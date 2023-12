A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 18:30 - Back Brazen Idol

No. 10 (4) Brazen Idol SBK 5/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

Brazen Idol opened his account for this yard in a heavy-ground handicap at Ffos Las in September and he very much caught the eye on his return to all-weather over course and distance 12 days ago.

He was well backed on his return from three months off, and he did much the best of those who raced close to the pace, but was unable to hold off the closers in the final furlong.

Brazen Idol is on the same mark now and represents a yard who are going along nicely, so he will remain of interest.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Cloud Cover

No. 3 (2) Cloud Cover (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.08 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Cloud Cover arrives on a roll, winning three of her last four starts, and she scored with plenty in hand on her latest start at Chelmsford.

She looked like a filly destined for even better things on that occasion, only really coming off the bridle to assert in the closing stages, and a subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient indeed. She is still improving and is fancied to defy the handicapper again.