Primo Bacio" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35871871">8.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Primo Bacio" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35871871">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Samahram</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Samahram" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43672056">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Samahram" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43672056">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Benefit</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Benefit" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22631">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Benefit" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="14.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22631">14.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hello You</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hello You" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2388917">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hello You" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2388917">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bounce The Blues</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bounce The Blues" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28925622">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bounce The Blues" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28925622">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Miss Carol Ann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Miss Carol Ann" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41050299">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Miss Carol Ann" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41050299">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roman Mist</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roman Mist" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36868923">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roman Mist" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36868923">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Allayaali</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Allayaali" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39682578">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Allayaali" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39682578">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Internationalangel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Internationalangel" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24000835">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Internationalangel" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24000835">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Symphony Perfect</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Symphony Perfect" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39135779">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Symphony Perfect" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39135779">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Honey Sweet</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Honey Sweet" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="29733126">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Honey Sweet" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="29733126">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>She Do</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="She Do" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28663280">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="She Do" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28663280">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Happy Craf</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Happy Craf" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42275274">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Happy Craf" data-market_id="1.201407896" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="42275274">970</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407896">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407896">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.201407919" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Goodwood 27th Jul (1m2f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 27 July, 4.10pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sea Speedwell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sea Speedwell" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="4.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41456582">4.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sea Speedwell" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41456582">5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Natasha</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Natasha" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="5.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16941268">5.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Natasha" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16941268">6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>State Occasion</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="State Occasion" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="524501">6.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="State Occasion" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="524501">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peripatetic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peripatetic" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40954368">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peripatetic" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40954368">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rousay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rousay" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41037968">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rousay" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="11" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41037968">11</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Value Theory</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Value Theory" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40027964">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Value Theory" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="13.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40027964">13.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Myristica</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Myristica" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11739012">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Myristica" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11739012">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lyrical Lady</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lyrical Lady" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="565851">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lyrical Lady" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="565851">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scorpio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scorpio" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12418158">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scorpio" data-market_id="1.201407919" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12418158">36</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407919">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html%23gobet-1.201407919">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.201407890","entry_title":"Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin\u0027s Perfect Symphony"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.201407890">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Goodwood%20Festival%20Wednesday%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20Perfect%20Symphony&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html&text=Goodwood%20Festival%20Wednesday%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20Perfect%20Symphony" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-vadeni-is-real-deal-but-dubai-honour-offers-value-270622-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Vadeni is real deal but Dubai Honour offers value</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-goes-in-again-on-rainbow-dreamer-230622-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin goes in again on Rainbow Dreamer</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-rainbow-dream-to-outshine-trueshan-210622-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Rainbow Dreamer to outshine Trueshan</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-tuesday-tips-tony-calvins-hoping-its-his-destiny-to-back-a-14-1-winner-240722-166.html">Goodwood Festival Tuesday Tips: Tony Calvin's hoping it's his Destiny to back a 14-1 winner</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-goes-two-handed-in-the-international-stakes-at-ascot-220722-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin goes two-handed in the International Stakes at Ascot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/6e5e250ebdf857c04e815a75fac68802b031d97e.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/6e5e250ebdf857c04e815a75fac68802b031d97e.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-keep-tabs-on-overpriced-pair-in-the-king-george-180722-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Keep tabs on overpriced pair in the King George</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20York.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Horse Racing</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html", "name": "Goodwood Festival Wednesday Tips: Tony Calvin's Perfect Symphony" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fgoodwood-festival-wednesday-horse-racing-tips-tony-calvins-perfect-symphony-260722-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"730f55744bc481d5","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>