US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Woodbine on Thursday

Bella Nina Woodbine
Today's best bet Bella Nina runs at Woodbine

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Thursday meeting at Woodbine...

"The extra yardage will suit and could run well at a big price"

Back Bella Nina Race 6 at BSP in the 21:52 at Woodbine

Classy Mistress to graduate

Race 3 20:17 Woodbine - Classy Mistress

Classy Mistress should make her presence felt in this $15k maiden claimer on the inner turf.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing a close fourth against similar over this course in September. She took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to put in a strong inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. There was a lot to like about this performance and should have more to offer. The talented Daisuke Fukomoto rides back for connections, which is a positive sign. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.

Bella Nina a fine choice

Race 6 21:52 Woodbine - Bella Nina

I am going to take a chance with Bella Nina in this $15k claimer on the inner turf.

This consistent mare finished third in a similar contest over this course last month. She put in a strong run up the rail and finished the race with good energy. This was her second start off a layoff, and is beginning to find her form. The extra yardage will suit and could run well at a big price. She is a closer and will need luck in running, but has the form in the book to be competitive. BSP is the way to go.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +96.55

This week so far…

Staked: 5.0
Returned: 9.45

Recommended bets

Back Classy Mistress Race 3 at BSP in the 20:17 at Woodbine
Back Bella Nina Race 6 at BSP in the 21:52 at Woodbine

Thursday 5 November, 8.17pm

Katz You Later
Elfin Forest
Cherubic
Echo Strike Again
Marais
Delightful Dreamer
Classy Mistress
Penetanguishene
Call Her Joey
Thursday 5 November, 9.52pm

Power House
Not Orbinary
Stop Whos That
Modus Operandi
Capoeira
Line Of Vision
Biondettis Choice
Fleck
Crumlin Queen
Desert Poem
Leon Azul
Bella Nina
Amis Link
