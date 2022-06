NAP

Kirilenko - 16:55 Windsor

Kirilenko is a well-bred filly - she is by Ulysses and out of a Group 3-winning mare - and she has shaped with promise in some strong maidens, so it would be little surprise were she to take a step forward now entering handicap company for the first time. On the face of it, Kirilenko failed to meet expectations when only fourth on her reappearance at Nottingham last month, but she shaped as if she'd come on for the run, while the form of that race has since been well advertised by the first two home winning next time. She ought to prove better than this opening BHA mark of 75.

No. 4 (4) Kirilenko SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST

True Courage - 15:15 Windsor

True Courage arguably should have won when finishing fourth at Ripon recently and he can gain a measure of compensation here. True Courage went like the best horse at the weights at Ripon, impressing with how powerfully he travelled, and he drew five lengths clear after being sent for home three furlongs out. However, he was unable to keep up the gallop and faded close home, leaving the impression that he would have benefited from being asked for his effort later. He is able to race from a 1 lb lower mark here and he appeals as being a well-handicapped horse.

No. 5 (4) True Courage SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY

Macs Dilemma - 13:45 Windsor

Macs Dilemma was unable to complete the four-timer when only third at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago, but he ran respectably in that seven-furlong handicap and ought to give another good account of himself here off the same mark. Macs Dilemma's hat-trick was achieved at trips around six furlongs, and he impressed with how well he moved into contention last time, so the drop back in distance could be a positive. Rossa Ryan is a good jockey booking.