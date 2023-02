NAP

Dark Trooper - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Dark Trooper had been gelded prior to making his return from a three-month break at Southwell in January and he took a step forward to get off the mark, winning with more in hand than the margin of half a length would suggest. That form has worked out well as the first three home all won next time out, and Dark Trooper was notably impressive at Kempton last time. Dark Trooper showed a fine turn of foot to scoot a couple of lengths clear, clocking an impressive sectional time, and a 6 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive three-year-old from completing the hat-trick.

No. 1 (3) Dark Trooper (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Voltaic - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Voltaic is on a losing run that comprises 15 starts and stretches back to around this time last year, but he went close from this sort of mark on a few occasions in the autumn and shaped with promise when fourth over an inadequate six furlongs at Kempton last month. He wasn't seen to best effect when fifth over seven furlongs at Chelmsford last time - he had to come very wide into the straight - but this course-and-distance winner will be suited by this step up in trip, and he is 2 lb below his last winning mark.