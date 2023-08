A Worcester NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Worcester NAP - 17:30 - Back Zoran

No. 1 Zoran SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 97

Zoran ran out a convincing winner over course and distance a few weeks ago, justifying good support in the process.

Zoran has a Flat background and was making only his second start over fences but he jumped soundly in the main and was well on top at the finish, proving value for even more than the six-length margin after being eased several lengths close home.

The tongue tie he wore on that occasion is unsurprisingly retained and an 8 lb rise in the weights for that emphatic success might not be enough to stop him if in similar form.

Worcester Next Best - 18:00 - Back Courtland

No. 4 Courtland (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 134

Courtland has thrived during the summer and completed the hat-trick on his penultimate start at Market Rasen last month.

He was unable to make it four on the spin back at Market Rasen last month but he produced his best effort yet to finish runner-up in the ultra-competitive Summer Plate, finding only a thriving mare too strong with the pair nine lengths clear.

Courtland goes up in trip here, but after rail movements are taken into account he covered nearly this distance when winning on his penultimate start, while he impressed with how well he stuck to his task behind Born Famous (a subsequent winner) in the Summer Plate, leaving the impression that he'll have no problem staying.

A 6 lb rise in the weights for his excellent effort in the Summer Plate is fair and he can resume winning ways.