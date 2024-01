A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 14:15 - Back Al Farabi

No. 3 (3) Al Farabi (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

Al Farabi boasts a nice pedigree - he's by Kingman and out of Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Altyn Orda - and made a promising start for Roger Varian when making the most of a good opportunity in a Kempton novice in October.

He found one too good in a Southwell novice and then again on his handicap debut at Newcastle last month, but he shaped well last time, moving through the race like a horse on a good mark only to find another well-treated rival too strong.

His pedigree offers hope there's more to come from this very lightly-raced four-year-old and the excellent form of the Varian yard is a factor in his favour.

Back Al Farabi @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 13:05 - Back Kodebreaker

No. 2 (2) Kodebreaker (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

Kodebreaker is on a losing run of 19 that stretches back to last March but he's produced plenty of creditable efforts in defeat and arrives here in good order having finished third on his last three starts.

Kodebreaker was beaten less than a length at Southwell a couple of weeks ago in what seemed like a good race for the grade, so he holds solid claims off the same mark here.

His latest effort was over seven furlongs but he was placed over this extended mile on his two previous outings so there are no concerns about his effectiveness under these conditions.