Wolverhampton Racing Tips: The Game Is On can snap losing run

NAP

The Game Is On - 16:00 Wolverhampton

The Game Is On had to settle for third behind the reopposing Engrave and Maysong at Chelmsford last time, but he meets those rivals on better terms and is capable of reversing the form if ridden with more restraint. The Game Is On is on a losing run that comprises 12 starts and stretches back to August of last year, but he took a big step back in the right direction at Chelmsford when beaten only a head and half a length by Engrave and Maysong. He did well to finish so close having forced a strong pace.

No. 9 (7) The Game Is On SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Mr Guy Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Luscifer - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Luscifer has made a good start since joining Ron Harris from Tony Carroll, finishing runner-up over course and distance on both outings. The handicapper has left him on the same mark, which is only 1 lb higher than the mark he last defied for his previous yard, and he should launch another bold bid, despite being drawn wide. The cheekpieces, which he wore for the first time on his latest outing, are retained.

No. 9 (12) Luscifer SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Ronald Harris

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 58

EACH-WAY

One Last Dance - 18:30 Wolverhampton

One Last Dance was disappointing at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, but she faced a stiff task at the weights, she was stepping up in trip and the new surface there is riding on the testing side, so it could be worth overlooking that effort. She had previously been at the top of her game, finishing runner-up three times in a row, and she ought to make her presence felt at a venue where she goes well (has won and finished runner-up twice from three starts here).