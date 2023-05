NAP

Windsor - 17:00 - Back Vespasian

No. 2 (6) Vespasian (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Vespasian ran up to his best when second at Thirsk a couple of weeks ago, proving his effectiveness on turf, and that form has been well advertised by the progressive winner going on to land a listed race with something to spare at York's Dante meeting.

That was just Vespasian's third attempt at five furlongs - he had also been placed on his two previous cracks - so he remains relatively unexposed at the minimum distance, while he also appeared to react well to the application of cheekpieces and a tongue strap at Thirsk and they are unsurprisingly retained here. He should launch a bold bid off the same mark as last time.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 18:35 - Back Haymaker

No. 8 (3) Haymaker SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 85

Haymaker shaped with plenty of promise when finishing third on his return at Newbury last month, impressing with how he led on the bridle over two furlongs out but leaving the impression that he did a bit too much too soon in a race run on ground considered heavy by Timeform.

The way Haymaker travelled suggests that he should appreciate the return to a sounder surface - both of his wins have been on ground considered good by Timeform - and he has relatively few miles on the clock for a sprinter so could still have a bit more to offer. He is able to race off the same mark as at Newbury and looks up to defying it.