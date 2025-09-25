Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

James Mackie picks out two selections at Newmarket on Friday

Elwateen can show her true colours dropped in grade

Touleen to prove far too good for Group 2 rivals

The first selection of the afternoon on Friday comes in the opener on ITV and dropping back into Listed company Elwateen could be far too good for these fillies'.

A winner on debut at Kempton last year when learning a lot for the experience, this year she has been chucked in the deep end and unfortunately it has not worked out.

Tried in the 1000 Guineas on seasonal debut she ran a credible race to finish fourth behind Desert Flower but has since been below par in some tough races.

Stepped up in trip to 1m4f for the Epsom Oaks she did not stay the trip and only beat two home. Unfortunately, dropped back to a mile when last seen in the Falmouth Stakes she put up a similar performance to only beat one home.

Having ran in three high class Group 1 races this term she now drops into a winnable Listed event, back at the scene of her best run this season in the 1000 Guineas.

She is the highest rated filly in the field and off the back of a 106 day lay off, she could be primed to show her true colours in an easier event than she has been tackling this season.

Recommended Bet Back Elwateen in the 13:15 Newmarket SBK 7/2

It could be a profitable day for Shadwell on Friday as Touleen for Owen Burrows is looking to land a hat-trick and looks a special filly in the making.

Making her debut at Newbury in August she put up a taking performance to win easily by over two lengths.

Over the same trip of 7f she impressed again under a penalty to beat second favourite in this Zanthos by over three lengths, who was 4/111.36 on the day.

Now stepping into Group Two company and already having the beating of Zanthos she can improve again to win.

Any price that is odds against looks value for such a talented filly.