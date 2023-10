A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 19:30 - Back El Tesoro

No. 4 (7) El Tesoro (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

A fair handicapper when trained in Ireland by Donnacha O'Brien, El Tesoro shaped better than the bare result when finishing sixth on his first start for Joseph Parr at Southwell a few weeks ago, looking competitive for a long way before weakening out of the frame in the final furlong.

The way he shaped there suggests he's likely to be suited by the drop back to the minimum trip today, while he's entitled to strip fitter with that first run for three months under his belt, too.

A winner on the all-weather at Dundalk during his time in Ireland, El Tesoro has been dropped 3 lb in the weights since his encouraging debut on British soil and he's very much one to be interested in.

Back El Tesoro @ 3.7511/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Mysterious Maestro

No. 8 (12) Mysterious Maestro (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 51

Mysterious Maestro is still a maiden after 11 starts, but it's surely just a matter of time before he opens his account if his run at this course last week is anything to go by, sticking to his task well to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner, Chinese Whisperer.

That was a big step back in the right direction after a series of below-par efforts and the Crisfords could hardly be in better form following their Group-race hat-trick in Britain and France last week, so today could be the day for Mysterious Maestro to get off the mark now meeting Chinese Whisperer on 5 lb better terms.

Back Mysterious Maestro @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:00 - Back My Delilah

No. 4 (8) My Delilah (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

My Delilah bounced back to form after a couple of lesser efforts when finishing third at Bath last time, losing second only on the line having raced a shade too freely early on.

Lining up here from a 2 lb lower mark, My Delilah tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she was twice placed at this course as a two-year-old, so it could be a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread if kicking on from her Bath run.