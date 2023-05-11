</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/ ">Eurovision</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/west-ham-vs-az-alkmaar-tips-back-hosts-to-claim-another-stunning-european-victory-090523-164.html">West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar: Back hosts to claim another stunning European victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/efl-play-offs-tips-luton-barnsley-and-stockport-the-value-for-wembley-wins-100523-1117.html">NTT20's EFL Play-Offs Tips: Back Luton, Barnsley and Stockport for Wembley wins in 35/1 treble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-6-100523-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-point-lonsdale-has-every-chance-in-my-friday-five-at-chester-100523-368.html">Ryan Moore: Point Lonsdale has every chance among my Friday five at Chester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-chester-pair-for-thursday-can-strike-in-a-42-1-multiple-110523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Chester pair for Thursday can strike in a 42/1 double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-100523-719.html">US PGA Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-byron-nelson-championship-and-soudal-open-090523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Byron Nelson Championship and Soudal Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/soudal-open-first-round-leader-tips-vote-for-van-tonder-090523-719.html">Soudal Open First-Round Leader Tips: Vote for van Tonder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-gujarat-titans-wankhede-road-can-see-both-teams-get-to-200-100523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans: Wankhede road can see both teams get to 200 </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-delhi-capitals-ipl-tips-chennais-title-bid-to-gather-steam-100523-171.html">Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Chennai's title bid to gather steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tips-back-7-1-harshit-to-star-with-ball-090523-194.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals: Back 7/1 Harshit to star with ball</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-day-2-tips-ramos-can-kickstart-season-with-win-against-passaro-100523-778.html">Rome Masters Day 2 Tips: Ramos can kickstart season with win against Passaro</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-day-1-tips-oconnell-surprisingly-underdog-for-all-australian-clash-100523-778.html">Rome Masters Day 1 Tips: O'Connell surprisingly underdog for all-Australian clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-short-priced-on-return-from-injury-090523-778.html">Rome Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic short-priced on return from injury</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Carnage for the Conservatives</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-11">11 May 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day", "name": "Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day", "description": "It will be testing ground at Chester on Friday but at least we know what we're dealing with says Tony Calvin, and our resident tipster has a trio of bets for...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-11T15:57:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-11T15:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It will be testing ground at Chester on Friday but at least we know what we're dealing with says Tony Calvin, and our resident tipster has a trio of bets for you to consider on Chester Cup day... Testing ground at Chester for Friday's racing Pride Of America is Tony's bet of the day in the 14:05 Two tips for the feature race, the Chester Cup At least after Wednesday's rain we know what we are dealing with at Chester on Friday - properly testing ground, with maybe a little more to come in the next 24 hours as well - and that makes it tipping-friendly. Certainty of going is the punters' friend, which is why unnecessary watering gets so many backs up. I suppose Chester by Friday, even with fresh strips of ground being used, could be very churned up, though. Red Mirage appeals and Boradman has an obvious chance Chester, 13:30 Red Mirage would have been very interesting on his debut for John Quinn on his reappearance record alone - he is unbeaten on his first start in each of his three seasons of racing - and he also won this 13:30 race for Andrew Balding last year, but his record to date suggests he would want better ground (he has never been risked on worse than officially good to soft going) unless his new handler thinks differently. And he is drawn 10 of 13. The first firm up made him a 14/1 chance and they were certainly dangling a carrot. The carrot has been duly nibbled, and the 14s is no more. There are six forward-goers in here, with Wobwobwob likely to win that battle from trap one, and that pace set-up could suit Boardman. I wouldn't say this dual course winner has been teed up for this prize - you'd be a bit silly to do that when a bad draw can scupper the best-laid of plans - but he certainly shaped as if primed for a short-term win when not ridden too enterprisingly (he says politely) when a closing fifth at Haydock last time. If he gets the breaks in running then he has an obvious chance off a steadily declining mark, but I was hoping for a bigger price in what isa very competitive 14-runner handicap. He is 9/2 across the board, which is fair, but not outstanding. Pride is well-handicapped and will love the ground Chester, 14:05 - Tony's Tip: Pride Of America @ [8.0]+ However, I am getting involved the 1m2f handicap at 14:05, and hopefully Pride Of America will get an uncontested lead and stay there. Back him at [8.0] or bigger, or 7/1 with the Sportsbook. Even if he is available at 15/2 elsewhere, the Sportsbook may well be the place to go as I think he is a shortener. Back Pride Of America WIN 14:05 Chester @ 8.0+ He has had a wind op (more on that shortly) since we last saw him a close-up sixth over 1m4f in a Listed race at Saint Cloud in March - the trip may have also strained his stamina in the testing ground - and his earlier all-the-way Kempton win in January makes him well handicapped off 102 here. The lead looks his for the taking here from stall four - I can't see a serious pace rival - he will love the ground and, of course, he is one from one around here. That came at this meeting last year when he made all to win a 13-runner handicap by 5 ½ lengths and I really like his profile and set-up here. It has to be a worry of sorts that he has had three wind ops now, but on the plus side he has won on both of his starts immediately after the previous two breathing tweaks. He is the bet of the day. No bets either side of the day's feature race Chester, 14:40 I'd prefer Poker Face (6/1+ on the exchange) over the favourite Point Lonsdale in the Huxley Stakes at 14:40 - with no confirmed front-runner, a messy, slowly-run tactical affair could help him last home in the ground - but I have no real reason to force a bet. Chester, 15:45 I am not sure why a six-runner 1m4f maiden at 15:45 is on the box - there are 16 and 17-runner handicaps that end the card, either of which should be in its place - but I suppose it is a valuable race and it is sponsored by Boodles and that trumps the Levy yield of putting on competitive racing that punters love (though they generally do their money, admittedly), it would seem. Calling out two bets in the Chester Cup Chester, 15:15 - Tony's Tip: Call My Bluff @ [10.0]+ Anyway, on to the big betting race of the day, the Chester Cup at 15:15. Call My Bluff is 2lb well-in after his second to the highly-progressive Novel Legend (top weight and a strong favourite in the Chester Plate that ends the card) in the soft at Newbury last time and he has to be respected. He was beaten 6 lengths at Newbury, but he did finish nine lengths clear of the third and his course form figures around here read 1-3-2 (the third coming in the Plate here last year). He must be on your shortlist, even if he may have up to contend with five pace rivals if his jockey opts to go forward from stall two. He will be fine sitting off the speed though, and I have to have him onside at [10.0] or bigger. He is 10s in a few places, so that's looks an attainable goal. I'll settle at Betfair SP, anyway. Back Call My Bluff WIN 15:15 Chester @ 10.0+ Chester, 15:15 - Tony's Tip: Calling The Wind @ [12.0]+ The Grand Visir, not seen since running in this race last year, was interesting at around 33/1 but the ground would worry you for him, and my second dart is Calling The Wind at [12.0] or bigger. Again, he is 11/1 in a few places in the marketplace, so that's a fair guide to aim at. He is a strong traveller who will be ridden for luck and to pounce late - well, Jamie Spencer is on board, after all - and he is ground-versatile too, though of course his soft ground form (notably his 1m4f November Handicap second in 2021 off a 3lb higher mark than this) is the most pertinent here. It may dry out, though. The Queen Alexandra Stakes and Cesarewitch third stays this trip thoroughly and he shaped well enough on his return at Wolverhampton in March, beaten just a length, after which he was dropped another 1lb to 100 (his peak rating is 105). He has no course experience but hopefully we get a Spencer waiting ride that is executed to perfection. Back Calling The Wind WIN 15:15 Chester @ 12.0+ Very good Ascot race but no bet for me Ascot, 13:50 ITV are also showing a 7f handicap at Ascot at 13:50, but unfortunately the field has cut up to just six runners, hugely disappointing given there is over 23k to the winner. The going there is a mixture of soft and heavy, though the weather looks dry up until Saturday. The course dodged a bullet by missing the torrential downpours in the south on Thursday evening. To be fair, it is a very good race, featuring progressive 3yo handicappers, but I couldn't see a bet or an angle into the contest, though maybe Beverley winner In These Shoes could be the pacesetter, though I wouldn't be dogmatic about that. I'll stick to the three Chester plays. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Tony Calvin", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony_calvin" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinRaceFinishAction.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony has three tips for Chester Cup day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20making%20Pride%20Of%20America%20his%20bet%20of%20the%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html&text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20making%20Pride%20Of%20America%20his%20bet%20of%20the%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It will be testing ground at Chester on Friday but at least we know what we're dealing with says Tony Calvin, and our resident tipster has a trio of bets for you to consider on Chester Cup day...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Testing ground at Chester for Friday's racing</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Pride Of America is Tony's bet of the day in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589">14:05</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Two tips for the feature race, the Chester Cup</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At least after Wednesday's rain we know what we are dealing with at Chester on Friday - <strong>properly testing ground</strong>, with maybe a little more to come in the next 24 hours as well - and that makes it tipping-friendly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Certainty of going is the punters' friend, which is why <strong>unnecessary watering</strong> gets so many backs up. I suppose Chester by Friday, even with fresh strips of ground being used, could be very churned up, though.</span></p><h2><strong>Red Mirage appeals and Boradman has an obvious chance</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683894600000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775825"><strong>Chester, 13:30</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Red Mirage</strong> would have been very interesting on his debut for <strong>John Quinn</strong> on his reappearance record alone - he is unbeaten on his first start in each of his three seasons of racing - and he also won this <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683894600000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775825">13:30</a> race for Andrew Balding last year, but his record to date suggests <strong>he would want better ground</strong> (he has never been risked on worse than officially good to soft going) unless his new handler thinks differently. And he is drawn 10 of 13.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The first firm up made him a <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>14/1</strong></span> chance and they were certainly dangling a carrot. The carrot has been duly nibbled, and the 14s is no more.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are six forward-goers in here, with <strong>Wobwobwob</strong> likely to win that battle from trap one, and that pace set-up could suit <strong>Boardman</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I wouldn't say this dual course winner has been teed up for this prize - you'd be a bit silly to do that when a bad draw can scupper the best-laid of plans - but he certainly shaped as if <strong>primed for a short-term win </strong>when not ridden too enterprisingly (he says politely) when a closing fifth at Haydock last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If he gets the breaks in running then <strong>he has an obvious chance</strong> off a steadily declining mark, but I was hoping for a bigger price in what isa very competitive 14-runner handicap. He is <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>9/2</strong></span> across the board, which is fair, but not outstanding.</span></p><h2><strong>Pride is well-handicapped and will love the ground</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683896700000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775829">Chester, 14:05</a> - Tony's Tip: Pride Of America @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>+</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, I am getting involved the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683896700000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775829">1m2f handicap at 14:05</a>, and hopefully <strong>Pride Of America</strong> will get an uncontested lead and stay there. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589">Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> or bigger</a>, or <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7/1</strong></span> with the Sportsbook. Even if he is available at 15/2 elsewhere, the Sportsbook may well be the place to go as I think he is a shortener.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Pride Of America WIN 14:05 Chester @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8.0+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has had a wind op (more on that shortly) since we last saw him a close-up sixth over 1m4f in a Listed race at Saint Cloud in March - the trip may have also strained his stamina in the testing ground - and his earlier all-the-way Kempton win in January <strong>makes him well handicapped off 102 here</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The lead looks his for the taking here from stall four - I can't see a serious pace rival - <strong>he will love the ground</strong> and, of course, he is one from one around here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That came at this meeting last year when he made all to win a 13-runner handicap by 5 ½ lengths and <strong>I really like his profile and set-up here</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It has to be a worry of sorts that he has had three wind ops now, but on the plus side he has won on both of his starts immediately after the previous two breathing tweaks.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is the bet of the day.</span></p><h2><strong>No bets either side of the day's feature race</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683898800000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775832"><strong>Chester, 14:40</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'd prefer <strong>Poker Face</strong> (6/1+ on the exchange) over the favourite Point Lonsdale in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683898800000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775832">Huxley Stakes at 14:40</a> - with no confirmed front-runner, a messy, slowly-run tactical affair could help him last home in the ground - but I have no real reason to force a bet.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683902700000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775849"><strong>Chester, 15:45</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am not sure why a six-runner <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683902700000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775849">1m4f maiden at 15:45</a> is on the box - there are 16 and 17-runner handicaps that end the card, either of which should be in its place - but I suppose <strong>it is a valuable race</strong> and it is sponsored by Boodles and that trumps the Levy yield of putting on competitive racing that punters love (though they generally do their money, admittedly), it would seem.</span></p><h2><strong>Calling out two bets in the Chester Cup</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683900900000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775847">Chester, 15:15</a> - Tony's Tip: Call My Bluff @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>+ </strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyway, on to the big betting race of the day, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683900900000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775847">Chester Cup at 15:15</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Call My Bluff</strong> is 2lb well-in after his second to the highly-progressive Novel Legend (top weight and a strong favourite in the Chester Plate that ends the card) in the soft at Newbury last time and <strong>he has to be respected</strong>. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He was beaten 6 lengths at Newbury, but he did finish nine lengths clear of the third and his course form figures around here read <strong>1-3-2 </strong>(the third coming in the Plate here last year).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He must be on your shortlist, even if he may have up to contend with <strong>five pace rivals</strong> if his jockey opts to go forward from stall two.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He will be fine sitting off the speed though, and I have to have him onside at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602"><b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> or bigger</a>. He is 10s in a few places, so that's looks an attainable goal. I'll settle at Betfair SP, anyway.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Call My Bluff WIN 15:15 Chester @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10.0+</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683900900000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775847">Chester, 15:15</a> - Tony's Tip: Calling The Wind @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>+ </strong></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>The Grand Visir</strong>, not seen since running in this race last year, was interesting at around <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>33/1</strong></span> but the ground would worry you for him, and my second dart is <strong>Calling The Wind</strong> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602"><b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> or bigger</a>. Again, he is 11/1 in a few places in the marketplace, so that's a fair guide to aim at.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is a strong traveller who will be ridden for luck and to pounce late - well, <strong>Jamie Spencer</strong> is on board, after all - and he is <strong>ground-versatile</strong> too, though of course his soft ground form (notably his 1m4f November Handicap second in 2021 off a 3lb higher mark than this) is the most pertinent here. It may dry out, though.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Queen Alexandra Stakes and Cesarewitch third stays this trip thoroughly and <strong>he shaped well enough on his return</strong> at Wolverhampton in March, beaten just a length, after which he was dropped another 1lb to 100 (his peak rating is 105).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has no course experience but hopefully we get a Spencer waiting ride that is <strong>executed to perfection</strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Calling The Wind WIN 15:15 Chester @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12.0+</a></div><h2><strong>Very good Ascot race but no bet for me</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340964&raceTime=1683895800000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360772732"><strong>Ascot, 13:50</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ITV are also showing a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340964&raceTime=1683895800000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360772732">7f handicap at Ascot at 13:50</a>, but unfortunately the field has cut up to just six runners, hugely disappointing given there is over 23k to the winner.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The going there is a mixture of <strong>soft and heavy</strong>, though the weather looks dry up until Saturday. The course dodged a bullet by missing the torrential downpours in the south on Thursday evening.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To be fair, <strong>it is a very good race</strong>, featuring progressive 3yo handicappers, but I couldn't see a bet or an angle into the contest, though maybe Beverley winner <strong>In These Shoes</strong> could be the pacesetter, though I wouldn't be dogmatic about that.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll stick to the three Chester plays.</span></p><hr></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Extra Place Races</a>!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply, click here for more info.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589">Pride Of America at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:05 at Chester</a> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32340991&raceTime=1683896700000&dayToSearch=20230512&marketId=924.360775829">also 7/1 with the Sportsbook</a>)</span><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Call My Bluff at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> or bigger in 15:15 at Chester</span></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051602"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Calling The Wind at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> or bigger in 15:15 at Chester</span></a></p><p><br><br><br></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.214051589" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Chester 12th May (1m2f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 12 May, 2.05pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Groundbreaker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Groundbreaker" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41192890">4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Groundbreaker" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41192890">6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Savvy Victory</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Savvy Victory" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40722986">4.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Savvy Victory" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="6.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40722986">6.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pride Of America</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pride Of America" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26913354">6.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pride Of America" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26913354">8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maksud</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maksud" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44107679">8.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maksud" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44107679">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Baryshnikov</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Baryshnikov" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="5.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5914714">5.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Baryshnikov" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="6.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5914714">6.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fantastic Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fantastic Fox" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36666998">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fantastic Fox" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36666998">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lord Protector</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lord Protector" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8033">15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lord Protector" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8033">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Certain Lad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Certain Lad" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18910487">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Certain Lad" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18910487">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zealandia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zealandia" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="1.36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26237990">1.36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zealandia" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26237990">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cap Francais</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cap Francais" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20160584">11.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cap Francais" data-market_id="1.214051589" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20160584">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html%23gobet-1.214051589">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html%23gobet-1.214051589&rfr=977219">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.214051602" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Chester 12th May (2m2f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 12 May, 3.15pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Falcon Eight</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Falcon Eight" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19761477">8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Falcon Eight" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="11" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19761477">11</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Metier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Metier" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11144887">7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Metier" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11144887">9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zoffee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zoffee" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19381603">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zoffee" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19381603">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tritonic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tritonic" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25105930">14.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tritonic" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25105930">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vino Victrix</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vino Victrix" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36078365">15.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vino Victrix" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36078365">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rajinsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rajinsky" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19835012">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rajinsky" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19835012">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Call My Bluff</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Call My Bluff" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1541150">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Call My Bluff" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1541150">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Calling The Wind</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Calling The Wind" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19713080">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Calling The Wind" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19713080">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Euchen Glen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Euchen Glen" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10121868">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Euchen Glen" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10121868">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aztec Empire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aztec Empire" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26172201">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aztec Empire" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26172201">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Almuhit</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Almuhit" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43699364">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Almuhit" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="43699364">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bascule</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bascule" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9184311">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bascule" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="9184311">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Law Of The Sea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Law Of The Sea" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37525204">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Law Of The Sea" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37525204">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Grand Visir</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Grand Visir" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12685427">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Grand Visir" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12685427">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiyn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiyn" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26742377">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiyn" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26742377">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Reshoun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Reshoun" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13350935">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Reshoun" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13350935">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Al Zaraqaan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Al Zaraqaan" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26588873">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Al Zaraqaan" data-market_id="1.214051602" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26588873">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html%23gobet-1.214051602">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html%23gobet-1.214051602&rfr=977219">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214051589">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20making%20Pride%20Of%20America%20his%20bet%20of%20the%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html&text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20making%20Pride%20Of%20America%20his%20bet%20of%20the%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/thursday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-tudor-at-8-1-to-pass-chester-test-100523-166.html">Thursday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is feeling the love for Amor at Chester today </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin big field on flat.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/wednesday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-14-1-kings-crown-tempting-at-chester-090523-166.html">Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says 14/1 King's Crown tempting at Chester</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-quartet-of-bets-on-2000-guineas-day-050523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's quartet of bets on 2,000 Guineas day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin big field on flat.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/smart-betting-club-awards-betfair-writers-podcasts-sportsbook-and-exchange-nominated-110523-204.html">Smart Betting Club Awards: Betfair writers, podcasts, Sportsbook and Exchange nominated</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-100523-719.html">US PGA Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/roma-v-bayer-leverkusen-tips-xabis-boys-can-make-their-mark-090523-140.html">Roma v Bayer Leverkusen: Back Xabi's boys to make their mark in Rome</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-chester-pair-for-thursday-can-strike-in-a-42-1-multiple-110523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Chester pair for Thursday can strike in a 42/1 double</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html", "name": "Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's making Pride Of America his bet of the day" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/ ">Eurovision</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-making-pride-of-america-his-bet-of-the-day-110523-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.betslip_promo').each(function(){ $(this).find('.inline_odds__main').clone().appendTo($(this).children('.betslip_promo__odds')).removeClass('inline_odds__decimal'); }); }); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7c5b72712b4282e6","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>