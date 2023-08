A York NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

York NAP - 15:35 - Back Highfield Princess

No. 10 (6) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Highfield Princess enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, winning on five occasions, including a Group 1 hat-trick that featured a dominant success in the Nunthorpe as the middle leg.

Highfield Princess was tackling five furlongs for only the second time in her career in the Nunthorpe last season but she coped brilliantly with the test of speed, travelling strongly on the heels of the leaders before quickening two and a half lengths clear.

Highfield Princess underlined her effectiveness on the Knavesmire when a highly encouraging second under a penalty in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes on her seasonal reappearance in May and, while she had to settle for minor honours on a couple of occasions at Royal Ascot, she looked as good as ever when outclassing her rivals in the Group 2 King George Stakes over Goodwood's sharp five furlongs a few weeks ago.

That should have set Highfield Princess up nicely for a second tilt at the Nunthorpe and, back at a venue where she goes so well, she can turn the tables on Bradsell who came out on top when the pair clashed in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot.

York Next Best - 17:15 - Back Enfjaar

No. 4 (10) Enfjaar (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 98

Enfjaar made a successful start in a seven-furlong maiden at Newmarket last season and that proved to be a strong piece of form as the second, third, fourth and fifth all won next time out.

Given the strength of that form, Enfjaar was unsurprisingly a warm order when reappearing in a mile novice at Chelmsford in May and he defied a penalty with the minimum of fuss, hitting the line really strongly and pulling six lengths clear in the style of an exciting prospect.

He found the Group 3 Jersey Stakes coming too soon in his development and he faded to finish down the field, but even then encouragement could be taken from how he travelled for a long way and he remains with potential.

An opening BHA handicap mark of 98 could underestimate him and, with Roger Varian's team in superb order, a bold bid looks on the cards from this talented colt.

York Each-Way - 16:10 - Back Reach

No. 6 (4) Reach (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 82

Reach was down the field when attempting to complete the hat-trick in a Racing League Handicap at Windsor last week but that effort is best ignored as she raced too keenly on her first start for nine weeks, while she was also short of room at a crucial stage.

She is better judged on the sort of form she showed when winning a Sunday Series Handicap at Beverley on her penultimate start, landing that event with plenty to spare after making good headway out wide.

She still appeals as being on a decent mark after going up 6 lb for her Beverley success, while it's also worth noting that she ran well over a longer trip here earlier in the season, making smooth headway before her effort flattened out.