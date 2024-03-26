Wincanton Racing Tips: Elle Est Beau can open her account

A Wincanton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Wincanton Nap - 15:00 - Back Elle Est Beau

No. 9 Elle Est Beau (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 100

Elle Est Beau was well beaten in a bumper and on her first two starts over hurdles, but she showed more in a novices' hurdle over two miles at Warwick in November where she finished third.

As expected, she took another step forward back up in trip on her handicap debut at Sandown the following month, outpaced approaching two from home and doing her best work at the finish despite not being knocked about.

Elle Est Beau looked set to build on that effort over the same course and distance last time, still in front and looking to be finding enough when falling at the last. She is up 2 lb for that effort, but seems sure to relish this even longer trip of three miles, and could hardly be in better hands.

Back Elle Est Beau on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wincanton Next Best - 17:05 - Back Plaisir des Flos

No. 1 Plaisir Des Flos (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 91

Plaisir des Flos wasn't knocked about on his first three starts over hurdles at around two miles, and was much shorter in the betting when opening his account upped in trip on handicap debut at Sedgefield a fortnight ago.

That was his first start for three months and he duly showed much improved form, making progress when not fluent at the third-last, looming up soon after and led jumping the last before quickening clear on the run-in. The handicapper has raised him 9 lb for that success but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up.