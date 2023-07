NAP

Windsor - 18:40 - Back Matloob

No. 3 (5) Matloob (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Matloob, a son of Dark Angel out of Norfolk Stakes winner Shang Shang Shang, showed much-improved form to get off the mark at the third attempt, doing so in taking fashion. Matloob was dropped out but cut through the pack and made good headway entering the final furlong before keeping on powerfully to pull a length and a quarter clear. Matloob clocked a notable sectional time and if proving as effective back on turf an opening mark of 82 could underestimate him.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 20:40 - Back Tiffany

No. 7 (6) Tiffany (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Tiffany stepped up on her first couple of efforts when springing a surprise at Wolverhampton last month, getting the verdict despite still looking rough around the edges and proving a bit wayward and idle when hitting the front. The way Tiffany powered home to land that seven-furlong novice suggests she'll relish the step up to a mile and a quarter, while a good middle-distance pedigree and the fact she hails from Sir Mark Prescott's yard also offer hope she'll raise her game over this longer trip. It's worth noting she was sent off favourite for her intended handicap debut at Wolverhampton last week in a void race.