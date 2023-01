NAP

Apache Spark - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Apache Spark ran just about her best race yet when third at Southwell last time and she left the impression that she still has more to offer. Apache Spark, who was stepping up in trip and tackling seven furlongs for the first time at Southwell, broke slowly which resulted in her being held up in a race that was run at just a modest tempo, but she kept on well in the straight and was only beaten half a length and three-quarters of a length. The form of that race is working out very well - the first two home have both won since - and Apache Spark looks well treated having been eased 1 lb.

No. 4 (1) Apache Spark (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Port Noir - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Port Noir never threatened at Kempton last time when partnered by an amateur having her first ride, but she had shaped well when runner-up under this promising apprentice in a six-furlong handicap here the time before. Port Noir wasn't seen to best effect on that penultimate outing as she was short of room over a furlong out and had to be switched to make her challenge, but the way she ran on to get to within half a length of the winner suggests she's on a decent mark. She's able to run off the same mark here and, with the step up to seven furlongs posing no problem, looks likely to give a good account under Taylor Fisher.

No. 1 (1) Port Noir SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Robert Stephens

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Calcutta Dream - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Calcutta Dream arrives here in top form and looks likely to launch another bold bid after edging up only 2 lb for his win at Newcastle ten days ago. Calcutta Dream overcame a wide trip when capitalising on a drop in grade to land a classified stakes at Chelmsford earlier in the month and he ran to a similar level when third under a penalty at Newcastle nine days later, for all he was turned over at odds-on. He was soon back to winning ways at Newcastle, though, posting a slightly improved effort to land the spoils by a neck at the end of a well-run race. That performance underlined his wellbeing and it's possible the application of cheekpieces - which are fitted in addition to the regular hood - could eke out a bit more.