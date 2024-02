A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 19:30 - Back Tribal Wisdom

No. 12 (5) Tribal Wisdom (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 65

Tribal Wisdom proved disappointing for Ian Williams last season after joining from Charlie Appleby. However, his mark plummeted as a result and he capitalised on that drop in the weights at Lingfield last month.

Tribal Wisdom won by a couple of lengths with plenty in hand and the form has been boosted by the runner-up going on to win his next start.

He has a 7 lb higher mark to cope with here but, so far did he fall in the weights, he could still be very well treated now back in good form.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Big Narstie

No. 10 (4) Big Narstie (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 53

Big Narstie has been in superb order since the turn of the year, winning a course-and-distance classified stakes in between posting runner-up efforts in similar company at Southwell.

Big Narstie hasn't looked the most willing in the past so it's probably no coincidence that his upturn in form has come since connections fitted him with blinkers.

It's difficult to find fault with what he's been doing in the headgear, however, and he looks to be on a good mark as he heads back into handicap company, mindful that he won off a stone higher last year.