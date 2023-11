A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 20:00 - Back Enola Grey

No. 8 (8) Enola Grey (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Enola Grey won a nursery from a BHA mark of 72 at Pontefract last season, but she has fallen down the weights this year, and very much caught the eye on her debut for Gemma Tutty over a mile at Newcastle last week.

She completely missed the start, but latched on to the back of the main group three furlongs out, making good headway after and keeping on well in the final furlong to finish second.

Enola Grey has never blown the start like that before, so hopefully that is a one-off, and she looks very well handicapped on that effort now racing from the same mark, which is 6 lb lower than her last winning one.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Talis Evolvere

No. 3 (4) Talis Evolvere (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Alec Voikhansky

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 84

Talis Evolvere showed something to work on when finishing third on his debut at Nottingham last season and again shaped with promise on his return to action over course and distance in June.

He was very short in the betting that day - also looked the part in the flesh - but left the impression he was very much in need of the run.

Talis Evolvere duly proved a different proposition on his next start at Pontefract, looking potentially smart as he romped home, and it is best to forgive his latest effort on handicap debut at Newmarket which came on bottomless ground.

He appears to have been handed a fair opening mark and is well worth another chance to prove it.