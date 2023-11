A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 18:45 - Back Chorus

No. 2 (10) Chorus SBK 7/2 EXC 2.72 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Chorus is bred to be smart and she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket in September.

She was in clear need of the experience on that occasion, dwelling at the start and running green when asked for her effort over two furlongs out, but she really caught the eye as the race wore on, doing all of her best work at the finish without being knocked about.

Chorus is bred to and shaped like she'll relish this step up in trip and she is the type who will make above-average improvement - she has the Timeform Large P attached to her rating.

Back Chorus @ 7/24.40 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Wolverhampton - 19:45 - Back Monks Dream

No. 3 (10) Monks Dream (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Alex Fielding

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

Monks Dream started at 150/1 and never figured on his debut in a big-field novice event at York on his debut in October, but he attracted support just 18 days later at Newcastle and showed much improved form to open his account.

He proved a totally different proposition switched to the all-weather, outclassing his rivals and readily drawing clear in the closing stages.

That was a weak race but Monks Dream proved himself a progressive type when following up under a penalty at the same course 11 days ago, having much more in hand than the official margin suggests as the runner-up made strong late headway.

There should be much more to come from him now handicapping and, though he hasn't been helped by the draw, he is expected to go close with the return to six furlongs no problem.