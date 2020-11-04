US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Woodbine on Thursday

Classy Mistress to graduate

Race 3 20:17 Woodbine - Classy Mistress

Classy Mistress should make her presence felt in this $15k maiden claimer on the inner turf.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing a close fourth against similar over this course in September. She took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to put in a strong inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. There was a lot to like about this performance and should have more to offer. The talented Daisuke Fukomoto rides back for connections, which is a positive sign. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.

Bella Nina a fine choice

Race 6 21:52 Woodbine - Bella Nina

I am going to take a chance with Bella Nina in this $15k claimer on the inner turf.

This consistent mare finished third in a similar contest over this course last month. She put in a strong run up the rail and finished the race with good energy. This was her second start off a layoff, and is beginning to find her form. The extra yardage will suit and could run well at a big price. She is a closer and will need luck in running, but has the form in the book to be competitive. BSP is the way to go.