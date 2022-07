NAP

Spanish - 19:30 Windsor

Spanish has made a promising start to her career and still has plenty to offer after only two starts that haven't seen her to best effect. Spanish showed her inexperience when third at Newbury on debut and she was then inconvenienced by a steady pace when keeping on well into a close-up fourth at the same venue last time, clocking a notable sectional time in the process. That form is just about the pick on offer on these terms and, given how well she shaped, there should be more to come over this longer trip.

No. 7 (5) Spanish (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Elena's Gift - 19:00 Windsor

Elena's Gift hails from a good family - she is closely related to smart middle-distance performers Best Approach and Family Tree - and she showed improved form when making use of her stamina at Beverley four weeks ago, finding plenty from the front. That was only the fifth start of Elena's Gift's career, and just her second in handicap company, so a 3 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this well-bred filly from following up at a course where front-runners are often seen to good effect.

No. 7 (6) Elena's Gift SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

EACH-WAY

Eagle One - 20:30 Windsor

Eagle One is a consistent sort who has finished runner-up on his last three outings - running to a very similar level on Timeform ratings - and he can be relied upon to launch another bold bid. The booking of Frederick Larson who can claim a valuable 5 lb looks like a good move, while the application of cheekpieces might eke out that bit of improvement that will enable him to register a deserved success.