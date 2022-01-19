- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 132
Wincanton Racing Tips: Rivals will struggle to overhaul Royale in Somerset National
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wincanton on Thursday.
"...the way she powered through the race at Cheltenham adds to the impression she is probably ahead of her mark."
NAP
Destinee Royale - 15:50 Wincanton
Destinee Royale came down too far out to be dogmatic about how she would have fared at Cheltenham on New Year's Day but she still looked to be full of running at the time of her departure at the fifth-last. Destinee Royale doesn't have many miles on the clock for a staying chaser and the way she powered through the race at Cheltenham adds to the impression she is probably ahead of her mark. The continued good form of Venetia Williams is another factor in the favour of Destinee Royale and she should prove difficult to peg back in the Somerset National.
NEXT BEST
Oneupmanship - 14:15 Wincanton
Oneupmanship has the scope to make a chaser and he looked sure to play a part in the finish on his debut over fences at Ffos Las last month only to fall at the second-last. Oneupmanship was little over a length behind the leader and had not yet been asked for maximum effort when he got the second-last wrong and came down. The way Oneupmanship went through much of that race suggested that he's on a lenient handicap mark, and he remains with plenty of untapped potential over fences.
