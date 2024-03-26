Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Wincanton Racing Tips: Elle Est Beau can open her account

Wincanton
There is a seven-race card at Wincanton on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wincanton on Wednesday.

"She is up 2 lb for that effort, but seems sure to relish this even longer trip of three miles, and could hardly be in better hands..."

  • A Wincanton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Wincanton Nap - 15:00 - Back Elle Est Beau

    Elle Est Beau was well beaten in a bumper and on her first two starts over hurdles, but she showed more in a novices' hurdle over two miles at Warwick in November where she finished third.

    As expected, she took another step forward back up in trip on her handicap debut at Sandown the following month, outpaced approaching two from home and doing her best work at the finish despite not being knocked about.

    Elle Est Beau looked set to build on that effort over the same course and distance last time, still in front and looking to be finding enough when falling at the last. She is up 2 lb for that effort, but seems sure to relish this even longer trip of three miles, and could hardly be in better hands.

    Back Elle Est Beau on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Wincanton Next Best - 17:05 - Back Plaisir des Flos

    Plaisir des Flos wasn't knocked about on his first three starts over hurdles at around two miles, and was much shorter in the betting when opening his account upped in trip on handicap debut at Sedgefield a fortnight ago.

    That was his first start for three months and he duly showed much improved form, making progress when not fluent at the third-last, looming up soon after and led jumping the last before quickening clear on the run-in. The handicapper has raised him 9 lb for that success but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up.

    Back Plaisir des Flos on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Wincanton 27th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 March, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Plaisir Des Flos
Johannes
The Cox Express
Clinton Lane
Jasmin De Grugy
Dances On The Sand
Onnaroll
Ballymagee
Just Aidan
Bala Brook
Milton Boy
Royal Regard
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Antepost Tips: Back a double-figure Queen's Cup selection at Musselburgh

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Celtic has picture perfect conditions at Taunton

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams has 11/1 & 16/1 fancies in the Foxhunters

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Champ can produce a big run at Limerick

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

More Horse Racing Tips