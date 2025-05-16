York Dante Meeting Day 3 Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 5/1

Mark is backing three on the final day of York

The final day of York's Dante meeting kicks off with this 5f listed two-year-old fillies' listed race and the pair that head the market both created big impressions on their respective debuts.

Karl Burke's Love Olivia made a winning bow at Wolverhampton last month and, though that was only a four-runner affair, she could hardly have been more impressive in clearing right away from her three rivals in the straight.

However, the time was nothing special and I was more taken by Richard Hannon's Harry's Girl, who made a winning debut herself at Newmarket's Craven meeting.

The timefigure she recorded was a good one and the form has been well advertised since, with the race throwing up a subsequent winner and several that have run well to be placed.

She looks the better value of the front pair at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Harry's Girl SBK 5/2

The listed Sky Bet Fillies Stakes contains plenty of potential and it would be no surprise to see several of this field go on to prove themselves at a higher level as the season wears on.

The unbeaten pair Glittering Surf and Kon Tiki both have plenty to recommend them, while the maiden Gulya was unlucky not to win at Ascot last time and is another that looks sure to play a big part.

However, it's the once-raced Consecrated who makes most appeal.

William Haggas certainly knows the time of day when it comes to preparing high-class fillies and she looked a good prospect when winning a newcomers race at Newbury last month.

The time was a good one and the form could hardly have worked out any better with both the third and fourth winning next time out.

The selection holds a Coronation Stakes entry and looks every inch a smart performer in the making. I'm hoping she can take this on the way to better things and 5/16.00 is a tempting price given what she did on debut.

Recommended Bet Back Consecrated SBK 5/1

The Group 2 Yorkshire Cup features a fascinating line up and it's possible to make a case for all of the five runners.

Perhaps the most intriguing contender is Rebel's Romance, who is best known for his international exploits and ran only once in this country last season, finishing third in the King George.

He's been a Godolphin standard bearer for a number of years now, but this trip is an unknown and he'd be no certainty to get it on pedigree.

Sweet William we know is a sound stayer, but he has his quirks and I'm in no rush to back at him at his current odds of 7/42.75.

The one who makes most appeal is Aidan O'Brien's Continuous, who has a bit to find on the on recent form but has first-time blinkers on which could help get that bit more out of him.

His career hasn't been plain sailing since winning the 2023 St Leger, but the ability is there if he's able to put it all together and I'm hoping the addition of headgear can get him back to something like his best.