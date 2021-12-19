Wolverhampton Racing Tips: The Game Is On can snap losing run

- Trainer: Simon Dow
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday...
NAP
The Game Is On - 16:00 Wolverhampton
The Game Is On had to settle for third behind the reopposing Engrave and Maysong at Chelmsford last time, but he meets those rivals on better terms and is capable of reversing the form if ridden with more restraint. The Game Is On is on a losing run that comprises 12 starts and stretches back to August of last year, but he took a big step back in the right direction at Chelmsford when beaten only a head and half a length by Engrave and Maysong. He did well to finish so close having forced a strong pace.
NEXT BEST
Luscifer - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Luscifer has made a good start since joining Ron Harris from Tony Carroll, finishing runner-up over course and distance on both outings. The handicapper has left him on the same mark, which is only 1 lb higher than the mark he last defied for his previous yard, and he should launch another bold bid, despite being drawn wide. The cheekpieces, which he wore for the first time on his latest outing, are retained.
EACH-WAY
One Last Dance - 18:30 Wolverhampton
One Last Dance was disappointing at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, but she faced a stiff task at the weights, she was stepping up in trip and the new surface there is riding on the testing side, so it could be worth overlooking that effort. She had previously been at the top of her game, finishing runner-up three times in a row, and she ought to make her presence felt at a venue where she goes well (has won and finished runner-up twice from three starts here).
