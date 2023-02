NAP

Sudden Ambush - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Sudden Ambush stepped up on last season's efforts when getting off the mark in a mile novice at Lingfield last month, registering a dominant three-and-a-quarter-length success after forcing a good gallop. The form of that contest is working out well as the second and fourth both won next time out, while the fifth also ran well to finish runner-up on his next outing. An opening handicap mark of 81 potentially underestimates Sudden Ambush based on the impression he created at Lingfield and he remains open to further improvement after only four starts.

No. 2 (1) Sudden Ambush SBK 10/11 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST

Send In The Clouds - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Send In The Clouds is on a losing run of 13 that stretches back to April of 2021 but he ran well when runner-up at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, looking unlucky not to make more of a race of it with the winner. Send In The Clouds was making headway when forced to switch inside the final furlong and he kept on strongly close home to get to within half a length of the winner. That showed he's back in good form and, while the drop back to seven furlongs isn't ideal, he has the benefit of a handy draw in stall four and can win off this mark.

No. 7 (4) Send In The Clouds SBK 9/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Jonathan Fisher

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 47

EACH-WAY

Visibility - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Visibility won over this course and distance in December and has proved consistent since. He ran up to his best when runner-up back over this course and distance last month, keeping on well after conceding first run to the winner, and he deserves credit for producing that sort of effort at a time when the yard was going through a quiet spell. The Dixon team is in better nick now, and that bodes well for Visibility who can be relied upon to launch another bold bid.