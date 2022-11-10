</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-iran-tips-who-will-start-in-thee-lions-opening-game-091122-1216.html">England v Iran: Who will start in Three Lions' opening game?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-sky-blues-to-take-their-superb-form-into-the-world-cup-break-091122-904.html">Saturday Championship Tips: Sky Blues to take their superb form into the World Cup break</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-golden-boot-offer-on-betfair-bet-10-get-2-081122-1171.html">World Cup Golden Boot on Betfair: Bet £10 get £2 every time you score or assist</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-unlucky-loser-ceallach-to-go-one-better-101122-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Unlucky loser Ceallach to go one better</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-501-nap-at-taunton-101122-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is Napping 50/1 shot Treacys Jim at Taunton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/t20-world-cup-odds-england-outright-favourites-after-10-wicket-win-over-india-101122-204.html">T20 World Cup: England outright favourites after 10 wicket win over India</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-t20-world-cup-semi-final-tips-no-way-through-for-english-081122-194.html">England v India T20 World Cup Semi-final Tips: No way through for English</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-world-cup-semi-final-tips-pacers-can-knock-out-kiwis-081122-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi-final Tips: Pacers can knock out Kiwis</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Resilient Democrat midterm performance hurts Trump 2024 hopes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-final-predictions-and-markets-to-trade-in-running-tomorrow-081122-171.html">US Midterm Elections: Final predictions and markets to trade in-running</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-final-tips-djokovic-in-line-for-7th-paris-title-061122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Final Tips: Djokovic in line for seventh Paris title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-semi-final-tips-djokovic-to-continue-push-for-7th-title-051122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic to continue push for seventh title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-five-tips-paul-can-pick-up-fourth-consecutive-underdog-victory-041122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day Five Tips: Paul can pick up fourth consecutive underdog victory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-doha-form-puts-wilson-in-the-frame-at-nedbank-challenge-091122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Doha form puts Wilson in the frame </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-houston-open-and-nedbank-golf-challenge-081122-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Houston Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/nedbank-golf-challenge-first-round-leader-tips-count-on-coetzee-081122-719.html">Nedbank Golf Challenge First-Round Leader Tips: Count on Coetzee</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back the Bills to see-off the Packers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-10">10 November 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin", "name": "Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin", "description": "Tony Calvin takes a detailed look at Friday's ITV Racing at Cheltenham, but it's a non-televised race where our man fancies a 20/1 shot to run well...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-10T16:15:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-10T16:05:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.320x180.png", "articleBody": "Tony Calvin takes a detailed look at Friday's ITV Racing at Cheltenham, but it's a non-televised race where our man fancies a 20/1 shot to run well... 40/1 ante-post tip set to race, now around 10/1 Kauto and Alvaro came close to being bets Tony Calvin is "very happy" with the price of his tip Very low-key stuff on ITV at Cheltenham on Friday - the two most interesting betting races on the card are the 20-runner handicap hurdles that bookend the card, and they are only on Racing TV - but let's get crack on with what we have got terrestrial-wise. Happy with ante-post tip Song but Prayers could have the answers The shape of the novices' handicap chase at 14:20 has changed dramatically as the main ante-post move in the race - and a fairly big one at that, if not necessarily in terms of money traded - was a no-show on Wednesday morning. I am reliably told Banbridge actually opened at 4/1 in a place on Monday (though Oddschecker is showing 3s as the biggest price laid) and he was cut all the way into 11/10 by Tuesday night, despite having an alternative engagement in the Arkle Trial here on Saturday. Another example of why you have to heavily factor in double-entries into your ante-post betting. I put up Stimulating Song win-only at 40/1 to minimum stakes for the race on Monday and it looks like we are at least going to get a run for our money there. He was a mover during the week too (he was 40s in four places), and ended up at a rather defensive 8/1, shall we say, across the board. I say looks like because I was expecting much softer ground than it is likely to be - and, with a dry forecast here on in, on the back of the official good to soft ground on Thursday morning, I don't think it is a million that we hear the dreaded talk of watering by Friday, or even before - and he is ideally suited by testing conditions, as it was when he won over hurdles at this meeting two years ago. In reality, the meeting is set to start on good ground on Friday. Hopefully, he will be allowed to take his chance with the race cutting up from 16 at the five-day stage to just eight, and I obviously hope he dots up off what looks a very workable chase mark of 128 after a pipe opener over 2m at Uttoxeter, but I am not at all inclined to press up at his current odds of 10/1 (and predictably bigger win-only on the exchange by a couple of points). It does look a pretty winnable race, with three of the eight out of the handicap, so here is hoping, but I thought one of that trio, Unanswered Prayers, 2lb wrong, was sorely overpriced at the opening 7s with the Sportsbook on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, plenty of others agreed well before this column went live - in fact, he was cut into 5s by midday that day, and into 4/1 on Thursday morning - so I can't put him up at his current odds, but this ex-pointer could be hard to beat if he jumps adequately on his fencing bow, which is clearly no given around here. The bang-in-form Chris Gordon made the usual "I am looking forward to send him chasing" trainer noises about him last season and there is no doubt he ran a very promising return over hurdles in the Tote Silver Trophy at Chepstow, a race in which he finished fifth to Knappers Hill. Obviously, the winner followed up in the Elite last weekend, and the runner-up, sixth and seventh also won on their next starts, so that is red-hot form. Even from 2lb out of the handicap here, it is not hard to make a case for him being nicely weighted off 126, but I'll let him run unbacked and untipped now, especially as you have to fear the two Irish runners, especially Hereditary Rule. Sky's the limit for Amarillo if fully tuned up The Glancing Queen opened up as the Sportsbook's 9/4 favourite (now 5/2) for the 2m handicap chase at 13:45, but it may be worth noting that Alan King said in his Weekender column on Wednesday that she had a "little hold up two or three weeks ago that cost her a few days...and she is just about ready for her reappearance." She may well win, as she certainly has a very attractive profile, but that is not the kind of thing I would want to be reading if backing her at the current odds. I was most interested in the claims of Amarillo Sky, who opened up at 9/2 in a place on Wednesday, but I am slightly concerned whether he will be fully revved up here. In a recent stable tour, Joe Tizzard said he was thinking about running the horse at Aintree (a target he obviously sidestepped, and that is not the first time the stable have changed their mind of late) prior to targeting a "lovely" 2m handicap at Newbury on November 26, and it is fair to say the horse has improved for a run on his two seasonal debuts. It looks another race I am happy to swerve with that doubt in my mind, even though I was really looking to get with him here. Riko would be a bet in veterans' chase but for cheekpieces I thought the seven-runner Grade 2m5f novices' hurdle at 15:30 was a really trappy race with a few too many unknowns for me - Hubrisko was the closest I came to a bet, though his price has shortened a touch, with Music Drive not far behind - so I went looking for a bet in the veterans' chase at 14:55. Perhaps, I am getting too fussy in my later years - mind you, I was probably moaning about clerks of the courses and going updates, coming out of the womb - but I was all set to tip Kauto Riko before I saw he was wearing cheekpieces. He wore them four times last season and was decidedly underwhelming on each occasion. A mark of 137 first time up on decent ground here are probably close to his optimum conditions, and he really should have beaten Two For Gold on his return, sans headgear, at Doncaster last season off 1lb higher mark than this. I appreciate the horse can be tricky but a stronger ride from Brian Hughes from 2 out surely would have seen him win that with something to spare. Throw in his excellent fourth in the Paddy Power first time out in 2020, and he has a great chance - but those blasted cheekpieces put me off, and maybe around 5s on the exchange was not that flash a price, either. I can't see a bet in any of the ITV races. Alvaro of interest in opener So the reason I am going up a touch later than usual with this column is because I waited for the two aforementioned non-ITV handicaps to be priced up. In the opening 2m5f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at 13:10, the 9/2 chance Astigar could be thrown in off just 118 - and the Pipe yard have won this race a few times in the past with similar sorts - but the Irish hold a strong hand too, and I thought Alvaro was the most interesting of their seven. The UK handicapper has given him an extra 5lb (which is generous in the grand scheme of things) and he comes here in good form. He was second to a fair sort at Killarney on his most recent start and the third won at Wexford next time, so I think he has chances here. He stays well, so a strongly-run 2m5f could suit, especially with a more aggressive ride than last time, in a race in which they probably didn't believe they could beat the winner and rode accordingly. However, when I was looking at the race without prices I made a note saying "16/1 minimum." So while the 14/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook also includes enhanced place terms, I am going to decline to tip and back him for now and hope for a drift. 20/1 Irish raider can go well in lucky last The one decent bet I am having on the card is Great Realisation in the 2m87yd handicap hurdle at 16:00. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/11-november-2022/cheltenham/10/6/#great-realisation-ire" title=""] Ideally, this horse, whose best form on the Flat came over 1m4f, could probably do with a longer trip but, as with Alvaro in the opener, I think the UK assessor has been as kind as he inclined to be by only giving him just an extra 5lb (the other Irish horses in here have been given an extra 7-10lb burdens). He shaped better than it looked on the Flat at the Curragh last time, as he was poorly positioned towards the centre of the track and was ridden by a very inexperienced 7lb claimer (she was having her first ride on the level this season, in fact) and some of his hurdles form gives him a fair shout. He stormed home from the rear when second over 1m7f152yd at Ascot last term, and it isn't hard to see him coming home strongly again here on this stiff track, with the expected decent ground in his favour too, though he handles deep ground well if required. I hope he gets a strong pace to aim at. Trainer Philip Rothwell won this race with a 33/1 poke last season, and his 20/1 shot Singing Banjo was only just touched off from 13lb out of the handicap in the Cross Country at the meeting as well - Rothwell actually won the Cross Country at the Festival with Native Jack in 2006 - and hopefully he has this horse similarly primed. Again, I analysed this race without prices on Wednesday and I wanted 14/1 to get involved with him. So I am very happy to suggest backing him at 20/1 each-way, five places, with the Sportsbook. Back Great Realisation each-way, five places, in 16:00 at Cheltenham 20/1 Good luck. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony has a 20/1 each-way tip in the lucky last at Cheltenham on Friday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170","entry_title":"Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Realisation%20looks%20a%20Great%20each-way%20bet%20at%20Cheltenham%20says%20Tony%20Calvin&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html&text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Realisation%20looks%20a%20Great%20each-way%20bet%20at%20Cheltenham%20says%20Tony%20Calvin" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tony Calvin takes a detailed look at Friday's ITV Racing at Cheltenham, but it's a non-televised race where our man fancies a 20/1 shot to run well...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span><blockquote> <ul> <li><span style="font-weight: 400;">40/1 ante-post tip set to race, now around 10/1</span></li> <li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kauto and Alvaro came close to being bets</span></li> <li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tony Calvin is "very happy" with the price of his tip</span></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Very low-key stuff on ITV at <strong>Cheltenham</strong> on Friday - the two most interesting betting races on the card are the 20-runner handicap hurdles that bookend the card, and they are only on Racing TV - but let's get crack on with what we have got terrestrial-wise.</span></p><h2><strong>Happy with ante-post tip Song but Prayers could have the answers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The shape of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.206310043">novices' handicap chase at 14:20</a> has changed dramatically as the main ante-post move in the race - and a fairly big one at that, if not necessarily in terms of money traded - was a no-show on Wednesday morning.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am reliably told <strong>Banbridge</strong> actually opened at 4/1 in a place on Monday (though Oddschecker is showing 3s as the biggest price laid) and he was cut all the way into 11/10 by Tuesday night, despite having an <strong>alternative engagement</strong> in the Arkle Trial here on Saturday.</span></p><blockquote> <p>Another example of why you have to heavily factor in double-entries into your ante-post betting.</p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I put up <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-stimulating-song-at-401-to-hit-right-notes-071122-166.html">Stimulating Song win-only at 40/1</a> to minimum stakes for the race on Monday and it looks like we are at least going to get a run for our money there. <strong>He was a mover during the week too</strong> (he was 40s in four places), and ended up at a rather defensive 8/1, shall we say, across the board.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I say looks like because I was expecting much softer ground than it is likely to be - and, with a dry forecast here on in, on the back of the official good to soft ground on Thursday morning, I don't think it is a million that we hear <strong>the dreaded talk of watering by Friday</strong>, or even before - and he is ideally suited by testing conditions, as it was when he won over hurdles at this meeting two years ago.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In reality, the meeting is set to start on <strong>good ground</strong> on Friday.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hopefully, he will be allowed to take his chance with the race cutting up from 16 at the five-day stage to just eight, and I obviously hope he dots up off what looks <strong>a very workable chase mark of 128</strong> after a pipe opener over 2m at Uttoxeter, but I am not at all inclined to press up at his current odds of 10/1 (and predictably bigger win-only on the exchange by a couple of points).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Coole Cody jumps at Cheltenham.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Coole%20Cody%20jumps%20at%20Cheltenham.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It does look a pretty winnable race, with three of the eight out of the handicap, so here is hoping, but I thought one of that trio, <strong>Unanswered Prayers</strong>, 2lb wrong, was sorely overpriced at the opening 7s with the Sportsbook on Wednesday morning.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unfortunately, plenty of others agreed well before this column went live - in fact, he was cut into 5s by midday that day, and into 4/1 on Thursday morning - so I can't put him up at his current odds, but <strong>this ex-pointer could be hard to beat if he jumps adequately on his fencing bow</strong>, which is clearly no given around here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bang-in-form <strong>Chris Gordon</strong> made the usual "I am looking forward to send him chasing" trainer noises about him last season and there is no doubt he ran a very promising return over hurdles in the <strong>Tote Silver Trophy</strong> at Chepstow, a race in which he finished fifth to Knappers Hill.</span></p><p>Obviously, the winner followed up in the Elite last weekend, and the runner-up, sixth and seventh also won on their next starts, so <strong>that is red-hot form</strong>.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Even from 2lb out of the handicap here, it is not hard to make a case for him being nicely weighted off 126, but I'll let him run unbacked and untipped now, especially as you have to fear the two Irish runners, especially <strong>Hereditary Rule</strong>.</span></p><h2><strong>Sky's the limit for Amarillo if fully tuned up</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>The Glancing Queen</strong> opened up as the Sportsbook's 9/4 favourite (now 5/2) for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668174300000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576123">2m handicap chase at 13:45</a>, but it may be worth noting that <strong>Alan King</strong> said in his Weekender column on Wednesday that she had a "little hold up two or three weeks ago that cost her a few days...and she is just about ready for her reappearance."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She may well win, as she certainly has a<strong> very attractive profile</strong>, but that is not the kind of thing I would want to be reading if backing her at the current odds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was most interested in the claims of <strong>Amarillo Sky</strong>, who opened up at 9/2 in a place on Wednesday, but I am slightly concerned whether he will be fully revved up here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a recent stable tour,<strong> Joe Tizzard</strong> said he was thinking about running the horse at Aintree (a target he obviously sidestepped, and that is not the first time the stable have changed their mind of late) prior to targeting a "lovely" 2m handicap at Newbury on November 26, and it is fair to say the horse has <strong>improved for a run</strong> on his two seasonal debuts.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It looks another race I am happy to swerve with that doubt in my mind, even though I was really looking to get with him here.</span></p><h2><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span>Riko would be a bet in veterans' chase but for cheekpieces</h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I thought the seven-runner <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668180600000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576144">Grade 2m5f novices' hurdle at 15:30</a> was a really trappy race with a few too many unknowns for me - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668178500000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576138">Hubrisko</a> was the closest I came to a bet, though his price has shortened a touch, with Music Drive not far behind - so I went looking for a bet in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668178500000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576138">veterans' chase at 14:55</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perhaps, I am getting too fussy in my later years - mind you, I was probably moaning about clerks of the courses and going updates, coming out of the womb - but I was all set to tip <strong>Kauto Riko</strong> before I saw he was wearing cheekpieces.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He wore them four times last season and was decidedly underwhelming on each occasion.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A mark of 137 first time up on decent ground here are probably close to his optimum conditions, and he really should have beaten Two For Gold on his return, <strong>sans headgear</strong>, at Doncaster last season off 1lb higher mark than this. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I appreciate the horse can be tricky but a stronger ride from <strong>Brian Hughes</strong> from 2 out surely would have seen him win that with something to spare.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Throw in his excellent fourth in the Paddy Power first time out in 2020, and <strong>he has a great chance</strong> - but those blasted cheekpieces put me off, and maybe around 5s on the exchange was not that flash a price, either.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I can't see a bet in any of the ITV races.</span></p><h2><strong>Alvaro of interest in opener</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So the reason I am going up a touch later than usual with this column is because I waited for the two aforementioned <strong>non-ITV handicaps</strong> to be priced up.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the opening <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668172200000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576117">2m5f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at 13:10</a>, the 9/2 chance <strong>Astigar</strong> could be thrown in off just 118 - and the Pipe yard have won this race a few times in the past with similar sorts - but the Irish hold a strong hand too, and I thought <strong>Alvaro</strong> was the most interesting of their seven.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The UK handicapper has given him an extra 5lb (which is generous in the grand scheme of things) and <strong>he comes here in good form</strong>. He was second to a fair sort at Killarney on his most recent start and the third won at Wexford next time, so I think he has chances here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Sire Du Berlais and The Storyteller Cheltenham 1280 x 740.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sire%20Du%20Berlais%20and%20The%20Storyteller%20Cheltenham%201280%20x%20740.600x351.png" width="1280" height="749" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He stays well, so a strongly-run 2m5f could suit, especially with a more aggressive ride than last time, in a race in which they probably didn't believe they could beat the winner and rode accordingly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, when I was looking at the race without prices I made a note saying "16/1 minimum." So while the <strong>14/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook</strong> also includes enhanced place terms, I am going to decline to tip and back him for now and hope for a drift.</span></p><h2><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span>20/1 Irish raider can go well in lucky last</h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The one decent bet I am having on the card is <strong>Great Realisation</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170">2m87yd handicap hurdle at 16:00</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="great-realisation-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/11-november-2022/cheltenham/10/6/#great-realisation-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>16 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/great-realisation-ire/000000534580/">Great Realisation (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00832731.png" alt="Carol Hogan/Eric Newnham silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31898983&bssId=36346966&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.334576170&modules=betslip&raceTime=1668182400000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.206310063">15</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/p-j-rothwell-ireland/000000010575/">P. J. Rothwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-j-okeeffe/000000017450/">D. J. O'Keeffe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 107</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ideally, this horse, whose best form on the Flat came over 1m4f, could probably do with a longer trip but, as with Alvaro in the opener, <strong>I think the UK assessor has been as kind as he inclined to be</strong> by only giving him just an extra 5lb (the other Irish horses in here have been given an extra 7-10lb burdens).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He shaped better than it looked on the Flat at the Curragh last time, as he was poorly positioned towards the centre of the track and was ridden by a very inexperienced 7lb claimer (she was having her first ride on the level this season, in fact) and <strong>some of his hurdles form gives him a fair shout</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He stormed home from the rear when second over 1m7f152yd at Ascot last term, and it isn't hard to see him <strong>coming home strongly</strong> again here on this stiff track, with the expected decent ground in his favour too, though he handles deep ground well if required. I hope he gets a strong pace to aim at.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trainer <strong>Philip Rothwell </strong>won this race with a 33/1 poke last season, and his 20/1 shot Singing Banjo was only just touched off from 13lb out of the handicap in the Cross Country at the meeting as well - Rothwell actually won the Cross Country at the Festival with Native Jack in 2006 - and <strong>hopefully he has this horse similarly primed</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Again, I analysed this race without prices on Wednesday and I wanted 14/1 to get involved with him. So I am <strong>very happy</strong> to suggest backing him at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170">20/1 each-way, five places</a>, with the Sportsbook.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Great Realisation each-way, five places, in 16:00 at Cheltenham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/1</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck.</span></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 259<br>Returns: 356.5pts<br>P/L: +97.5<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Lengthen Your Odds On Any Horse</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Back your selected horse by two lengths or more as a minimum, helping to provide you with even more value when betting on the Sportsbook. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/new-betfair-racing-markets-multiple-places-lengthen-your-odds-210722-1057.html?_gl=1*1gw86br*_ga*ODQyNzI0MzUuMTY1ODMyNjI5NA..*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NjU5ODc2Mi4yOTUuMS4xNjY2NTk5MDk0LjUuMC4w">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><p>Great Realisation at 20/1 each way, five places, in 16:00 at Cheltenham</p> <p>FRIDAY ANTE-POST BET</p> <p>Stimulating Song at 40/1 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook in 14:20 at Cheltenham on Friday</p></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170","entry_title":"Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31898983&raceTime=1668182400000&dayToSearch=20221111&marketId=924.334576170">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Realisation%20looks%20a%20Great%20each-way%20bet%20at%20Cheltenham%20says%20Tony%20Calvin&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html&text=Friday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Realisation%20looks%20a%20Great%20each-way%20bet%20at%20Cheltenham%20says%20Tony%20Calvin" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-ante-post-tips-going-for-a-25-1-victory-in-saturdays-november-handicap-311022-166.html">Tony Calvin Ante-post Tips: Going for a 25/1 Victory in Saturday's November Handicap</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-thomas-darby-and-proschema-look-primed-for-wetherby-251022-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Thomas Darby and Proschema look primed for Wetherby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-two-double-price-swings-in-cheltenhams-greatwood-hurdle-081122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Two double price swings in Cheltenham's Greatwood Hurdle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Cheltenham%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-stimulating-song-at-401-to-hit-right-notes-071122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Stimulating Song at 40/1 to hit right notes</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Cheltenham%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-a-quartet-of-fresh-bets-in-england-and-usa-031122-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has a quartet of fresh bets in England and USA</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html", "name": "Friday Racing Tips: Realisation looks a Great each-way bet at Cheltenham says Tony Calvin" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ffriday-racing-tips-realisation-looks-a-great-each-way-bet-in-lucky-last-at-cheltenham-101122-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"767fdddc2e710609","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>