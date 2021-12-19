To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: The Game Is On can snap losing run

Racing at Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton stages the Flat action on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday...

NAP

The Game Is On - 16:00 Wolverhampton

The Game Is On had to settle for third behind the reopposing Engrave and Maysong at Chelmsford last time, but he meets those rivals on better terms and is capable of reversing the form if ridden with more restraint. The Game Is On is on a losing run that comprises 12 starts and stretches back to August of last year, but he took a big step back in the right direction at Chelmsford when beaten only a head and half a length by Engrave and Maysong. He did well to finish so close having forced a strong pace.

NEXT BEST

Luscifer - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Luscifer has made a good start since joining Ron Harris from Tony Carroll, finishing runner-up over course and distance on both outings. The handicapper has left him on the same mark, which is only 1 lb higher than the mark he last defied for his previous yard, and he should launch another bold bid, despite being drawn wide. The cheekpieces, which he wore for the first time on his latest outing, are retained.

EACH-WAY

One Last Dance - 18:30 Wolverhampton

One Last Dance was disappointing at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, but she faced a stiff task at the weights, she was stepping up in trip and the new surface there is riding on the testing side, so it could be worth overlooking that effort. She had previously been at the top of her game, finishing runner-up three times in a row, and she ought to make her presence felt at a venue where she goes well (has won and finished runner-up twice from three starts here).

Recommended bets

NAP - Back The Game Is On @ 7.06/1 in the 16:00 at Wolverhampton
NEXT BEST - Back Luscifer @ 3.55/2 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton
EACH-WAY - Back One Last Dance @ 7.06/1 in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 20th Dec (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 20 December, 4.00pm

Maysong
Engrave
The Game Is On
Psyche
Lofty
Luna Magic
Pink Jazz
Jeddeyd
Dark Esteem
Parikarma
Ruby Red Empress
Dream Chaser
Wolverhampton 20th Dec (1m Hcap)

Monday 20 December, 6.30pm

Umm Hurair
Bearwith
One Last Dance
First Lott
Canagat
Never Said Nothing
Star Of St James
Moving For Gold
Forbearing
Wolverhampton 20th Dec (7f Hcap)

Monday 20 December, 7.00pm

Luscifer
Mashaan
Always Dreaming
Fliss Floss
Win Win Power
Northern Charm
Madrinho
Critical Thinking
Hector Loza
Mabre
The Retriever
Vocal Ring
