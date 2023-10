A Wexford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wexford - 13:35 - Back The Short Go

No. 5 The Short Go (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 123

The Short Go perhaps failed to meet expectations over hurdles after making such a promising start to his career when placed on a couple of occasions at Naas but he appeals as the type to do better over fences and, like many from the De Bromhead yard, he made a smooth transition to chasing when successful in a restricted novice at Clonmel last month.

He jumped adequately for one starting out over fences and saw things out better than had sometimes been the case over hurdles, despite taking a strong hold. The drop back in trip here looks a good move given how keenly he can race and, with more to come in this sphere, he can make a successful handicap debut from a mark which could underestimate his ability.

Back The Short Go @ 13/82.62 on the Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Wexford - 15:55 - Back Chapel Street

No. 6 Chapel Street (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: J. Hennessy, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. Gilligan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 97

Chapel Street was successful over this course and distance in June of last year and he also ran well when third over an extended 17 furlongs on his return here in May, keeping on well in the style of one who would benefit from a return to further.

Chapel Street then disappointed on a couple of occasions but was better than ever when rewarding support at Cork a couple of weeks ago, only needing to be pushed out to score after jumping on at the last. A 6 lb rise in the weights should not stop him back at a venue where he has run so well before.