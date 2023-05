NAP

Mrs Meader - 20:05 Windsor

Mrs Meader did well last season, winning on three occasions, and she has offered encouragement on both outings this term. She faded when fourth on her return at Doncaster last month in the style of one who needed the run, and she also appeared short of peak fitness when filling the same position here last time, going through the contest like the best at the weights but unable to sustain the effort. Sticking to the centre of the track while the first three home all went over to the far side probably didn't help her cause either, and Mrs Meader, who has been eased 1 lb in the weights since her latest effort, is expected to build on that promise here. She is only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner at Newbury on her final start last season and still appeals as being on a fair mark.

No. 3 (6) Mrs Meader SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Julia Feilden

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST

Faustus - 17:35 Windsor

Faustus failed to beat a rival on his return at Yarmouth last month but he shaped as if needing the run on that first outing since October and is entitled to fare better with that under his belt. He has been eased 3 lb by the handicapper, so is now 4 lb below his last winning mark, and this contest is a lesser event than those he tackled last season. First-time cheekpieces are enlisted in a bid to bring about a bigger effort, while the booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye, and Faustus is expected to take a big step forward on his reappearance effort.