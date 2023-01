NAP

Barenboim - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Barenboim has thrived since joining David O'Meara and he registered a fourth win from six starts for the yard when successful in a mile-and-a-half handicap at Lingfield last Saturday. The way Barenboim quickened up from the back of the field in that steadily-run race was impressive and he still looks well treated after going up 5 lb in the weights. Barenboim will need to settle and conserve energy over this markedly longer trip - he's up half a mile in distance - but his potent turn of foot could prove decisive in a race that looks likely to be run at a steady tempo.

No. 4 (4) Barenboim SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Hector's Here - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Hector's Here had been dropping in the weights and he took advantage at Newcastle last month, landing a mile-and-a-quarter handicap by a length and a quarter with a bit to spare. His task may have been made easier by the favourite (who finished third) meeting trouble in running, and he's since gone up 6 lb in the weights, but he remains well treated on the pick of his form. Hector's Here won over this course and distance in December 2021 off an 8 lb higher mark than the one he competes from on Monday, and he looks capable of registering a fifth success at a venue where he clearly goes well.