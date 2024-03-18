- Trainer: Rebecca Menzies
- Jockey: Aaron Anderson
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 93
Wetherby Racing Tips: Raffles Wonder well-in under a penalty
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wetherby on Tuesday.
A Wetherby Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Micky Hammond
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 109
Wetherby Nap - 14:45 - Back Raffles Wonder
Raffles Wonder confirmed the promise of his previous run when opening his account over hurdles in a handicap at Hexham last week, producing a performance more in keeping with the level of form he had shown in bumpers.
He was given a patient ride, but made good headway in the second half of the race, leading on the bridle approaching the last and soon stretching well clear of his rivals. It is no surprise that connections have found an opportunity or him under a penalty and he will be very hard to beat if in the same form.
Wetherby Next Best - 15:15 - Back Carrigeen Castle
Carrigeen Castle has made a positive start for these connections, landing back-to-back handicaps over fences this year, including a 22-length romp over this course and distance where he barely had to come off the bridle.
Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and he progressed further in defeat at Catterick last time. He was beaten only by a progressive, well-treated rival on that occasion, so he makes plenty of appeal back at this venue racing from the same mark, with Brian Hughes now taking over in the saddle.
Tuesday 19 March, 3.15pm
|Carrigeen Castle
|Nambiti
|Heartbreak Kid
|Whoshotthesheriff
|Sword Of Fate
