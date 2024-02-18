- Trainer: Marco Botti
- Jockey: Marco Ghiani
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 71
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Super Hit can play starring role
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Tom Dascombe
- Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 63
Wolverhampton Nap - 19:00 - Back Super Hit
Super Hit cost only 18,000 guineas as a two-year-old but he has a nice pedigree - his dam is a half-sister to Oaks winner Qualify - and he showed plenty of promise when third in a seven-furlong maiden here on debut in December, missing out by just three-quarters of a length and a nose despite being forced wide on the home turn.
Super Hit built on that promise to score at Chelmsford last month, winning by a length and a quarter with a bit in hand, and an opening BHA mark of 71 could underestimate him, particularly with the step up in trip looking like a positive on pedigree.
Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Dream Selection
Dream Selection was only narrowly denied on her handicap debut here a couple of weeks ago and she looks capable of going one better off just a 1 lb higher mark.
Dream Selection, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and upped in trip, took a big step forward on what she had shown in maiden and novice company, missing out by only a nose following a sustained duel in the straight.
She may have come off second best but she showed a likeable attitude, pulling a couple of lengths clear of the third, and she can launch another bold bid over this furlong-longer trip.
