Yarmouth Racing Tips: Miss Gitana can gain deserved success

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Yarmouth on Monday.

  • Yarmouth Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Miss Gitana was unlucky to lose on the nod

  • Mrs Morrell should appreciate longer trip

Yarmouth Nap - 14:35 - Back Miss Gitana

Miss Gitana failed to make an impact in novice company as a juvenile, but she raised her game when upped in trip on her reappearance and handicap debut here last month, finishing a close-up fourth and shaping like she'd be appreciate an even longer trip.

Miss Gitana duly raised her game when stepping up another couple of furlongs to a mile and a half at Beverley two weeks ago, looking like she'd won crossing the line only to lose out by a nose in the head-bobbing finish.

That showed she's on a good handicap mark and, with the prospect of more to come as she gains experience, a 2 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent her from gaining a deserved success here.

Recommended Bet

Back Miss Gitana in the 14:35 at Yarmouth

SBK6/4

Yarmouth Next Best - 16:20 - Back Mrs Morrell

Mrs Morrell showed ability as a juvenile, getting off the mark at the third attempt with a decisive success at Chelmsford in a race that has worked out well (the second and fourth both won next time out).

Mrs Morrell wasn't at that level when fourth on her return and handicap debut at Kempton four weeks ago but she's entitled to do better with that outing under her belt and she also shaped like she'd benefit from there being a greater emphasis on stamina.

She ought to appreciate the extra furlong here on her first outing on turf and her Chelmsford success suggests this mark could prove lenient.

Recommended Bet

Back Mrs Morrell in the 16:20 at Yarmouth

SBK7/1

