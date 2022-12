NAP

Alligator Alley - 14:39 Wolverhampton

Things didn't go smoothly for Alligator Alley at Southwell last time as he was slowly away and then pulled hard, but he was still good enough to win, ultimately registering a decisive success. Alligator Alley weaved his way through and kept going well to score by a length, showing himself to be a fair bit ahead of his mark. He still looks fairly treated after a 4 lb rise in the weights and he has a bigger performance in his locker.

No. 4 (2) Alligator Alley SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 96

NEXT BEST

Lady Percival - 13:39 Wolverhampton

Lady Percival won over this course and distance last month and she produced a better effort to follow up over the same track and trip last month. Lady Percival was tackled over a furlong out but she found extra to assert, pulling a length and a half clear the in-form runner-up who in turn was four lengths clear of the third. The runner-up has since given the form a boost by registering a comfortable success and Lady Percival can complete the hat-trick despite going up 5 lb in the weights.

No. 4 (1) Lady Percival SBK 9/5 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY

Brazen Idol - 15:09 Wolverhampton

Brazen Idol wasn't at his best when fifth at Southwell recently but that effort can be excused as he pulled too hard in a steadily-run race on his first outing for 11 weeks. He ought to be better with that run under his belt and he is better judged on what he showed at Kempton on his penultimate start. Brazen Idol impressed with how swiftly he settled matters on that occasion, readily quickening two and a quarter lengths clear. That was the fourth win of what has been a productive year and he still appeals as being on a handy mark.