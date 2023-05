NAP

La Yakel - 13:50 York

La Yakel progressed well during his first campaign of racing last season, winning on a couple of occasions, including on his handicap debut in a well-contested and valuable event at Ascot in September. La Yakel, who had got off the mark in a Southwell novice on his outing prior to Ascot, was unable to complete the hat-trick in the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his final start last season but he produced a creditable effort to finish fourth in a typically strong edition of that valuable handicap. He remains with plenty of potential after only five starts and is in excellent hands with William Haggas, who has won the last two editions of this contest with lightly-raced four-year-old improvers also owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

No. 10 (12) La Yakel SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Paris Lights - 17:15 York

Paris Lights made a successful start for George Boughey in a mile-and-a-quarter novice at Lingfield in December, improving on the form he had shown in Ireland, and he progressed again when runner-up on his handicap debut back over the same course and distance the following month. He may have had to settle for second on that occasion but that was a strong race for the grade and he was only denied by an in-form rival with a good record at that track. He is completely unexposed over this mile-and-a-half trip and remains capable of better for this yard.

No. 3 (15) Paris Lights (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY

Gis A Sub - 14:25 York

Gis A Sub endured a disappointing campaign last term, but he has dropped in the handicap as a consequence and he shaped with a lot more encouragement on his reappearance at Newmarket's Guineas meeting. Gis A Sub ultimately faded into eighth but he showed plenty of speed and enthusiasm as he took the field along before weakening late on in the style of one who may have needed the run. He looks well handicapped based on the pick of his form, most notably a runner-up effort in the Gimcrack Stakes over this course and distance in 2021, while his best performance last season also came at this venue.