Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Wetherby Racing Tips: Raffles Wonder well-in under a penalty

Wetherby
Wetherby host a six-race card on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wetherby on Tuesday.

  • A Wetherby Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Wetherby Nap - 14:45 - Back Raffles Wonder

    Raffles Wonder confirmed the promise of his previous run when opening his account over hurdles in a handicap at Hexham last week, producing a performance more in keeping with the level of form he had shown in bumpers.

    He was given a patient ride, but made good headway in the second half of the race, leading on the bridle approaching the last and soon stretching well clear of his rivals. It is no surprise that connections have found an opportunity or him under a penalty and he will be very hard to beat if in the same form.

    Back Raffles Wonder on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Wetherby Next Best - 15:15 - Back Carrigeen Castle

    Carrigeen Castle has made a positive start for these connections, landing back-to-back handicaps over fences this year, including a 22-length romp over this course and distance where he barely had to come off the bridle.

    Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and he progressed further in defeat at Catterick last time. He was beaten only by a progressive, well-treated rival on that occasion, so he makes plenty of appeal back at this venue racing from the same mark, with Brian Hughes now taking over in the saddle.

    Back Carrigeen Castle on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Wetherby 19th Mar (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 19 March, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carrigeen Castle
Nambiti
Heartbreak Kid
Whoshotthesheriff
Sword Of Fate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Truckers Lodge has completed his National Hunt journey

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Irish Lincolnshire selection for Monday 44/1 Curragh double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Potentially more to come from Belle The Lioness

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Williams has a winner in waiting with Snootie

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Free Bets on Betfair: Find out what's in store for you on Gold Cup day

More Horse Racing Tips